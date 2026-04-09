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Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez

Master Gold Spike Hunter

Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez

Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez

We are a group of independent developers of algorithmic trading systems specialized in advanced Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, with a rigorous focus on risk management, operational robustness, and adaptability to multiple markets and brokers.
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 92%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
160
Profit Trades:
83 (51.87%)
Loss Trades:
77 (48.13%)
Best trade:
28.30 USD
Worst trade:
-19.11 USD
Gross Profit:
871.15 USD (87 286 pips)
Gross Loss:
-699.56 USD (69 861 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (107.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.49 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
5.46%
Max deposit load:
14.34%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
147 (91.88%)
Short Trades:
13 (8.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
10.50 USD
Average Loss:
-9.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-77.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.85 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
43.58%
Annual Forecast:
528.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
108.77 USD
Maximal:
210.33 USD (69.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.75% (210.33 USD)
By Equity:
14.51% (21.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 172
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.30 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.08 × 3445
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.88 × 232
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real3
2.83 × 18
103 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Master Gold Spike Hunter is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5(Easy Setup)

The system is engineered to detect and exploit high-probability volatility spikes and directional momentum movements in the gold market, using a proprietary analytical engine that adapts to different broker environments.

The EA is built with strict risk control, making it suitable for both private trading accounts and proprietary trading firm (prop firm) environments.

Strategy type:

  • Intraday / Day Trading

  • Precision volatility trading

Trading principles:

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Recovery systems

  • No High Frequency Trading

  • No Scalping

The system focuses on quality trade selection rather than trade frequency.

No reviews
2026.07.26 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 07:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 04:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 08:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 20:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 19:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 12:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 07:30 2026.06.15 07:30:06  

The system has shown a solid recovery after a period of high volatility and a sharp stress test (drawdown). This scenario was the result of a combination of factors that have already been successfully identified and resolved: (1) Strategy Optimization: Vulnerabilities detected in certain strategies were corrected, strengthening their current structure. (2) Risk Adjustment: Input parameters were recalibrated to ensure a stricter and safer risk management. (3) Market Adaptability: Drawdowns are completely normal in healthy, high-performance, long-term systems. We have optimized the system's self-adjustment mechanisms to cushion these periods as smooth and controlled corrections. ''The system is currently operating with total normality, featuring a more robust structure prepared for sustained growth.''

2026.06.09 17:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 14:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.20 02:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 11:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.05 01:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.29 02:15
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.29 02:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.28 15:07
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.28 15:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.20 00:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Master Gold Spike Hunter
30 USD per month
92%
0
0
USD
272
USD
17
100%
160
51%
5%
1.24
1.07
USD
70%
1:500
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