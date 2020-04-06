Mnaika

Manika is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and US30, optimized for intraday trading and scalping. The core strategy is based on the proprietary NDS Pattern Recognition system, which identifies high-probability breakout setups based on pure Price Action (Fractal Highs/Lows).

Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems, Manika NDS uses a logical trading approach. It identifies "Three Ascending Highs" for sell opportunities and "Three Descending Lows" for buy opportunities, placing pending orders (Stop Orders) to catch strong market movements.

To ensure trade quality, the EA incorporates advanced volatility filters using ADX and ATR, ensuring trades are only taken during strong momentum phases, avoiding ranging or flat markets.

Key Features

  • No Martingale / No Dangerous Grid: Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Smart Money Management: The EA automatically calculates safe lot sizes based on your free margin and limits the maximum number of open positions to protect your account.

  • Dynamic Trailing & Breakeven: Secures profits by moving the Stop Loss as the price moves in your favor.

  • Volatility Protection: Uses ADX and ATR Range filters to avoid trading in low-volatility noise.

  • Emergency Exit System: A built-in safety mechanism that closes positions if equity drawdown exceeds a predefined safety limit.

  • Broker Protection: Includes advanced checks for Spread, Stops Level, and Freeze Level to prevent execution errors on ECN accounts.

Trading Strategy Logic

  1. Pattern Recognition: Scans multiple timeframes (M1, M3, M5, M15, M30) for specific NDS price action structures.

  2. Breakout Confirmation: Places Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) at key breakout levels defined by the pattern.

  3. Risk Management: Stop Loss is calculated dynamically using ATR to adapt to current market volatility.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and US30.

  • Timeframe: M1, M3, M5, M15 (You can enable/disable specific timeframes in settings).

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Zero spread accounts are highly recommended for best execution.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is recommended for stable 24/7 operation.

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended $1000+ for lower risk).

Parameters

  • LotSize: Base lot size for trades (if margin allows).

  • MaxOpenPositions: Maximum number of concurrent trades allowed (to prevent over-leveraging).

  • EnableBuy/EnableSell: Toggle trading directions.

  • Enable_M1 to M30: Select which timeframes to trade on.

  • UseEmergencyExit: Enable/Disable the hard equity stop loss.

  • EmergencyLossPercent: The percentage of risk at which the EA will force close a losing trade.

  • UseBreakeven: Moves SL to entry price after a certain profit.

  • UseTrailing: Activates trailing stop to lock in profits.

  • ADX_Min: Minimum ADX value required to confirm a trend.


Recommended products
Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk
Pankaj Kapadia
5 (2)
Experts
Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk.: Version 8.01 For Dax40(De40)(Ger40) The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is a product for traders who are interested in trading in DE40(DAX40) index of CDF.  The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is likely an automated trading system that uses technical analysis and algorithms to trade the DAX40 index. By automating the trading process, the product aims to eliminate emotional and psychological biases from the decision-making process, potentially leading to more consistent and stable with low risk.  The Dax30 Ea
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
Experts
PROMO  - Only for next 2 buyers, one free expert -   DAILY CANDLE SCALPER   expert advisor !   NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! AlgoFusion FX is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for traders pursuing a robust, diversified, and multi-strategy approach to algorithmic trading. Designed for exceptional risk management, market adaptability, and performance optimization, this EA integrates sophisticated quantitative models and machine learning algorithms to enhance profitability i
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Trading robot on the MACD indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overl
EA Gold Reaper MT5
Amazing Traders
Experts
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
Zonas Oferta y Demanda
Jose Antonio Rojas Amaricua
Experts
Identify High-Probability Zones and Trade with Confirmed Trend! Introducing the PRO Supply & Demand Zones EA with ZigZag Filter v5.5 , an advanced algorithmic trading tool designed for traders looking to combine the robustness of Supply and Demand (Support & Resistance) analysis with ZigZag indicator trend confirmation . This version, optimized for stability and efficiency in MQL5, allows you to automate the identification and trading of key market zones, ensuring your operations are always alig
V Wave EA
STANTON ROUX
5 (1)
Experts
V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
ProZone
Igor Radko
3 (2)
Experts
ProZone !!! There is a discount for the first 5 users A stable working adviser on real accounts: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/966602 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/966598 The expert analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or pos
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Supergold XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
Grid Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase Grid Deriv is an automatic grid-based system designed to exploit extreme price movements. It uses an initial entry based on Bollinger Bands and a stepped logic of counter entries to capture deep pullbacks, based on a mean reversion approach after volatility expansion. Main features: Initial entry after Bollinger Band breakout. Subsequent entries in the opposite direction of the initial move. Automatic closure based on glob
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Recover PRO
Nkululeko Bongokuhle Maseko
Experts
The Recover PRO is an advanced trend and recovery system. It is designed to attempt recovery of losing trades. Each recovery attempt aims to results in break-even or small profits and these levels can be adjusted by the user. The user has a lot of control over what the EA does. These are the features that comes with the EA: Features: The EA can run on multiple charts and will open trades for the attached symbol. The EA opens trades on strong trends and recovers any losing trade while maintaining
NonSimulated Gold Scalper
Ankan Biswas
Experts
NonSimulated Gold Scalper is a precision-built expert advisor designed for gold trading on Exness, optimized specifically for the 30-minute timeframe (M30). It uses a dynamic price structure and trend-following logic to generate stable and reliable profits. This EA features tight risk control: Take Profit : 4444 points Stop Loss : 2222 points Trailing SL Activation : 1111 points Trailing Step : 555 points The EA intelligently avoids trading during consolidation phases using a smart swing-detecti
LT Stochastic EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
LT Stochastic EA is an expert advisor based on the on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It is one of the most used indicators by traders around the world. The LT Stochastic EA offer you the possibility to automate 4 different stochastic trading strategy (please refer to the attached pictures). Not only it is user friendly, it has also been designed to offer  great amount of flexibility to suit the need of everyone. IT comes in bult with many options such as:  Trading on Normal or Custom Symbo
Universal MT5 RSI
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Trading robot on the RSI indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overla
EA Risk Guardian PRO
Arnaud Soulas
Experts
EA Risk Guardian v76 EA Risk Guardian represents a new generation of automated trading robots, designed to deliver a professional and secure approach to algorithmic trading. This system stands out thanks to its multi-level validation architecture, which analyzes each market opportunity from several angles before making any decision. The robot operates through an intelligent three-phase workflow. First, it evaluates the main market trend by analyzing the ADX across three different timeframes, p
Pinnacle Scalper EA
Husnain Ghani
Experts
Elevate your trading to the pinnacle of precision with Pinnacle Scalper EA – the advanced Price Action Scalping solution for MT5. Overview: Pinnacle Scalper EA is a state‑of‑the‑art automated trading tool designed to capture high‑probability breakout opportunities in trending markets. By fusing multiple technical filters—including H1 EMA trend confirmation, dynamic ATR‑based risk management, and robust M15 ADX trend strength analysis—this EA adapts seamlessly to evolving market conditions. Its
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
B3 Stock Stryker
Thyago Sousa Mendes
Experts
The Stryker Robot was developed for day trade operations in Brazil stock market. It is a strategy that allows configuring the financial risk for each operation as well as the maximum number of operations open simultaneously.  For each stock to be operated, the robot must be added to the corresponding graph. In this case, the same magic number must be kept for everyone.  Keeping the same magic number, you can also choose the maximum number of positions that will be opened among all the chosen
The Market Beast MT5
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) Description: Multi-Currency Trading with News Filter 1. Overview: The EA is designed to trade multiple currency pairs efficiently. It incorporates a robust news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news events. It has been thoroughly tested using FTMO data and is suitable for prop firms. 2. Key Features: a. Multi-Currency Trading: The EA supports simultaneous trading across various currency pairs. It dynamically adjusts position sizes based on market conditions and ris
Advanced Turnaround Strategy
Guillermo Pineda
Experts
Turnaround Tuesday EA – Fully Customizable Reversal Strategy for MetaTrader 5 The Advanced  Turnaround Strategy EA is based on a classic strategy " Turnaround Tuesday " that exploits the weekly reversal tendencies in the market, particularly after strong directional moves on a certain day of the week. The strategy observes that markets often reverse on Tuesdays , especially after significant weakness (or strength) on Mondays. This EA is designed to capture those moves but with a twist: eve
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (6)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
More from author
Account Guard Pro
Mehdi Masoudi
Utilities
Protect your capital and lock in profits automatically with Account Guard Pro . This indispensable account management Expert Advisor ensures strict adherence to your daily risk limits. Set a maximum daily loss and a daily profit target—once either is reached, Guardian Pro instantly closes all open positions and pending orders, and halts all trading activity until the start of the next day. Its integrated visual dashboard provides a clear, real-time view of your daily P/L and current status. A cr
Dual Force Pullback Signal Pro
Mehdi Masoudi
Indicators
Website Description Identify high-probability Buy setups with the Dual-Force Pullback Signal Pro indicator. This powerful tool generates a strong "Buy" signal only when a constructive MACD pullback is confirmed on two different MACD settings (Slow and Fast) and the RSI is above 50, indicating bullish momentum and confirmation. The signals are delivered via sound, pop-up alerts, and push notifications, ensuring you never miss a confirmed entry. It's specifically designed for the M5 timeframe for
ZigZag Buy Level
Mehdi Masoudi
Indicators
The ZigZag Buy Level is a specialized tool for traders who utilize market structure and classic ZigZag patterns to define key support and entry points. It automatically identifies "Main Highs"—significant highs confirmed by the subsequent price action—and then calculates a high-probability "Buy Level" based on a specified percentage pullback from that Main High to the last corrective low. This indicator helps you anticipate deep retracement entries, clearly marking them on the chart with labels
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review