Drag Fib

Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision.
Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg.

As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol.

Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work.


Built for Traders Who Want To

  • Place Fibonacci retracements more quickly and precisely than with the standard MetaTrader tool.
  • Keep the retracement aligned as the selected trend extends.
  • Analyze the same Fibonacci structure across multiple timeframes.
  • Preserve separate placements when switching between symbols.


What Drag Fib Does

Click the chart-corner button to display the vertical drag line. Move the line across the selected trend leg and release it when the Fibonacci structure aligns with the intended move.
The tool places the retracement automatically from wick to wick and clears the drag line after release.


Key Benefits

Precise Placement in Seconds
Create accurately aligned wick-to-wick retracements without repeatedly adjusting the standard MetaTrader Fibonacci tool.

Automatic Trend Extension
When the selected move continues, the Fibonacci structure updates to include the new trend extreme.

Consistent Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Saved anchor points remain attached to the same trend leg when switching chart timeframes.

Separate Memory for Each Symbol
Each symbol retains its own Fibonacci structure, keeping multi-market analysis organized within one chart window.


Core Features

Seven Customizable Fibonacci Levels
Configure each level individually, including its ratio, line width, and line style.

Quick Chart-Corner Control
Display, reset, or remove the Fibonacci structure directly from the chart.

Wick-to-Wick Alignment
The tool uses candle extremes to create accurately positioned retracement structures.

Multi-Symbol Fibonacci Memory
Saved structures are restored automatically when returning to a previously configured symbol.


How to use

1. Attach Drag Fib to the chart.

2. Click the Fib button to display the vertical drag line.

3. Drag the line to the start of the chosen trend leg. 

4. Release it when the Fibonacci levels align with the intended move. The dragline automatically clears.

5. Clear the structure with a button click.


Notes and Limitations

Drag Fib is designed for placing Fibonacci retracements on recent price action. It is not intended for analyzing older historical trend legs.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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