Drag Pitchfork

Draw Precise Wick-to-Wick Pitchforks with One Line and Two Quick Drags.
Drag Pitchfork turns accurate pitchfork placement into a fast, repeatable workflow. One vertical drag line is moved twice to define the structure, while the remaining anchor is selected automatically according to standard pitchfork rules.

Switch instantly between Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations without repeatedly rebuilding the pitchfork by hand.

Download the demo and test Drag Pitchfork free in the Strategy Tester.


Built for Traders Who Want To:

  • Draw clean, accurately aligned pitchfork structures
  • Place pitchforks faster than with the standard MetaTrader tool
  • Reduce manual anchor-placement errors
  • Compare Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations quickly
  • Maintain a cleaner and more consistent analysis workflow


Why Drag Pitchfork Matters

Pitchfork analysis depends heavily on anchor accuracy. Even a small placement error can change the pitchfork angle, median line, and potential reaction zones.
Drag Pitchfork replaces slow manual anchor placement with a guided wick-to-wick process based on the correct swing sequence. This makes pitchfork analysis faster, cleaner, and easier to repeat consistently.


Key Benefits

Precise Wick-to-Wick Placement
Anchor points are aligned to significant candle wicks, helping create cleaner and more accurate pitchfork structures.

Faster Drawing Workflow
Create a complete pitchfork with only two vertical-line drags instead of manually positioning three separate anchors.

Instant Variation Comparison
Switch between Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff modes directly from the chart-corner panel.

Consistent Swing Structure
The tool automatically calculates the middle anchor according to classic pitchfork construction rules.

Per-Symbol Memory
Each pitchfork is stored separately for its symbol, keeping structures available when moving between markets in the same chart window.


How to Use Drag Pitchfork

1. Click Long for an upward pitchfork or Short for a downward pitchfork.

2. Drag the vertical line to the left to define anchor P0.

3. Drag the same line back to the swing that defines anchor P2.

4. The tool calculates anchor P1 automatically according to the selected pitchfork rules and draws the complete structure.

5. Use the toggle button to compare the Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations.

6. Click Set, or change the chart timeframe, to clear the vertical line and lock the pitchfork in place.

7. Click the active Long or Short button again to clear the pitchfork.

Note: Anchor P0 can be moved farther left, but not back to the right. To reposition P0 to a later point, first clear the pitchfork and place it again.



Correct Pitchfork Structure Rules

Drag Pitchfork follows the original Andrews anchor logic.

A downtrend structure uses:

1. High
2. Low
3. Lower high

An uptrend structure uses:

1. Low
2. High
3. Higher low

This helps keep the pitchfork construction clean and consistent with classic pitchfork rules.


Pitchfork Variations

Standard Pitchfork
The classic Andrews Pitchfork based on the selected swing sequence.

Schiff Pitchfork
Moves P0 halfway toward P1 in price, creating a flatter structure.

Modified Schiff Pitchfork
Moves P0 halfway toward P1 in both price and time, creating a middle ground between Standard and Schiff.


Notes and Limitations

Drag Pitch supports one pitchfork per symbol on each chart.




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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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