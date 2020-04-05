The Gold Father I

  • Experts
  • Viktor Mitrofanov
    Viktor Mitrofanov

    Viktor Mitrofanov

    I turn MQL5 Expert Advisors into fully automated Preset Machines. I keep your original trading logic, split it into manageable configurations, run them through my own tester-validator, and deliver a ready-to-use system with selected working presets.
  • Version: 4.8
  • Activations: 5

🏆 THE GOLDFATHER — TURN IT ON AND FORGET ABOUT IT

❌ Forget complex settings
❌ Forget dozens of parameters
❌ Forget “how does this even work”

IT’S SIMPLE
1️⃣ Choose a preset
2️⃣ Press start
3️⃣ The EA trades

⚠️ XAUUSD ONLY

🚀 WHAT’S INSIDE

🧠 Intelligent position management
📊 Automatic risk and lot calculation
🔄 Adaptation to current market volatility

💡 10 BUY and 10 SELL strategies for different market phases
💡 100+ strategy combinations inside the system
💡 Works without optimization or parameter tuning
💡 Behavior control via the RISK parameter

• RISK changes trading behavior without altering logic
• Lets you set a comfortable load on your deposit
• Gives control over profit vs drawdown balance
• Adapts the system to your trading style

💰 WHO IT’S FOR
✔ Beginner — ready in 1 minute
✔ Experienced — a structured trading system
✔ Lazy — just launch and it works

💎 THE IDEA
This is not a robot you need to configure.
This is a system already configured for you.

🔥 IMPORTANT
❌ NOT a martingale
❌ NOT a grid system
✔ No doubling or averaging
✔ Controlled risk
✔ Clean entry and exit logic

⚙️ FOR PROFESSIONALS

THE GOLDFATHER is a multi-strategy system with a preset-based architecture.

Core execution logic:

• 7 independent methods define the current market state
• Every signal passes a 3-layer filtration system
• Only then a pending order is placed
• Each order follows its own strategy logic

The system does not use classic Take Profit or Stop Loss.
Control is based on market structure:

• The EA continuously tracks market dynamics
• Positions are closed instantly when the trend changes
• Exits are based on structural shifts, not fixed levels

💡 Especially effective for XAUUSD
Gold often triggers stop losses with market noise

• Positions are not closed by random spikes
• Exits happen only on real market changes
• This reduces false exits and improves stability

🔒 RISK MANAGEMENT

• No martingale
• No grid averaging
• Automatic risk calculation
• From $500 deposit and 0.5 risk, probability of critical drawdown is minimized with proper use
• The system is built to preserve capital first

📊 APPROACH
Not guessing the market, but reacting to confirmed structure
Every trade is condition-based, not random

📈 RESULT
Stability and risk control over short-term aggressive gains
Smooth equity growth without sharp drops

💎 CORE PRINCIPLE
Protect capital first
Profit comes after

THE GOLDFATHER — A SYSTEM THAT WORKS WHILE YOU LIVE YOUR LIFE


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