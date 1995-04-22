The Gold Father I

🏆 THE GOLDFATHER — TURN IT ON AND FORGET ABOUT IT

❌ Forget complex settings

❌ Forget dozens of parameters

❌ Forget “how does this even work”

✅ IT’S SIMPLE

1️⃣ Choose a preset

2️⃣ Press start

3️⃣ The EA trades

⚠️ XAUUSD ONLY

🚀 WHAT’S INSIDE

🧠 Intelligent position management

📊 Automatic risk and lot calculation

🔄 Adaptation to current market volatility

💡 10 BUY and 10 SELL strategies for different market phases

💡 100+ strategy combinations inside the system

💡 Works without optimization or parameter tuning

💡 Behavior control via the RISK parameter

• RISK changes trading behavior without altering logic

• Lets you set a comfortable load on your deposit

• Gives control over profit vs drawdown balance

• Adapts the system to your trading style

💰 WHO IT’S FOR

✔ Beginner — ready in 1 minute

✔ Experienced — a structured trading system

✔ Lazy — just launch and it works

💎 THE IDEA

This is not a robot you need to configure.

This is a system already configured for you.

🔥 IMPORTANT

❌ NOT a martingale

❌ NOT a grid system

✔ No doubling or averaging

✔ Controlled risk

✔ Clean entry and exit logic

⚙️ FOR PROFESSIONALS

THE GOLDFATHER is a multi-strategy system with a preset-based architecture.

Core execution logic:

• 7 independent methods define the current market state

• Every signal passes a 3-layer filtration system

• Only then a pending order is placed

• Each order follows its own strategy logic

The system does not use classic Take Profit or Stop Loss.

Control is based on market structure:

• The EA continuously tracks market dynamics

• Positions are closed instantly when the trend changes

• Exits are based on structural shifts, not fixed levels

💡 Especially effective for XAUUSD

Gold often triggers stop losses with market noise

• Positions are not closed by random spikes

• Exits happen only on real market changes

• This reduces false exits and improves stability

🔒 RISK MANAGEMENT

• No martingale

• No grid averaging

• Automatic risk calculation

• From $500 deposit and 0.5 risk, probability of critical drawdown is minimized with proper use

• The system is built to preserve capital first

📊 APPROACH

Not guessing the market, but reacting to confirmed structure

Every trade is condition-based, not random

📈 RESULT

Stability and risk control over short-term aggressive gains

Smooth equity growth without sharp drops

💎 CORE PRINCIPLE

Protect capital first

Profit comes after

THE GOLDFATHER — A SYSTEM THAT WORKS WHILE YOU LIVE YOUR LIFE