The Gold Father I
- 专家
-
Viktor MitrofanovI turn MQL5 Expert Advisors into fully automated Preset Machines. I keep your original trading logic, split it into manageable configurations, run them through my own tester-validator, and deliver a ready-to-use system with selected working presets.
- 版本: 4.8
- 激活: 5
🏆 THE GOLDFATHER — TURN IT ON AND FORGET ABOUT IT
❌ Forget complex settings
❌ Forget dozens of parameters
❌ Forget “how does this even work”
✅ IT’S SIMPLE
1️⃣ Choose a preset
2️⃣ Press start
3️⃣ The EA trades
⚠️ XAUUSD ONLY
🚀 WHAT’S INSIDE
🧠 Intelligent position management
📊 Automatic risk and lot calculation
🔄 Adaptation to current market volatility
💡 10 BUY and 10 SELL strategies for different market phases
💡 100+ strategy combinations inside the system
💡 Works without optimization or parameter tuning
💡 Behavior control via the RISK parameter
• RISK changes trading behavior without altering logic
• Lets you set a comfortable load on your deposit
• Gives control over profit vs drawdown balance
• Adapts the system to your trading style
💰 WHO IT’S FOR
✔ Beginner — ready in 1 minute
✔ Experienced — a structured trading system
✔ Lazy — just launch and it works
💎 THE IDEA
This is not a robot you need to configure.
This is a system already configured for you.
🔥 IMPORTANT
❌ NOT a martingale
❌ NOT a grid system
✔ No doubling or averaging
✔ Controlled risk
✔ Clean entry and exit logic
⚙️ FOR PROFESSIONALS
THE GOLDFATHER is a multi-strategy system with a preset-based architecture.
Core execution logic:
• 7 independent methods define the current market state
• Every signal passes a 3-layer filtration system
• Only then a pending order is placed
• Each order follows its own strategy logic
The system does not use classic Take Profit or Stop Loss.
Control is based on market structure:
• The EA continuously tracks market dynamics
• Positions are closed instantly when the trend changes
• Exits are based on structural shifts, not fixed levels
💡 Especially effective for XAUUSD
Gold often triggers stop losses with market noise
• Positions are not closed by random spikes
• Exits happen only on real market changes
• This reduces false exits and improves stability
🔒 RISK MANAGEMENT
• No martingale
• No grid averaging
• Automatic risk calculation
• From $500 deposit and 0.5 risk, probability of critical drawdown is minimized with proper use
• The system is built to preserve capital first
📊 APPROACH
Not guessing the market, but reacting to confirmed structure
Every trade is condition-based, not random
📈 RESULT
Stability and risk control over short-term aggressive gains
Smooth equity growth without sharp drops
💎 CORE PRINCIPLE
Protect capital first
Profit comes after
THE GOLDFATHER — A SYSTEM THAT WORKS WHILE YOU LIVE YOUR LIFE