FX SWEPT CRT





CRT-based EA for EURUSD, EURGBP and EURCAD. Targets liquidity sweeps on H4 with ATR filter and GMT+2 kill zones. No martingale. Fixed risk per trade. Prop firm suitable.





Full description:



FX SWEPT CRT is an automated trading system built on the CRT (Candle Range Theory) concept. It identifies candles that sweep a prior range extreme and close back inside, signaling a potential reversal toward the opposite side of that range.

Tested on EURUSD, EURGBP and EURCAD over 2025 with consistent results across these pairs. Minimum recommended capital: $500. Strategy operational since January 2025. (136, 87 and 121 trades respectively, profit factors of 1.82 and 1.69, 71% WR,maximum drawdown below 6% on 2025 backtest),



How it works

The EA looks for a setup candle (V1) followed by a breakout candle that sweeps V1's high or low and closes back inside its range. Entry is placed on the next bar open. Stop loss is set below/above the sweep wick with a configurable buffer. Take profit can be set at CRT 50%, CRT 100%, or fixed risk/reward ratios of 1:1, 1:2 and 1:3.



Filters included

ATR filter to avoid setups on oversized or undersized candles. Optional SMA 200 trend filter. Time filter restricted to London (09:00–14:00) and New York (14:00–20:00) sessions in GMT+2. Break-even automation at configurable levels (50% to 90% of the way to TP).

Default settings recommended.

Optimized for H4 Timeframe,



What this EA is not

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. One position at a time. Risk is fixed at a defined percentage of account balance per trade.

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please ensure you understand the risks before using any automated trading system.





