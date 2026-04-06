Fx Swept CRT

5

FX SWEPT CRT


CRT-based EA for EURUSD, EURGBP and EURCAD. Targets liquidity sweeps on H4 with ATR filter and GMT+2 kill zones. No martingale. Fixed risk per trade. Prop firm suitable.


Full description:

FX SWEPT CRT is an automated trading system built on the CRT (Candle Range Theory) concept. It identifies candles that sweep a prior range extreme and close back inside, signaling a potential reversal toward the opposite side of that range.
Tested on EURUSD, EURGBP and EURCAD over 2025 with consistent results across these pairs. Minimum recommended capital: $500. Strategy operational since January 2025. (136, 87 and 121 trades respectively, profit factors of 1.82 and 1.69, 71% WR,maximum drawdown below 6% on 2025 backtest), 


How it works
The EA looks for a setup candle (V1) followed by a breakout candle that sweeps V1's high or low and closes back inside its range. Entry is placed on the next bar open. Stop loss is set below/above the sweep wick with a configurable buffer. Take profit can be set at CRT 50%, CRT 100%, or fixed risk/reward ratios of 1:1, 1:2 and 1:3.


Filters included
ATR filter to avoid setups on oversized or undersized candles. Optional SMA 200 trend filter. Time filter restricted to London (09:00–14:00) and New York (14:00–20:00) sessions in GMT+2. Break-even automation at configurable levels (50% to 90% of the way to TP).

Default settings recommended.

Optimized for H4 Timeframe,


What this EA is not
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. One position at a time. Risk is fixed at a defined percentage of account balance per trade.

Risk Warning
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please ensure you understand the risks before using any automated trading system.



Отзывы 1
Andrés Palacios
44
Andrés Palacios 2026.05.12 20:37 
 

I am testing it and it seems to work, I would like the SL to be changed to the second candle bottom when bullish and second candle top when bearish.

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Эксперты
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Andrés Palacios
44
Andrés Palacios 2026.05.12 20:37 
 

I am testing it and it seems to work, I would like the SL to be changed to the second candle bottom when bullish and second candle top when bearish.

Gabriel Quiros Mourente
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Ответ разработчика Gabriel Quiros Mourente 2026.05.12 21:44
Thank you for the review and the recommendation. I will upgrade the EA with a trailing SL option, where you can choose the number of previous candles and the timeframe to trail the SL
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