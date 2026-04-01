Quick Drawing Palette for MT5

Quick Draw Palette for MT5

Quick Draw Palette for MT5 is a compact drawing panel for MetaTrader 5.

It gives fast access to common chart markup tools without repeatedly opening the standard MT5 drawing menus. The panel is designed for traders who want to mark charts quickly while keeping the workspace clean and organized.

Key Features

  • Fast access to rectangles, trendlines, and horizontal levels
  • Predefined visual settings for consistent chart markup
  • Draggable on-chart panel with saved position
  • Optional magnet mode for repeated drawing
  • Same-symbol multi-window sync for managed palette drawings
  • Update Sync control to refresh synced drawings across open charts

Sync Across Chart Windows

Quick Draw Palette can sync managed drawings across other open chart windows of the same symbol. When Sync is enabled, new drawings can be copied to those chart windows automatically. The Update Sync control can then refresh synced drawings so they match the current chart state.

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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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