Quick Drawing Palette for MT5
- Утилиты
-
- Версия: 1.58
- Обновлено: 6 августа 2026
Quick Draw Palette for MT5
Quick Draw Palette for MT5 is a compact drawing panel for MetaTrader 5.
It gives fast access to common chart markup tools without repeatedly opening the standard MT5 drawing menus. The panel is designed for traders who want to mark charts quickly while keeping the workspace clean and organized.
Key Features
- Fast access to rectangles, trendlines, and horizontal levels
- Predefined visual settings for consistent chart markup
- Draggable on-chart panel with saved position
- Optional magnet mode for repeated drawing
- Same-symbol multi-window sync for managed palette drawings
- Update Sync control to refresh synced drawings across open charts
Sync Across Chart Windows
Quick Draw Palette can sync managed drawings across other open chart windows of the same symbol. When Sync is enabled, new drawings can be copied to those chart windows automatically. The Update Sync control can then refresh synced drawings so they match the current chart state.