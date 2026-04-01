Quick Drawing Palette for MT5

Quick Draw Palette for MT5

Quick Draw Palette for MT5 is a compact drawing panel for MetaTrader 5.

It gives fast access to common chart markup tools without repeatedly opening the standard MT5 drawing menus. The panel is designed for traders who want to mark charts quickly while keeping the workspace clean and organized.

Key Features

Fast access to rectangles, trendlines, and horizontal levels

Predefined visual settings for consistent chart markup

Draggable on-chart panel with saved position

Optional magnet mode for repeated drawing

Same-symbol multi-window sync for managed palette drawings

Update Sync control to refresh synced drawings across open charts

Sync Across Chart Windows

Quick Draw Palette can sync managed drawings across other open chart windows of the same symbol. When Sync is enabled, new drawings can be copied to those chart windows automatically. The Update Sync control can then refresh synced drawings so they match the current chart state.