Goldistan EA MT4

Professional Automated Gold Trading System for XAUUSD

GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 – Advanced XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot

GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 is a professional automated trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) using a smart RSI momentum strategy, adaptive grid recovery system, and advanced risk management.

The EA is built to handle gold market volatility with precision entries, controlled recovery, and stable trade management. It is suitable for traders who want structured automated trading without emotional decisions and manual monitoring.

The system focuses on capital protection, controlled drawdown, and consistent trading performance under real market conditions.

Key Benefits

Automated XAUUSD gold trading system

Smart RSI momentum-based strategy

Adaptive grid recovery system

Basket trailing stop and profit locking

Spread and margin safety protection

Pending order precision execution

ECN and RAW spread compatible

Low drawdown focused structure

Prop firm friendly trading logic

Optimized for gold market volatility

Fully customizable trading parameters

Trading Strategy

GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 uses a structured algorithmic trading approach designed for XAUUSD.

Strategy workflow:

RSI momentum identifies overbought and oversold conditions

Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed for precise entry

Adaptive grid system manages market fluctuations

Basket trailing stop locks profit automatically

Risk control system protects equity and margin

This approach helps maintain stable trading behavior while reducing unnecessary exposure to market noise.

Smart RSI Momentum System

The EA trades only when market momentum is confirmed using RSI-based signals.

Filters false breakouts

Avoids weak market conditions

Reduces unnecessary trades

Improves entry precision

This helps increase trading accuracy and market timing.

Adaptive Grid Recovery System

GOLDISTAN EA uses a controlled grid recovery mechanism instead of aggressive martingale logic.

Dynamic grid distance

Controlled lot progression

Maximum order protection

Margin safety check

Drawdown control structure

The system focuses on balance protection and stable recovery during market movement.

Institutional Risk Control System

Basket trailing stop for profit locking

Margin and equity protection

Spread and execution filters

Stop level protection

Auto order management

The EA continuously monitors trading conditions to maintain safe and stable operation.

Prop Firm Friendly Structure

Compatible with strict trading rules and risk control requirements.

Margin safety system

Maximum order control

Spread filtering

Stop level protection

Execution safety logic

Suitable for disciplined and rule-based trading environments.

Advanced Technical Features

Smart pending order execution

Volatility session optimization

Custom RSI and grid settings

Trailing stop and basket management

Automatic order cleanup system

Optimized MT4 performance

The EA is lightweight, stable, and designed for long-term automated trading.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Account Type: ECN or RAW Spread

Minimum Balance: 500 USD

Recommended Balance: 1000 USD or higher

Spread: Low spread broker recommended

VPS: Recommended for stable operation

Default settings are optimized for gold trading.

Who Should Use GOLDISTAN EA PRO

Gold traders

Forex automated trading users

Scalpers and algorithmic traders

Prop firm traders

Passive income traders

Beginner and professional traders

This EA is suitable for anyone looking for structured automated gold trading.

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Installation Guide

Copy EA to Experts folder

Restart MetaTrader 4

Attach EA to XAUUSD M1 chart

Enable Auto Trading

Use default settings

The EA will begin trading automatically.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Market conditions, broker execution, and spreads can affect trading results.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.

Users must apply proper money management and risk control.

Always test on a demo account before using on live account.

The developer is not responsible for trading losses.