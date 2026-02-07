Goldistan EA MT4

GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 – Advanced XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot

Professional Automated Gold Trading System for XAUUSD

GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 is a professional automated trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) using a smart RSI momentum strategy, adaptive grid recovery system, and advanced risk management.

The EA is built to handle gold market volatility with precision entries, controlled recovery, and stable trade management. It is suitable for traders who want structured automated trading without emotional decisions and manual monitoring.

The system focuses on capital protection, controlled drawdown, and consistent trading performance under real market conditions.

Key Benefits

Automated XAUUSD gold trading system
Smart RSI momentum-based strategy
Adaptive grid recovery system
Basket trailing stop and profit locking
Spread and margin safety protection
Pending order precision execution
ECN and RAW spread compatible
Low drawdown focused structure
Prop firm friendly trading logic
Optimized for gold market volatility
Fully customizable trading parameters

Trading Strategy

GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 uses a structured algorithmic trading approach designed for XAUUSD.

Strategy workflow:

RSI momentum identifies overbought and oversold conditions
Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed for precise entry
Adaptive grid system manages market fluctuations
Basket trailing stop locks profit automatically
Risk control system protects equity and margin

This approach helps maintain stable trading behavior while reducing unnecessary exposure to market noise.

Smart RSI Momentum System

The EA trades only when market momentum is confirmed using RSI-based signals.

Filters false breakouts
Avoids weak market conditions
Reduces unnecessary trades
Improves entry precision

This helps increase trading accuracy and market timing.

Adaptive Grid Recovery System

GOLDISTAN EA uses a controlled grid recovery mechanism instead of aggressive martingale logic.

Dynamic grid distance
Controlled lot progression
Maximum order protection
Margin safety check
Drawdown control structure

The system focuses on balance protection and stable recovery during market movement.

Institutional Risk Control System

Basket trailing stop for profit locking
Margin and equity protection
Spread and execution filters
Stop level protection
Auto order management

The EA continuously monitors trading conditions to maintain safe and stable operation.

Prop Firm Friendly Structure

Compatible with strict trading rules and risk control requirements.

Margin safety system
Maximum order control
Spread filtering
Stop level protection
Execution safety logic

Suitable for disciplined and rule-based trading environments.

Advanced Technical Features

Smart pending order execution
Volatility session optimization
Custom RSI and grid settings
Trailing stop and basket management
Automatic order cleanup system
Optimized MT4 performance

The EA is lightweight, stable, and designed for long-term automated trading.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1
Account Type: ECN or RAW Spread
Minimum Balance: 500 USD
Recommended Balance: 1000 USD or higher
Spread: Low spread broker recommended
VPS: Recommended for stable operation

Default settings are optimized for gold trading.

Who Should Use GOLDISTAN EA PRO

Gold traders
Forex automated trading users
Scalpers and algorithmic traders
Prop firm traders
Passive income traders
Beginner and professional traders

This EA is suitable for anyone looking for structured automated gold trading.

High Ranking SEO Keywords

Gold EA MT4
XAUUSD EA
Gold Trading Robot
MT4 Gold Expert Advisor
Forex Gold EA
XAUUSD Trading Robot
Gold Scalper EA
Automated Gold Trading MT4
Best Gold EA MT4
Professional Gold Trading Robot
Gold Grid EA
RSI Gold EA
Forex Robot XAUUSD
MT4 Automated Trading System
Gold Forex Expert Advisor

These keywords improve visibility in MQL5 search and Google indexing.

Installation Guide

Copy EA to Experts folder
Restart MetaTrader 4
Attach EA to XAUUSD M1 chart
Enable Auto Trading
Use default settings

The EA will begin trading automatically.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Market conditions, broker execution, and spreads can affect trading results.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.
Users must apply proper money management and risk control.
Always test on a demo account before using on live account.
The developer is not responsible for trading losses.


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Https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/gzd811   работает на  EURUSD  м15   Int  Slippage  =100  ;  //  цена сделки  может принять  в  Slippage   Extern  двойной  только излишки  = 200  ;  //  максимальной  только выиграть   Extern  двойной  =  10  крупнейших  //  стоп  стоп  ;   Extern  двойной  изоляции  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  максимальная  точка  =  0  ;   Extern  двойной  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  =  20  крупнейших  ;   Extern  двойной  паритета  стоп  стоп  //  крупнейших  =  2  ;   Extern  int
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Эксперты
PointerX основан на собственном осцилляторе и встроенных индикаторах (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) и работает независимо. Вы можете создавать собственные стратегии на основе PointerX . Теоретически возможны все стратегии, основанные на индикаторах, кроме мартингейла, арбитража, гридов, нейронных сетей или торговли новостями. PointerX включает в себя 2 набора индикаторов Управление всеми индикаторами Настраиваемый осциллятор Управление тейк-профитом Управление стоп-лоссом Управление сделками
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник MILCH COW HEDGE версии 1.12 работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуется использовать на парах с высокой волатильностью валют, таких как GBPAUD, AUDCAD Тестирование советника за период с 01.01.2016 по 09.12.2016 показало удвоение счета четыре раза Интер
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования и стратегии кратных. Он поддерживает использование любой возможности в любом направлении, как и MILCH COW MIX, но с увеличенным количеством совершаемых сделок. Советник Milch Cow Mix начинает открывать хеджирующие сделки на первом уровне, но этот советник открывает хеджирующие сделки на каждом уровне. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуе
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Эксперты
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник Milch Cow Zone работает с убыточными сделками без использования стоп-лосса и обеспечивает прибыльный или по крайней мере безубыточный результат независимо от направления рынка при закрытии ордеров в соответствии с механизмом интеллектуального хеджирования "back-and-forth" (туда-сюда). Советник работает, меняя общее направление сделки с помощью более крупных хеджирующих сделок в противоположных направлениях. Робот начинает с открытия одной сделки по тренду, сделки по вашему выбору либо х
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Эксперты
Советник Demiro совершает сделки по полосам Боллинджера и ценовому действию (price action). Советник ожидает ценовое действие, если цена превышает верхнюю полосу Боллинджера или опускается ниже нижней. Робот может открывать несколько ордеров. Только первый ордер открывается с учетом полос Боллинджера и ценовым действием. Последующие ордера выставляются только в соответствии с движением цены. Если текущая цена выше или ниже цены первого ордера, советник открывает новый ордер с тем же объемом. Тей
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Tiger EUR Power
Yang Wu
Эксперты
ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
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