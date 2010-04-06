Parabolic SAR Higher Time Frame MT5 r

Crypto_Forex Indicator Parabolic SAR Higher Time Frame for MT5. No repaint.





- Upgrade your trading methods with great auxiliary HTF PSAR indicator for MT5. HTF means - higher time frame.

- PSAR is used to determine trend direction and potential reversals in price movement.

- This indicator is great to use for Trailing Stop purpose.

- If PSAR is located above the price - it is downward trend.

- If PSAR is located below the price - it is upward trend.

- This indicator is excellent to work as a dynamic S/R level instead of standard moving average as well.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.