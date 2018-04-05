Fibonacci Prime EA

Fibonacci Prime: Institutional Grade · Tri-Structured Hedging System
—— This is not gambling. This is the art of mathematics.

The ONLY quantitative engine on the MQL5 market driven by the dual-core power of "Fractal Geometry" and "Shadow Sentry."

🔥  Limited Time Offer: Current Price  $299.
Price automatically increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold.  Final Target Price: $1,999.
🎁  Exclusive Bonus: Private message me after purchase to receive the  "Institutional Parameter Handbook" and access to the VIP channel!

👑  Why is Fibonacci Prime the "Backtest Holy Grail" Killer?
Hello, Traders. I am  Fibonacci Prime.
Developed by  [MCPrime Lab] over 5 years and stress-tested against 15 years of historical data, I am a flagship trading system.
To survive in the XAUUSD (Gold) market, you don't need fake AI predictions. You need absolute command over  Market Microstructure.
The market is flooded with over-fitted "toy EAs" that shatter in live trading. I am a survival machine designed for  Senior Investors and  Fund Accounts.

My Core Advantage?
More than an EA, I am an Ecosystem: I am not a simple indicator strategy. I am an algorithmic matrix with 3 built-in independent logic sets.
Institutional Pedigree: My code flows with 20,000+ hours of combat experience from a senior quant team. I don't guess the market; I calculate probabilities.
No Black Boxes: Unlike "AI Scams" that hide their logic, my risk control core is derived from the classic Fibonacci sequence and Volatility Equilibrium Theory.

⚔️  The Trinity: Quantum-Precision "Tri-Engine"
I don't just trade; I weave profits. My interior consists of three independently operating yet perfectly interlocking gears:

  • ALPHA Engine (Trend Hunter): Based on volatility breakout theory. It waits patiently like a sniper, ignoring noise to capture the real main waves.

  • BETA Engine (Structural Retracement): Utilizes Gold's unique fractal structure to enter precisely during pullbacks. While others panic-sell, I greedily accumulate.

  • GAMMA Engine (Mean Reversion): A unique reverse balance strategy to hedge against extreme market fluctuations. This is the secret weapon for keeping the equity curve smooth during turbulence.

How do they work?
Like a well-trained army. When the market ranges, GAMMA defends. When trends explode, ALPHA attacks. This  "Multi-Strategy Hedging Architecture" is a height single-strategy EAs can never reach.

🛡️  "Shadow Sentry": Next-Gen Risk Control Tech
This is what separates me from other EAs and why I stay on top.
I don't just watch the balance. A  "Virtual Equity Monitoring System" — Shadow Sentry runs in the background.

  • It calculates  Market Entropy 24/7.

  • When it detects structural anomalies, it forces a  Circuit Breaker before real losses occur.

  • Result: Extremely low drawdown, extremely high Sharpe Ratio. I don't add positions in a loss like a gambler; I hide like a hunter when danger approaches.

💎  My Philosophy: Cold as a Machine, Elegant as a Master
I don't need you to stare at the screen. I was designed to be  "Forgotten"—because the perfect trade is when your capital grows while you sleep.
🚫  NO Martingale: The poison that destroys accounts. Real quants never touch it.
🚫  NO Grid: I don't rely on luck to hold positions. Every trade has a precise mathematical stop-loss.
  Dynamic ATR Stop-Loss: My SL breathes with market volatility—neither hit easily nor amplifying risk.
  Smart Cooldown: Locks in profit after streaks; forces rest after losses. I have an emotion management module; other EAs don't.

📊  Operational Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — The King of Volatility.

  • Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) — Minimum noise, most stable trends.

  • Broker: ECN accounts recommended (Low spread is key).

  • Min Deposit: Starts at $500.

  • Recommended: $2,000 or $10,000+ (To maximize the Tri-Engine efficiency).

  • VPS: Mandatory. I am a 24/7 warrior.

🚀  A Letter to Ambitious Traders
If you are looking for a gambling tool to get rich overnight, please leave and buy a straight-line Martingale EA.
But if you are looking for an  "Asset Management Solution" that can accompany you for 5 or 10 years and handle large capital,  Fibonacci Prime is your only choice.
Buy Now. Join the professional quant ranks. Do not wait until the price hits $1,999 to regret it.
I am Fibonacci Prime. I am ready to take over your charts. Are you?
(Must DM after purchase for VIP Set files & Risk Guidance)


🔧  Transparency: Full Parameter Manual
We reject black boxes. Core logic parameters are open for fine-tuning:
📂  Strategy A (Trend Reversal)

  • InpEnableA: Toggle Strategy A.

  • StopLoss: Dynamic ATR Stop-Loss (Basis +/- ATR * Coeff). Smarter than fixed points.

  • InpPauseTradesAfterLossA: Cooldown mechanism. Pauses trading after a loss to prevent emotional spirals.

  • InpSentryEnableA: Activates the "Sentry" filter to detect false breakouts.
    📂  Strategy B (Structural Retracement)

  • InpMaxBOrders: Max open positions (Limits density).

  • InpTrailingStepB: Trailing Stop Step (Protects profits).

  • InpPauseTradesAfterWinB: Pauses after a win to lock in victory and avoid overconfidence.
    📂  Strategy C (Reverse Balance)

  • InpRewardRatioC: Risk/Reward Ratio (e.g., 3 = 1:3).

  • InpBreakevenTriggerC: Breakeven Trigger (e.g., 0.5 = Move SL to entry when 50% of target is reached).


