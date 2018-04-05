Fibonacci Prime EA
- Experts
- Xiao Hui Guan
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 10
Fibonacci Prime: Institutional Grade · Tri-Structured Hedging System
—— This is not gambling. This is the art of mathematics.
The ONLY quantitative engine on the MQL5 market driven by the dual-core power of "Fractal Geometry" and "Shadow Sentry."
👑 Why is Fibonacci Prime the "Backtest Holy Grail" Killer?
Hello, Traders. I am Fibonacci Prime.
Developed by [MCPrime Lab] over 5 years and stress-tested against 15 years of historical data, I am a flagship trading system.
To survive in the XAUUSD (Gold) market, you don't need fake AI predictions. You need absolute command over Market Microstructure.
The market is flooded with over-fitted "toy EAs" that shatter in live trading. I am a survival machine designed for Senior Investors and Fund Accounts.
My Core Advantage?
More than an EA, I am an Ecosystem: I am not a simple indicator strategy. I am an algorithmic matrix with 3 built-in independent logic sets.
Institutional Pedigree: My code flows with 20,000+ hours of combat experience from a senior quant team. I don't guess the market; I calculate probabilities.
No Black Boxes: Unlike "AI Scams" that hide their logic, my risk control core is derived from the classic Fibonacci sequence and Volatility Equilibrium Theory.
⚔️ The Trinity: Quantum-Precision "Tri-Engine"
I don't just trade; I weave profits. My interior consists of three independently operating yet perfectly interlocking gears:
-
ALPHA Engine (Trend Hunter): Based on volatility breakout theory. It waits patiently like a sniper, ignoring noise to capture the real main waves.
-
BETA Engine (Structural Retracement): Utilizes Gold's unique fractal structure to enter precisely during pullbacks. While others panic-sell, I greedily accumulate.
-
GAMMA Engine (Mean Reversion): A unique reverse balance strategy to hedge against extreme market fluctuations. This is the secret weapon for keeping the equity curve smooth during turbulence.
How do they work?
Like a well-trained army. When the market ranges, GAMMA defends. When trends explode, ALPHA attacks. This "Multi-Strategy Hedging Architecture" is a height single-strategy EAs can never reach.
🛡️ "Shadow Sentry": Next-Gen Risk Control Tech
This is what separates me from other EAs and why I stay on top.
I don't just watch the balance. A "Virtual Equity Monitoring System" — Shadow Sentry runs in the background.
-
It calculates Market Entropy 24/7.
-
When it detects structural anomalies, it forces a Circuit Breaker before real losses occur.
-
Result: Extremely low drawdown, extremely high Sharpe Ratio. I don't add positions in a loss like a gambler; I hide like a hunter when danger approaches.
💎 My Philosophy: Cold as a Machine, Elegant as a Master
I don't need you to stare at the screen. I was designed to be "Forgotten"—because the perfect trade is when your capital grows while you sleep.
🚫 NO Martingale: The poison that destroys accounts. Real quants never touch it.
🚫 NO Grid: I don't rely on luck to hold positions. Every trade has a precise mathematical stop-loss.
✅ Dynamic ATR Stop-Loss: My SL breathes with market volatility—neither hit easily nor amplifying risk.
✅ Smart Cooldown: Locks in profit after streaks; forces rest after losses. I have an emotion management module; other EAs don't.
📊 Operational Requirements
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — The King of Volatility.
-
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) — Minimum noise, most stable trends.
-
Broker: ECN accounts recommended (Low spread is key).
-
Min Deposit: Starts at $500.
-
Recommended: $2,000 or $10,000+ (To maximize the Tri-Engine efficiency).
-
VPS: Mandatory. I am a 24/7 warrior.
🚀 A Letter to Ambitious Traders
If you are looking for a gambling tool to get rich overnight, please leave and buy a straight-line Martingale EA.
But if you are looking for an "Asset Management Solution" that can accompany you for 5 or 10 years and handle large capital, Fibonacci Prime is your only choice.
🔧 Transparency: Full Parameter Manual
We reject black boxes. Core logic parameters are open for fine-tuning:
📂 Strategy A (Trend Reversal)
-
InpEnableA: Toggle Strategy A.
-
StopLoss: Dynamic ATR Stop-Loss (Basis +/- ATR * Coeff). Smarter than fixed points.
-
InpPauseTradesAfterLossA: Cooldown mechanism. Pauses trading after a loss to prevent emotional spirals.
-
InpSentryEnableA: Activates the "Sentry" filter to detect false breakouts.
📂 Strategy B (Structural Retracement)
-
InpMaxBOrders: Max open positions (Limits density).
-
InpTrailingStepB: Trailing Stop Step (Protects profits).
-
InpPauseTradesAfterWinB: Pauses after a win to lock in victory and avoid overconfidence.
📂 Strategy C (Reverse Balance)
-
InpRewardRatioC: Risk/Reward Ratio (e.g., 3 = 1:3).
-
InpBreakevenTriggerC: Breakeven Trigger (e.g., 0.5 = Move SL to entry when 50% of target is reached).