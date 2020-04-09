Prop Firm Daily Loss Guardian

Daily Loss Traffic Light Guardian

Daily Loss Traffic Light Guardian is a lightweight risk-management utility for MetaTrader 5. It displays a clear on-chart “traffic light” status panel for your daily loss usage and can optionally enforce a hard stop by closing newly opened positions once a critical drawdown level is reached.

The tool is designed for traders who want an immediate, visual understanding of when to reduce risk and when to stop trading for the day.

Key Features

  • On-chart status panel with traffic light states: Green, Yellow, Red, and Breached

  • Configurable daily loss limit:

    • Fixed currency amount

    • Percent of start-of-day balance or equity

    • Prop-firm style percent mode

  • Flexible loss calculation basis:

    • Equity drawdown from start-of-day

    • Closed PnL only

    • Combined (closed and floating logic)

  • Clear warning thresholds:

    • Yellow warning (default 50%)

    • Red critical alert (default 85%)

  • Optional protection modes:

    • Warnings only (no enforcement)

    • Hard block behavior: automatically closes newly opened positions after Red is triggered

  • Visual red alert styles:

    • Screen border

    • STOP badge

    • Both

  • Daily reset options:

    • Broker day reset (server midnight)

    • Custom reset time

  • Manual override switch (temporarily disables enforcement)

  • Adjustable UI position, scale, and opacity

  • Optional sound alert on state change

How It Works

  1. At the daily reset time, the utility captures the start-of-day equity and balance.

  2. It continuously calculates the current daily loss according to your selected loss basis.

  3. It converts the loss into a usage percentage of your daily loss limit.

  4. It updates the panel state:

    • Green: below the yellow threshold

    • Yellow: at or above the yellow threshold

    • Red: at or above the red threshold

    • Breached: at or above 100%

  5. If Hard Block is enabled and Red is active, newly opened positions can be automatically closed after a short grace period.

Inputs Overview

Risk Settings

  • Daily loss mode (currency or percent)

  • Daily loss value

  • Yellow threshold (%)

  • Red threshold (%)

Time Settings

  • Reset method (broker day or custom time)

  • Custom reset hour/minute

Calculation Basis

  • Loss basis (equity drawdown, closed PnL, combined)

  • Use equity or balance as basis for percent calculations

Protection

  • Protection mode (off/soft/hard)

  • Hard block scope (current symbol or all symbols)

  • Grace period (ms)

  • Max closure attempts

Visual / UI

  • Panel corner

  • Panel scale

  • Opacity

  • Red alert style

  • Sound enabled + sound file

Manual Override

  • Disable enforcement while keeping the display active

Update Frequency

  • Panel refresh interval (ms)

Notes and Recommendations

  • This utility is intended as a risk-control layer. It does not generate trade signals.

  • The hard-block mechanism reacts to newly detected positions after the Red trigger. Use the grace period to avoid unintended closures from race conditions during fast execution.

  • For the most reliable behavior, keep the update interval reasonable (default values are suitable for most use cases).

Support

If you have questions, configuration issues, or feature requests, please use the product comments section on MQL5.com or message me via the built-in MQL5.com messaging system.


Recommended products
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilities
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.66 (50)
Utilities
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.25 (12)
Utilities
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
Izi Hedge Free Limit 3 order hedge
Le Van Tien
Utilities
izi hedge is a tool that helps you manage risk, manage hedge orders and rebalance losing orders. How it works   It will place an order opposite to the order you placed with that currency pair.   If the order you place is correct, the reverse order will be automatically deleted   If the market unfortunately goes against your order and touches the hedge order, it will begin to calculate the hedging volume to limit the risk of the market going in reverse.
FREE
Apex StopLoss Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilities
Apex StopLoss Manager MT5 Script – Stop Loss Control Utility Overview Apex StopLoss Manager is a trade management script for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide precise, rule-based control over Stop Loss behavior on existing open positions . The script focuses on manual execution and accuracy. It does not use automated trading logic, does not open trades, and runs once per attachment . Core Functionality The script provides two independent Stop Loss control functions, both enabled only through exp
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Utilities
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Experts
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilities
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Manual Trade Helper
Vipul Gautam
5 (1)
Utilities
This Utility Bot is for New Traders, that struggle to spot the Trend direction. It also make you conscious about different Timeframes Bar Status.  Utility have 3 Moving Averages totally configurable by input parameters. 3MA Based Trend is shown for the current Timeframe selected on the chart. (Line 1) 3MA Based Trend for Daily Timeframe. (Line 2nd) Also provide quick information about the currently Hourly Daily and Weekly Candle Status.  Utility work on 1 Min Bar control, so comment section info
FREE
OnBoard stats MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (4)
Utilities
OnBoard stats is a panel that show in a single view a lot of usefull information about working orders and trading account. It has 4 different sub-panels (from left to right): Symbols order statistics : it can be found symbols for which there are orders (market or pendings). Symbol with pendings are colored with "Pendings color". Clicking on a specific symbol row, chart will be changed to that symbol. Current symbol statistics : informations about the "current" symbol, the one which is opened in
FREE
Close All Indicators Script for MT5
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Utilities
Indicator Removal Script for MetaTrader 5 (Version 1.4) The Delete  All Indicators Script is a powerful and user-friendly tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to instantly remove all indicators from the main chart, sub-windows, or both, with a single click. Developed by Louis MattFX , this script (Version 1.4) simplifies chart management, saving traders time and effort when resetting their workspace for fresh analysis or new trading strategies. Key Features Flexible Removal Options : Choose to c
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilities
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Lot Size Line
Stefan Warratz
Utilities
This little tool helps you to define your risk management with a simple line dragging on the chart. It shows you the actual lot size calculated on account % or fixed money amount directly at the line. All you have to do is activate the line by pressing the "t" key on your keyboard and drag the line to your stop loss point. Thats it. In the settings you can define the color and width of line and text, also space of text to line and the right and you can set the risk in percent of account or fixed
FREE
Manual Trading Panel
Renald Rista
3 (1)
Utilities
Manual Trading Panel is a simple, efficient and intuitive graphic tool that provides a controls to open, close and manage all your orders in MetaTrader 5. It is very useful in case you have to interact with other EA adding another position or delete all positions in a specific direction or all of themes. This EA can not be tested on strategy tester. In case of usage please try its functions on demo account before running on live trading. Functions presented to this version: Interacts only with p
FREE
Close Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Utilities
One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 The Close Manager Buttons EA is a powerful utility designed to give you full control of your open positions and pending orders with just one click. Forget about manually closing trades one by one during fast market moves—this EA does it instantly, safely, and efficiently. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions while keeping SELL trades running Close Only Sell Trades – exit only
FREE
FXTrade Panel
Sakariya Bhaskar Nitinbhai
Utilities
FXTrade Panel – Smart & Fast MT5 Trade Manager FXTrade Panel is an advanced yet easy-to-use trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance your trading efficiency with one-click trade execution and management. Key Features: Account Overview: Displays account number, leverage, balance, and current spread. Lot Size Control: Adjustable lot size with intuitive up/down buttons. Risk Management: Set Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP1, TP2), and Trailing Stop (TS) in pips. One-Click Trading: Execute
FREE
SimpleTradingPanel
Igor Widiger
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Simple Trading Panel is a manual tool for safe trading. Monitored by the mentor and indicators. This panel has many useful settings to take your trading to the next level. Simple Trading Panel offers features: Adjustable stop loss, take profit, volume, trailing stop with profit in percent, risk ratio, news filter and much more. Test results Simple Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester! Recommend Account type: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN Brocker with low spread
FREE
Symbol Switch MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Symbol Changer & Multi-Chart Sync Stop wasting time manually changing symbols on every chart. The Smart Symbol Changer is not just a button panel—it is a complete workspace management tool designed for professional traders who monitor multiple assets (Forex, Crypto, Indices) across multiple chart windows. Why this is the best Symbol Changer for MQL5: Most symbol changers are messy and clutter your screen. This tool features a Smart Auto-Grid that automatically sorts your symbols alphabetic
FREE
Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Manager is a position management utility designed to automate stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-even operations for manual and automated trades. This utility monitors open positions and applies missing stop loss and take profit levels according to your configured parameters. It features a trailing stop mechanism that adjusts the stop loss as price moves favorably, and a break-even function that secures positions once a defined profit target is reached. Key Features Auto SL/
FREE
Breakeven Bot
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Utilities
Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits! Main Feature: ️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly. ️ Customization Options: Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference. Choose whether breakeven should be at the entr
FREE
Current Price
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (2)
Utilities
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (26)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper left corner of
FREE
One Click Close All Position Tool
Ghulam Hassan Nawaz
Utilities
Are you an MT5 trader who needs rapid, reliable risk management? ​Introducing this essential utility – a powerful, free Expert Advisor designed to instantly close all open positions on your MetaTrader 5 account with a single, dedicated action. This tool is a must-have for emergency market exits or quick, decisive profit-taking. ​ Why is this a FREE tool? ​I am a professional MQL developer actively focused on delivering   5-star solutions   and   securing custom MQL5 Freelance Jobs . This free ut
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
SmartTrader Panel
Bhuwan Singh Kumha
Utilities
The SmartTrader Panel  is a powerful and intuitive trading panel designed to streamline trade execution and risk management in MetaTrader. With its sleek and user-friendly interface, traders can quickly manage their positions, calculate risk metrics, and execute trades with precision. Key Features: One-Click Trading: Easily place Buy or Sell orders with a single click. Risk Management: Automatically calculates risk percentage, risk-reward ratio, and potential profit/loss. Customizable Trad
FREE
Concurent Risk Management
Kai Lim
Utilities
EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades. Key Features: Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk
FREE
TradeGacha
Phongsphat Chanswat
Utilities
## Version 2.50 I created this EA with the intention of making it free for everyone to use. It serves as a tool to assist in trading with money management, entering order lots according to a percentage of the account balance, and automatically setting TP/SL based on high/low prices. In Version 2.50, The Auto TP/SL feature adjusts from the Line In (entry point), and Auto price in this version only shifts the entry line to the current price. Input settings: Ato update SL/TP Line >>> In version
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (16)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: Exception -
More from author
Transparent Renko Overlay Indicator
Arnold Holm
Indicators
Ghost Renko Overlay Indicator Overview Ghost Renko Overlay Indicator displays Renko bricks directly on the main price chart as a semi-transparent overlay. Unlike traditional Renko charts that require a separate offline window, this indicator allows traders to view standard candlestick price action and Renko structure simultaneously on the same chart. The overlay helps identify trend direction, price noise, and consolidation phases without losing time-based market context. Key Features Renko bric
FREE
Renko Velocity Heatmap
Arnold Holm
Indicators
Velocity Renko Heatmap is a separate-window indicator that converts standard time-based price series into Renko-style blocks and colors them by momentum speed. Each block represents a fixed Renko box size, while the color intensity reflects how fast the block was formed relative to recent average formation time. Slow movement appears dim/neutral, fast movement becomes more saturated, enabling quick visual assessment of acceleration and deceleration in trend moves. The indicator is designed for t
FREE
Drag Drop Lot Size Calculator
Arnold Holm
Utilities
Drag Drop Lot Size Calculator Overview Drag Drop Lot Size Calculator is a chart-based risk and position sizing tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the appropriate lot size based on your account balance (or equity), the selected risk percentage, and the stop-loss distance defined by a single horizontal line on the chart. A compact on-chart panel displays the key values in real time. Key Features One-line workflow: uses a single horizontal line as the stop-loss level Real-time lot size calculatio
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review