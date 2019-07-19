Manual Trading Panel

3

Manual Trading Panel is a simple, efficient and intuitive graphic tool that provides a controls to open, close and manage all your orders in MetaTrader 5. It is very useful in case you have to interact with other EA adding another position or delete all positions in a specific direction or all of themes.

This EA can not be tested on strategy tester. In case of usage please try its functions on demo account before running on live trading.

Functions presented to this version:

  1. Interacts only with positions with same Magic Number as this EA
  2. Open position Buy (market ask price)
  3. Open position Sell (market bit price)
  4. Close all Buy positions (with same magic number)
  5. Close all Sell positions (with same magic number)
  6. Close all All(Buy/Sell) positions (with same magic number)
Other features will be added in the future to facilitate trading.

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Vadim Vronsky 2021.03.11 18:22 
 

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NikolasG
57
NikolasG 2021.03.07 16:36 
 

Useful for closing positions.

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