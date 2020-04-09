Prop Firm Daily Loss Guardian

Daily Loss Traffic Light Guardian

Daily Loss Traffic Light Guardian is a lightweight risk-management utility for MetaTrader 5. It displays a clear on-chart “traffic light” status panel for your daily loss usage and can optionally enforce a hard stop by closing newly opened positions once a critical drawdown level is reached.

The tool is designed for traders who want an immediate, visual understanding of when to reduce risk and when to stop trading for the day.

Key Features

  • On-chart status panel with traffic light states: Green, Yellow, Red, and Breached

  • Configurable daily loss limit:

    • Fixed currency amount

    • Percent of start-of-day balance or equity

    • Prop-firm style percent mode

  • Flexible loss calculation basis:

    • Equity drawdown from start-of-day

    • Closed PnL only

    • Combined (closed and floating logic)

  • Clear warning thresholds:

    • Yellow warning (default 50%)

    • Red critical alert (default 85%)

  • Optional protection modes:

    • Warnings only (no enforcement)

    • Hard block behavior: automatically closes newly opened positions after Red is triggered

  • Visual red alert styles:

    • Screen border

    • STOP badge

    • Both

  • Daily reset options:

    • Broker day reset (server midnight)

    • Custom reset time

  • Manual override switch (temporarily disables enforcement)

  • Adjustable UI position, scale, and opacity

  • Optional sound alert on state change

How It Works

  1. At the daily reset time, the utility captures the start-of-day equity and balance.

  2. It continuously calculates the current daily loss according to your selected loss basis.

  3. It converts the loss into a usage percentage of your daily loss limit.

  4. It updates the panel state:

    • Green: below the yellow threshold

    • Yellow: at or above the yellow threshold

    • Red: at or above the red threshold

    • Breached: at or above 100%

  5. If Hard Block is enabled and Red is active, newly opened positions can be automatically closed after a short grace period.

Inputs Overview

Risk Settings

  • Daily loss mode (currency or percent)

  • Daily loss value

  • Yellow threshold (%)

  • Red threshold (%)

Time Settings

  • Reset method (broker day or custom time)

  • Custom reset hour/minute

Calculation Basis

  • Loss basis (equity drawdown, closed PnL, combined)

  • Use equity or balance as basis for percent calculations

Protection

  • Protection mode (off/soft/hard)

  • Hard block scope (current symbol or all symbols)

  • Grace period (ms)

  • Max closure attempts

Visual / UI

  • Panel corner

  • Panel scale

  • Opacity

  • Red alert style

  • Sound enabled + sound file

Manual Override

  • Disable enforcement while keeping the display active

Update Frequency

  • Panel refresh interval (ms)

Notes and Recommendations

  • This utility is intended as a risk-control layer. It does not generate trade signals.

  • The hard-block mechanism reacts to newly detected positions after the Red trigger. Use the grace period to avoid unintended closures from race conditions during fast execution.

  • For the most reliable behavior, keep the update interval reasonable (default values are suitable for most use cases).

Support

If you have questions, configuration issues, or feature requests, please use the product comments section on MQL5.com or message me via the built-in MQL5.com messaging system.


Önerilen ürünler
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Yardımcı programlar
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.66 (50)
Yardımcı programlar
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.25 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
Izi Hedge Free Limit 3 order hedge
Le Van Tien
Yardımcı programlar
izi hedge is a tool that helps you manage risk, manage hedge orders and rebalance losing orders. How it works   It will place an order opposite to the order you placed with that currency pair.   If the order you place is correct, the reverse order will be automatically deleted   If the market unfortunately goes against your order and touches the hedge order, it will begin to calculate the hedging volume to limit the risk of the market going in reverse.
FREE
Apex StopLoss Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Yardımcı programlar
Apex StopLoss Manager MT5 Script – Stop Loss Control Utility Overview Apex StopLoss Manager is a trade management script for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide precise, rule-based control over Stop Loss behavior on existing open positions . The script focuses on manual execution and accuracy. It does not use automated trading logic, does not open trades, and runs once per attachment . Core Functionality The script provides two independent Stop Loss control functions, both enabled only through exp
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Yardımcı programlar
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Manual Trade Helper
Vipul Gautam
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This Utility Bot is for New Traders, that struggle to spot the Trend direction. It also make you conscious about different Timeframes Bar Status.  Utility have 3 Moving Averages totally configurable by input parameters. 3MA Based Trend is shown for the current Timeframe selected on the chart. (Line 1) 3MA Based Trend for Daily Timeframe. (Line 2nd) Also provide quick information about the currently Hourly Daily and Weekly Candle Status.  Utility work on 1 Min Bar control, so comment section info
FREE
OnBoard stats MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
OnBoard stats is a panel that show in a single view a lot of usefull information about working orders and trading account. It has 4 different sub-panels (from left to right): Symbols order statistics : it can be found symbols for which there are orders (market or pendings). Symbol with pendings are colored with "Pendings color". Clicking on a specific symbol row, chart will be changed to that symbol. Current symbol statistics : informations about the "current" symbol, the one which is opened in
FREE
Close All Indicators Script for MT5
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Yardımcı programlar
Indicator Removal Script for MetaTrader 5 (Version 1.4) The Delete  All Indicators Script is a powerful and user-friendly tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to instantly remove all indicators from the main chart, sub-windows, or both, with a single click. Developed by Louis MattFX , this script (Version 1.4) simplifies chart management, saving traders time and effort when resetting their workspace for fresh analysis or new trading strategies. Key Features Flexible Removal Options : Choose to c
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
Yardımcı programlar
Lot by Risk ticaret paneli elle işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu, emir göndermek için alternatif bir araçtır. Panelin ilk özelliği, kontrol hatlarını kullanarak siparişlerin uygun bir şekilde düzenlenmesidir. İkinci özellik, stop loss hattı mevcut olduğunda belirli bir risk için işlem hacminin hesaplanmasıdır. Kontrol hatları kısayol tuşları kullanılarak ayarlanır: kar al - varsayılan olarak T tuşu; price - varsayılan olarak P tuşu; kaybı durdur - varsayılan olarak S tuşu; Tuşları ticar
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Yardımcı programlar
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Lot Size Line
Stefan Warratz
Yardımcı programlar
Bu küçük araç, grafik üzerinde basit bir çizgi sürükleyerek risk yönetiminizi tanımlamanıza yardımcı olur. Hesap yüzdesi veya sabit para tutarı üzerinden hesaplanan gerçek lot büyüklüğünü doğrudan satırda gösterir. Tek yapmanız gereken klavyenizdeki "t" tuşuna basarak hattı aktif hale getirmek ve hattı stoploss noktanıza sürüklemek. Bu kadar. Ayarlarda çizgi ve metnin rengini ve genişliğini, ayrıca metinden satıra kadar olan boşluğu ve sağı tanımlayabilir ve riski hesap yüzdesi veya sabit para
FREE
Manual Trading Panel
Renald Rista
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Manual Trading Panel is a simple, efficient and intuitive graphic tool that provides a controls to open, close and manage all your orders in MetaTrader 5. It is very useful in case you have to interact with other EA adding another position or delete all positions in a specific direction or all of themes. This EA can not be tested on strategy tester. In case of usage please try its functions on demo account before running on live trading. Functions presented to this version: Interacts only with p
FREE
Close Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Yardımcı programlar
One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 The Close Manager Buttons EA is a powerful utility designed to give you full control of your open positions and pending orders with just one click. Forget about manually closing trades one by one during fast market moves—this EA does it instantly, safely, and efficiently. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions while keeping SELL trades running Close Only Sell Trades – exit only
FREE
FXTrade Panel
Sakariya Bhaskar Nitinbhai
Yardımcı programlar
FXTrade Panel – Akıllı ve Hızlı MT5 İşlem Yöneticisi FXTrade Panel, MetaTrader 5 için tek tıklamayla işlem yürütme ve yönetimi ile alım satım verimliliğinizi artırmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş ama kullanımı kolay bir işlem aracıdır. Ana Özellikler: • Hesap Genel Bakış: hesap numarası, kaldıraç, bakiye ve mevcut spread’i gösterir.   • Lot Boyutu Kontrolü: sezgisel artı/eksi düğmelerle ayarlanabilir lot boyutu.   • Risk Yönetimi: pip cinsinden Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP1, TP2) ve Trailing
FREE
SimpleTradingPanel
Igor Widiger
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Simple Trading Panel is a manual tool for safe trading. Monitored by the mentor and indicators. This panel has many useful settings to take your trading to the next level. Simple Trading Panel offers features: Adjustable stop loss, take profit, volume, trailing stop with profit in percent, risk ratio, news filter and much more. Test results Simple Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester! Recommend Account type: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN Brocker with low spread
FREE
Symbol Switch MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Symbol Changer & Multi-Chart Sync Stop wasting time manually changing symbols on every chart. The Smart Symbol Changer is not just a button panel—it is a complete workspace management tool designed for professional traders who monitor multiple assets (Forex, Crypto, Indices) across multiple chart windows. Why this is the best Symbol Changer for MQL5: Most symbol changers are messy and clutter your screen. This tool features a Smart Auto-Grid that automatically sorts your symbols alphabetic
FREE
Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager is a position management utility designed to automate stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-even operations for manual and automated trades. This utility monitors open positions and applies missing stop loss and take profit levels according to your configured parameters. It features a trailing stop mechanism that adjusts the stop loss as price moves favorably, and a break-even function that secures positions once a defined profit target is reached. Key Features Auto SL/
FREE
Breakeven Bot
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Yardımcı programlar
Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits! Main Feature: ️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly. ️ Customization Options: Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference. Choose whether breakeven should be at the entr
FREE
Current Price
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (26)
Göstergeler
Bu bilgi göstergesi her zaman hesaptaki güncel durumdan haberdar olmak isteyenler için faydalı olacaktır. -   Daha kullanışlı göstergeler Gösterge, puan cinsinden kâr, yüzde ve para birimi gibi verilerin yanı sıra mevcut çiftin spreadini ve mevcut zaman diliminde çubuğun kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi görüntüler. Bilgi satırını grafiğe yerleştirmek için birkaç seçenek vardır: Fiyatın sağında (fiyatın arkasında); Yorum olarak (grafiğin sol üst köşesinde); Ekranın seçilen köşesinde. Bilgi ayırıcı
FREE
One Click Close All Position Tool
Ghulam Hassan Nawaz
Yardımcı programlar
Are you an MT5 trader who needs rapid, reliable risk management? ​Introducing this essential utility – a powerful, free Expert Advisor designed to instantly close all open positions on your MetaTrader 5 account with a single, dedicated action. This tool is a must-have for emergency market exits or quick, decisive profit-taking. ​ Why is this a FREE tool? ​I am a professional MQL developer actively focused on delivering   5-star solutions   and   securing custom MQL5 Freelance Jobs . This free ut
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Yardımcı programlar
VR Renk Seviyeleri, trend çizgisi, dikdörtgen ve metin gibi unsurları kullanarak teknik analiz uygulayanlar için kullanışlı bir araçtır. Grafiğe doğrudan metin eklemek ve ekran görüntüsü almak mümkündür. Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonları, talimatlar, problem çözme, adresinden edinilebilir. [Blog] İncelemeleri şu adresten okuyabilir veya yazabilirsiniz: [bağlantı] Sürümü [MetaTrader 4] Göstergeyle çalışma tek tıklamayla gerçekleştirilir. Bunu yapmak için, çizginin bulunduğu düğmeye tıkl
FREE
SmartTrader Panel
Bhuwan Singh Kumha
Yardımcı programlar
The SmartTrader Panel  is a powerful and intuitive trading panel designed to streamline trade execution and risk management in MetaTrader. With its sleek and user-friendly interface, traders can quickly manage their positions, calculate risk metrics, and execute trades with precision. Key Features: One-Click Trading: Easily place Buy or Sell orders with a single click. Risk Management: Automatically calculates risk percentage, risk-reward ratio, and potential profit/loss. Customizable Trad
FREE
Concurent Risk Management
Kai Lim
Yardımcı programlar
EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades. Key Features: Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk
FREE
TradeGacha
Phongsphat Chanswat
Yardımcı programlar
## Version 2.50 I created this EA with the intention of making it free for everyone to use. It serves as a tool to assist in trading with money management, entering order lots according to a percentage of the account balance, and automatically setting TP/SL based on high/low prices. In Version 2.50, The Auto TP/SL feature adjusts from the Line In (entry point), and Auto price in this version only shifts the entry line to the current price. Input settings: Ato update SL/TP Line >>> In version
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $90 kopya: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açı
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Scanner – Gerçek piyasa yapısına dayalı çoklu varlık stop-loss analizi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Scanner, birden fazla piyasadaki stop-loss seviyelerini profesyonel bir şekilde takip etmek için tasarlanmıştır. Sistem, gerçek piyasa yapısına dayanan breakout’ları, daha yüksek zirveleri ve daha düşük dipleri otomatik olarak algılar ve en önemli stop bölgelerini tespit eder. Tüm bilgiler, yüksek çözünürlüklü ekranlarla uyumlu (DPI-aware) net ve düzenli bir panelde sunulur. Forex, Altın, E
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Manager – Profesyonel hassasiyetle otomatik stop-loss yönetimi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Manager, Smart Stop ürün serisinin yürütme katmanıdır. Birden fazla açık pozisyonda yapılandırılmış, güvenilir ve tamamen otomatik stop-loss yönetimi isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmıştır. Tüm açık işlemleri sürekli izler, Smart Stop piyasa yapısı mantığını kullanarak en uygun stop seviyesini hesaplar ve stopları net ve şeffaf kurallarla otomatik olarak günceller. İster tek bir varlıkla işlem yapı
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT5 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 5 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kimlik
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
DashPlus , MetaTrader 5 platformunda işlem verimliliğinizi ve etkinliğinizi artırmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem yönetim aracıdır. Risk hesaplama, emir yönetimi, gelişmiş ızgara sistemleri, grafik tabanlı araçlar ve performans analitiği gibi kapsamlı bir özellik yelpazesi sunar. Temel Özellikler 1. Kurtarma Izgarası Olumsuz piyasa koşullarında işlemleri yönetmek için ortalama alma ve esnek bir ızgara sistemi uygular. İşlem kurtarma çabalarını optimize etmek için stratejik giriş ve çıkış
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Chart Sync - terminal pencerelerindeki grafik nesnelerini senkronize etmek için tasarlanmıştır. TradePanel'e ek olarak kullanılabilir. Satın almadan önce Demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo burada . Çalışmak için, nesneleri diğer grafiklere kopyalamanız gereken göstergeyi grafiğe yükleyin. Bu grafikte oluşturulan grafik nesneler, aynı sembole sahip tüm grafiklere otomatik olarak kopyalanacaktır. Ayrıca grafik nesnelerinde yapılan değişiklikleri de kopyalayacaktır. Giriş par
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Transparent Renko Overlay Indicator
Arnold Holm
Göstergeler
Ghost Renko Overlay Indicator Overview Ghost Renko Overlay Indicator displays Renko bricks directly on the main price chart as a semi-transparent overlay. Unlike traditional Renko charts that require a separate offline window, this indicator allows traders to view standard candlestick price action and Renko structure simultaneously on the same chart. The overlay helps identify trend direction, price noise, and consolidation phases without losing time-based market context. Key Features Renko bric
FREE
Renko Velocity Heatmap
Arnold Holm
Göstergeler
Velocity Renko Heatmap is a separate-window indicator that converts standard time-based price series into Renko-style blocks and colors them by momentum speed. Each block represents a fixed Renko box size, while the color intensity reflects how fast the block was formed relative to recent average formation time. Slow movement appears dim/neutral, fast movement becomes more saturated, enabling quick visual assessment of acceleration and deceleration in trend moves. The indicator is designed for t
FREE
Drag Drop Lot Size Calculator
Arnold Holm
Yardımcı programlar
Drag Drop Lot Size Calculator Overview Drag Drop Lot Size Calculator is a chart-based risk and position sizing tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the appropriate lot size based on your account balance (or equity), the selected risk percentage, and the stop-loss distance defined by a single horizontal line on the chart. A compact on-chart panel displays the key values in real time. Key Features One-line workflow: uses a single horizontal line as the stop-loss level Real-time lot size calculatio
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt