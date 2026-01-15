XAU Dominion EA

🔶 XAU Dominion EA – Professional Gold Trading EA for Prop Firm Accounts

XAU Dominion EA is a disciplined, rule-based MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for serious Gold (XAUUSD) traders, with a strong focus on prop firm account management and risk control.

This EA is not a “get-rich-quick” system.
It is built for traders who value structure, consistency, and capital protection.

🔑 IMPORTANT NOTE (PLEASE READ FIRST)

Immediately after purchasing this EA, you can contact me directly if your prop firm does not allow the default indicator conditions.

  • You can:

    • Adjust the slow or fast SMA period to a similar value

    • Or message me, and I will recommend compliant settings for your specific prop firm rules

This flexibility makes XAU Dominion EA adaptable across different prop firm conditions.

⚙️ CORE TRADING LOGIC (SIMPLE & DISCIPLINED)

  • Trades XAUUSD only

  • Works on H1 timeframe

  • BUY-ONLY strategy

  • Entry is based on a clear SMA crossover (SMA 5 above SMA 100)

  • One trade cycle at a time — no overtrading

  • Scale-in entries are allowed only during controlled pullbacks

  • All additional entries share one common stop-loss zone for precise risk control

This keeps trading behavior clean, predictable, and professional.

🛡 BUILT FOR PROP FIRM RULES

XAU Dominion EA includes multiple capital-protection systems, making it suitable for most prop firms:

  • Max overall drawdown control

  • Daily drawdown protection

  • Optional floating loss kill-switch

  • Optional profit-target lock

  • Trailing stop system for trade management

  • Risk-based lot sizing (percentage of balance)

👉 Default settings are already suitable for most prop firms
👉 Minimum recommended account size: $10,000

Smaller accounts may work, but $10k+ provides better stability and rule tolerance.

📊 REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS (VERY IMPORTANT)

This EA is designed for:

  • Serious traders

  • Prop firm challenges & funded accounts

  • Long-term consistency, not gambling

Results depend on:

  • Market conditions

  • Broker execution

  • Spread & slippage

  • Proper risk usage

There are no guaranteed profits, and losses are part of trading.
XAU Dominion EA focuses on risk control first, profits second.

🧪 BACKTEST & DATA GUIDELINES

  • This EA has been structured around current Gold market behavior

  • Backtest using at least the last 12 months of data

  • Use real tick data for best accuracy

  • The strategy logic reflects how Gold has been traded by institutions in recent market conditions

👉 Always backtest on your broker before going live.

⭐ WHY XAU DOMINION EA STANDS OUT

✔ Designed with prop firm rules in mind
✔ One-cycle trading (no signal stacking)
✔ Shared stop-loss structure for scale-ins
✔ Flexible settings for firm compliance
✔ Clean logic — no indicator overload
✔ Built for discipline, not hype

⏳ LIMITED OFFER NOTICE

⚠️ Current price is available for only 10 buyers
After the first 10 slots are filled, the price will increase.

This is to:

  • Maintain exclusivity

  • Reduce strategy crowding

  • Provide better support to early users


Recommended products
Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Session Pivots EA – LITE (Free Version) Session Pivots EA – LITE is an Expert Advisor that demonstrates a session-based breakout trading strategy using predefined market sessions. The EA calculates session high and low levels during specific trading hours and automatically places a trade when price breaks these levels after the session has ended . Main Features Session high and low calculation based on ICT Killzones (New York time) Trades breakouts after session completion Reversed breakout log
FREE
Lunox Synth
Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
Experts
LUNOX SYNTH — Smart S/R + Candle-Pattern EA for Deriv (MT5) LUNOX SYNTH is a precision entry Expert Advisor built for the Deriv Step Indices (Step 100–500) it also trades EURUSD & GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5 . It combines continuous Support/Resistance (S/R) mapping , a “lock & retest” breakout engine , and price-action confirmations  to time entries with disciplined risk control. Inputs (highlights) Symbols : Enable Step 100–500 individually CandlePatternTF : default M15 (choose what fits your strate
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Experts
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running
DowAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running i
Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
Niklas Templin
1 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
Xauusd Precision Breakout
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
Experts
XAUUSD Precision EA— Dominate the Market with Precision Timing XAU Breakout Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), capitalizing on a powerful early-morning breakout at 7:00 AM GMT on the M5 chart. This strategy is built to catch momentum before the majority of the market reacts — offering a sharp edge in volatile sessions. Core Features Fully automated breakout system for XAUUSD Trades only once per day to avoid overtrading Optimized for the 7:
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
Simple spike Trader
Daniel Mwangi Kimani
Experts
In this strategy, a spike as a bar that is higher than previous Bars Number bars, higher than previous bar by Percentage Difference and that closed in the lower Third or Half part of its length. For bullish signal, everything is inverted. The position is kept open until Hold bars pass or an opposite signal is received. If a new signal in the same direction is received, the position's timer is reset and no new position is opened. The strategy can be used in any currency pairs. Optimized results f
Gold Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
This EA is based on ADX strategy.  Advantage:     - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : XAUUSD   Period : 30M Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We do not recommend higher lots. Need gold spreadless broker.  Maybe VIP or Pro user with your broker.
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Momentum X
Chui Ying Mok
5 (1)
Experts
Unveiling Momentum X, a uniquely designed, momentum-based Expert Advisor. Currently on a limited time offer, secure this meticulously crafted software at a special sales price before it escalates to its final price of $899. Seize this exceptional opportunity and experience the revolution in forex trading. Unparalleled Functionality Momentum X works on key market momentum, ensuring trades are placed strategically. Unlike the risk-laden methods used in grid and martingale systems, Momentum X is b
Bullish Pin Bar Pro
Vaclav Stibor
Experts
The Bullish PinBar Pro is scalper  application designed to identify and trade bullish pin bar patterns in the financial markets with automatized trailing. Trades are opened 1:1 according to the size of the input parameter. A PinBar candle is of interest to us when the candle body fits into its shadow at least twice, this value is also optionally adjustable via parameter. The golden grail of this EA is that you can further set your own desired profit/disprofit value to close on each trade, these
Ace Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Ace Scalper EA works on the GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, EURCHF . Timeframe M5. The strategy is based on the search of price fluctuations for the quiet period of the Asian session. During this period, there is usually no strong unpredictable price movements, which allows relatively safe scalping, with the average trade duration 1 hour. Uses tight Stop Loss, which provides deposit protection in the event of adverse developments in the market. EA does not use dangerous methods of trading that can destr
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Advance Trends Intellegence
Rudy Oloan Hasibuan
Experts
Advance Trend Intellegence EA   is Powefull Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy. This expert using advance dynamical algorithm to cathching the market trend. With this EA orders that are made accurate entry orders in the market in tune with the trend signal. This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than 1 years with real ticks history data. Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe. Account type : HEDGE. Advanc
IGold AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
IGold AI  is a new  EA  with a dvanced technology  New technology manipulated by AI and machine learning, where it diversifies in the comparison of the price of  XAUUSD  and  Ranges in database  , thus destructuring it and finding possible potential orders to do a unique scalping. Artificial intelligence works   mainly with our server, we have incorporated a unique technology where when you compare the price, it will compare it again on our server in real time to compare other markets and match
SilverPulse AI
Babak Alamdar
3.64 (14)
Experts
Diversify your trading with new instruments, your portfolio will be stronger  Live Signal  This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 745 $ Welcome to the SilverPulse AI Hey, I'm SilverPulse AI! This is the first smartest robot that trades Silver or XAG with full pairs like XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD! I check the news every single day and I take advantag
Royal Gold Chili EA
Marcel Frank Heitz
Experts
Royal Gold Chili EA was developed for various purposes. There are many setting options. The risk depends on the settings. The bot works with trading pairs GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR and XAUAUD. However, the bot also works with currency pairs, for example USDJPY. Therefore, write to the support before or test in the demo account. Important! It is advisable to run the EA thoroughly in a demo account. The backtest does not reflect the actual behavior of a demo or live account, as many factors are not ta
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Experts
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
Candles Commander MT5
Adrian Gabriel Pop
Experts
Candles Commander - Find your mechanical EDGE in the Market Candles Commander - is an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for success in the financial markets.   This strategy has undergone rigorous testing and manual verification for nearly 2 years to ensure optimal performance. Our EA can find a mechanical EDGE in any instrument you choose, from Forex instruments to indexes and commodities with only one optimization made in your MT5 platform. Recommendations: Product: works on any in
Momentum Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
1 (1)
Experts
This EA is based on momentum strategy.  It passed 10 years backtest without huge dropdown and profitable. From today your money does not sleep and rise every week. Advantage:    - Always trade with stoploss   - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : US100   Period : 1H   UseDynamicStoplose: true Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We
HFT Ghoul
Sabrina Hellal
Experts
HFT Ghoul HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions. Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the tr
Gbpjpy Asian Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Experts
GBPJPY Asian Breakout EA Asian Session Breakout Strategy | Fully Automated M5 Expert Advisor 100% Automated Trading System GBPJPY Asian Breakout is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor designed to trade Asian session breakouts on the GBPJPY currency pair, using the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It combines smart breakout logic, dynamic risk management, and strict time filtering for clean, consistent, and disciplined execution. Strategy Highlights Detects and trades breakouts of the Asian r
FREE
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Nova BB Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BB Trader is built around the foundational power of Bollinger Bands , transforming this classic volatility indicator into a modern, automated trading system. By analyzing price behavior relative to upper and lower bands, this Expert Advisor seeks to capture both breakout moves and mean reversion setups — depending on context. Nova BB Trader intelligently reads band width, price interaction, and momentum cues to determine whether volatility is likely to expand or contract. It avoids chasing
AI ML Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
AI ML Engine v1.0 - Advanced Trading System Professional AI-Powered Trading Expert Advisor Transform your trading with cutting-edge machine learning technology. This sophisticated EA combines multiple AI models with intelligent filtering systems for enhanced market analysis and decision-making. Machine Learning Models Random Forest Classifier - Ensemble learning with configurable trees and depth. SVM (Support Vector Machine) - Advanced pattern classification with multiple kernels. Logistic Regr
ELTRA Guardian EA
Aziz Maulidi Wimantara
Experts
Proven consistent performance — backtested from 2021 to 2025 with steady growth every week, month, and year. ELTRA Guardian EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It combines precise level-based entries with EMA trend filtering to deliver consistent performance in volatile gold markets. Key Features: Gold-Only Strategy: Specifically designed and tuned for XAU/USD. Fixed Price Levels: Executes trades only when price touches 4-point interv
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $189, Next price: $289 (Only 3 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
More from author
PropFlow Gold EA
Samson Adekunle Okunola
Experts
PropFlow Gold EA is a clean, rule-based trading algorithm designed specifically for prop-firm management and long-term personal accounts . It does not use martingale, grid, dangerous averaging, or curve-fitted strategies. Instead, it follows a directional, multi-timeframe structure : Identifies daily bias (higher-timeframe direction) Enters trades on the 1H pullback Opens a second limit order to maximize pullback opportunities Automatically adjusts risk based on volatility This EA is built for t
BigMove Catcher Pro mq5
Samson Adekunle Okunola
5 (1)
Experts
BigMove Catcher PRO MQ5 is a simple but powerful trend-based algorithm built to capture major continuation moves on XAUUSD . Instead of trying to win every day, this EA focuses on catching the one big move that aligns with higher-timeframe structure — the kind of move that can grow an account for weeks or even months. The system uses a clean top-down trend approach: Monthly → Weekly → Daily for direction, then waits for a sniper entry on the 1H timeframe with a 1:8 Risk/Reward structure. Sma
BigMove Catcher
Samson Adekunle Okunola
Experts
BigMove Catcher PRO MQ4   is a simple but powerful trend-based algorithm designed to capture the major continuation moves on XAUUSD. Instead of trying to win every day, this EA focuses on catching the one big move that aligns with the higher timeframe — the type of move that can grow an account for weeks or even months. It uses a clean top-down trend approach: Monthly → Weekly → Daily for direction, then waits for a sniper entry on the 1H timeframe using a 1:8 Risk/Reward setup . Small losses a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review