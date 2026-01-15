XAU Dominion EA
- Experts
- Samson Adekunle Okunola
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
🔶 XAU Dominion EA – Professional Gold Trading EA for Prop Firm Accounts
XAU Dominion EA is a disciplined, rule-based MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for serious Gold (XAUUSD) traders, with a strong focus on prop firm account management and risk control.
This EA is not a “get-rich-quick” system.
It is built for traders who value structure, consistency, and capital protection.
🔑 IMPORTANT NOTE (PLEASE READ FIRST)
Immediately after purchasing this EA, you can contact me directly if your prop firm does not allow the default indicator conditions.
-
You can:
-
Adjust the slow or fast SMA period to a similar value
-
Or message me, and I will recommend compliant settings for your specific prop firm rules
-
This flexibility makes XAU Dominion EA adaptable across different prop firm conditions.
⚙️ CORE TRADING LOGIC (SIMPLE & DISCIPLINED)
-
Trades XAUUSD only
-
Works on H1 timeframe
-
BUY-ONLY strategy
-
Entry is based on a clear SMA crossover (SMA 5 above SMA 100)
-
One trade cycle at a time — no overtrading
-
Scale-in entries are allowed only during controlled pullbacks
-
All additional entries share one common stop-loss zone for precise risk control
This keeps trading behavior clean, predictable, and professional.
🛡 BUILT FOR PROP FIRM RULES
XAU Dominion EA includes multiple capital-protection systems, making it suitable for most prop firms:
-
Max overall drawdown control
-
Daily drawdown protection
-
Optional floating loss kill-switch
-
Optional profit-target lock
-
Trailing stop system for trade management
-
Risk-based lot sizing (percentage of balance)
👉 Default settings are already suitable for most prop firms
👉 Minimum recommended account size: $10,000
Smaller accounts may work, but $10k+ provides better stability and rule tolerance.
📊 REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS (VERY IMPORTANT)
This EA is designed for:
-
Serious traders
-
Prop firm challenges & funded accounts
-
Long-term consistency, not gambling
Results depend on:
-
Market conditions
-
Broker execution
-
Spread & slippage
-
Proper risk usage
There are no guaranteed profits, and losses are part of trading.
XAU Dominion EA focuses on risk control first, profits second.
🧪 BACKTEST & DATA GUIDELINES
-
This EA has been structured around current Gold market behavior
-
Backtest using at least the last 12 months of data
-
Use real tick data for best accuracy
-
The strategy logic reflects how Gold has been traded by institutions in recent market conditions
👉 Always backtest on your broker before going live.
⭐ WHY XAU DOMINION EA STANDS OUT
✔ Designed with prop firm rules in mind
✔ One-cycle trading (no signal stacking)
✔ Shared stop-loss structure for scale-ins
✔ Flexible settings for firm compliance
✔ Clean logic — no indicator overload
✔ Built for discipline, not hype
⏳ LIMITED OFFER NOTICE
⚠️ Current price is available for only 10 buyers
After the first 10 slots are filled, the price will increase.
This is to:
-
Maintain exclusivity
-
Reduce strategy crowding
-
Provide better support to early users