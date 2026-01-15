🔶 XAU Dominion EA – Professional Gold Trading EA for Prop Firm Accounts

XAU Dominion EA is a disciplined, rule-based MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for serious Gold (XAUUSD) traders, with a strong focus on prop firm account management and risk control.

This EA is not a “get-rich-quick” system.

It is built for traders who value structure, consistency, and capital protection.

🔑 IMPORTANT NOTE (PLEASE READ FIRST)

Immediately after purchasing this EA, you can contact me directly if your prop firm does not allow the default indicator conditions.

You can: Adjust the slow or fast SMA period to a similar value Or message me, and I will recommend compliant settings for your specific prop firm rules



This flexibility makes XAU Dominion EA adaptable across different prop firm conditions.

⚙️ CORE TRADING LOGIC (SIMPLE & DISCIPLINED)

Trades XAUUSD only

Works on H1 timeframe

BUY-ONLY strategy

Entry is based on a clear SMA crossover (SMA 5 above SMA 100)

One trade cycle at a time — no overtrading

Scale-in entries are allowed only during controlled pullbacks

All additional entries share one common stop-loss zone for precise risk control

This keeps trading behavior clean, predictable, and professional.

🛡 BUILT FOR PROP FIRM RULES

XAU Dominion EA includes multiple capital-protection systems, making it suitable for most prop firms:

Max overall drawdown control

Daily drawdown protection

Optional floating loss kill-switch

Optional profit-target lock

Trailing stop system for trade management

Risk-based lot sizing (percentage of balance)

👉 Default settings are already suitable for most prop firms

👉 Minimum recommended account size: $10,000

Smaller accounts may work, but $10k+ provides better stability and rule tolerance.

📊 REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS (VERY IMPORTANT)

This EA is designed for:

Serious traders

Prop firm challenges & funded accounts

Long-term consistency, not gambling

Results depend on:

Market conditions

Broker execution

Spread & slippage

Proper risk usage

There are no guaranteed profits, and losses are part of trading.

XAU Dominion EA focuses on risk control first, profits second.

🧪 BACKTEST & DATA GUIDELINES

This EA has been structured around current Gold market behavior

Backtest using at least the last 12 months of data

Use real tick data for best accuracy

The strategy logic reflects how Gold has been traded by institutions in recent market conditions

👉 Always backtest on your broker before going live.

⭐ WHY XAU DOMINION EA STANDS OUT

✔ Designed with prop firm rules in mind

✔ One-cycle trading (no signal stacking)

✔ Shared stop-loss structure for scale-ins

✔ Flexible settings for firm compliance

✔ Clean logic — no indicator overload

✔ Built for discipline, not hype

