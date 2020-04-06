BigMove Catcher Pro mq5

BigMove Catcher PRO MQ5 is a simple but powerful trend-based algorithm built to capture major continuation moves on XAUUSD .
Instead of trying to win every day, this EA focuses on catching the one big move that aligns with higher-timeframe structure — the kind of move that can grow an account for weeks or even months.

The system uses a clean top-down trend approach:
Monthly → Weekly → Daily for direction,
then waits for a sniper entry on the 1H timeframe with a 1:8 Risk/Reward structure.

Small losses are part of the process.
One strong continuation move pays for everything.

🔹 How the Logic Works

1️⃣ Monthly Trend Alignment

The EA begins by identifying the dominant long-term direction using the Monthly chart.
This sets the foundation for every trading decision.

2️⃣ Weekly Confirmation

Next, it checks the Weekly structure to confirm liquidity flow and momentum.

3️⃣ Daily Direction Check

The Daily timeframe refines the short-term trend and ensures alignment with the larger structure.

4️⃣ Sniper Entry on 1H

When all higher-timeframe trends align:

✔ waits for a clean pullback
✔ checks market structure
✔ uses a 5 SMA vs 10 SMA cross on the 1H
✔ confirms price is flowing in the trend direction

Once all conditions are met, the EA opens one precise trade :

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No doubling

  • No second entries

5️⃣ 1:8 Risk-to-Reward Ratio

Each trade targets a realistic continuation move with a 1:8 reward profile.
This allows:

  • Small, controlled losses

  • large, meaningful wins

This is the core of long-term consistency.

⚠️Important Reality Check

This EA is not for traders seeking:

❌ 100% win rate
❌ guaranteed daily profits
❌ fast account doubling

If you cannot accept that, a martingale or grid system may suit you better —
though those usually end in a complete account wipe.

But if you prefer a cleaner, safer, more professional method based on trend logic rather than gambling, then BigMove Catcher PRO is designed exactly for you.

This is a directional trend system.
Losing trades will happen.
A losing week can happen.

But when the big move arrives — and it always does
it pays for everything and pushes the account forward.

🔧 Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Entry Timeframe: 1H

  • Trend Filters: Monthly → Weekly → Daily

Minimum Balance

  • $500 (personal accounts)

  • $5,000 (prop firms)

Default risk is 0.1% , but you may increase it up to 0.5% depending on your risk tolerance.

Risk: Auto-adjusting
Setup: Plug & Play — no special files required

📘 EA Parameters & Settings (MQ5 Version)

🟦 1. Risk Management

LOT_1__Risk_percentage_acc
Defines the risk percentage for the single entry.
Automatically follows the main trend bias.

🟦 2. Stop Loss Settings

SL_1
Stop-loss size in points/pips for the single entry.

🟦 3. Take Profit Settings

TP_1
Take-profit level in points/pips (tuned to achieve approx. 1:8 R:R).

🟦 4. Trailing Activation

pips_away_from_open_price
Minimum profit distance before the trailing stop activates.
Helps secure earlier gains and reduce risk.

🟦 5. Trend Direction Filters

TREND_FILTER_1
Primary filter for detecting overall market direction.

TREND_FILTER_2
Secondary filter that reduces false signals by confirming price flow.

🟦 6. Entry Execution Filters

EXECUTE_1
Entry logic based on the 5 SMA crossing the 10 SMA on the 1H chart.
Triggers only when all higher-timeframe trends are aligned.

📌 Backtesting Note

For accurate and realistic results, always backtest using recent 1-year tick data .
Gold's volatility changes frequently, so older data will not reflect current market behavior.

