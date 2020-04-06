PropFlow Gold EA
- Experts
- Samson Adekunle Okunola
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
It does not use martingale, grid, dangerous averaging, or curve-fitted strategies.
Instead, it follows a directional, multi-timeframe structure:
Identifies daily bias (higher-timeframe direction)
Enters trades on the 1H pullback
Opens a second limit order to maximize pullback opportunities
Automatically adjusts risk based on volatility
This EA is built for traders who want consistency, safety, and simplicity
Why This System Works
1. No Martingale. No Grid. No Noise.
Only clean price-based logic with real market structure.
2. Stable on XAUUSD for Over a Decade
Gold price behavior repeats itself — daily bias + pullback entries have been reliable across market cycles.
3. Auto Risk Adjustment
Position size and stop-loss levels adapt to market volatility, giving you a smoother equity curve and better capital protection.
4. Simple, Repeatable Logic
The system avoids complicated indicators and instead uses average, repeatable price structures that have proven reliable in gold trading.
5. Designed for Prop-Firm Survival
The EA focuses on low drawdown, slow and steady growth, and consistent capital preservation.
🔒 Prop-Firm Safety Features
✔ Drawdown Protector
The EA opens two entries:
Entry 1: ~2% risk (default)
Entry 2: ~1% risk limit order (default)
Even if both stop losses hit in a single day, drawdown remains around 3%, keeping you safe under prop-firm rules.
Both values can be fully adjusted in settings.
✔ No Over-Trading
The EA waits for high-quality pullback setups only.
✔ No Overnight Explosive Risk
Trades follow structure, not random volatility
Important Reality Check
If you want an EA that:
❌ wins every day
❌ never loses
❌ doubles your money quickly
This EA is not for you.
This is a long-term, realistic system.
It will have:
Losing weeks
A losing month (rare but possible)
This is normal.
If you cannot handle real market behavior, EAs that use martingale or grid may look attractive—
but they usually end with a full account wipe.
If you want a solid, durable, long-term trading system, then this EA is built for you.
Recommended Setup
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: Works on any timeframe
Minimum Balance: $500 (personal) / $5,000 (prop firm)
Risk Level: Auto-adjusting
Account Types: Prop-firm & personal
Setup: Plug & Play — No set files required
Below are all the adjustable inputs included in the EA.
Each parameter is designed to keep prop-firm safety, account protection, and simple handling in mind.
🟦 1. Risk Management Parameters
LOT_1__Risk_percentage_acc
Description:
Percentage of the account balance risked on the first market entry.
This is the primary position and follows the main trend bias.
LOT_2__Risk_percentage_per_acc
Description:
Percentage of the account balance risked on the second entry (limit order).
Used to take advantage of the pullback after the first entry is placed.
🟦 2. Stop Loss Settings
SL_1
Description:
Stop-loss size (in points/pips) for the first entry.
SL_2
Description:
Stop-loss size (in points/pips) for the second entry (limit order).
🟦 3. Take Profit Settings
TP_1
Description:
Take-profit level (in points/pips) for the first entry.
TP_2
Description:
Take-profit level (in points/pips) for the second entry.
🟦 4. Pullback Limit Order Settings
PINDING_ORDER
Description:
Distance from the first entry to place the second limit order.
This allows the EA to catch market pullbacks safely.
pips_away_from_open_price
Description:
Minimum distance price must move away from the open price before the trailing stop-loss activates.
Used to secure early profits and reduce risk.
🟦 5. Trend Direction Filters
These filters identify the daily bias using the 1D timeframe.
TREND_FILTER_1
Description:
Primary trend filter based on the daily timeframe.
Helps the EA confirm overall market direction.
TREND_FILTER_2
Description:
Secondary trend filter used to strengthen directional confirmation on the daily chart.
Reduces false trades.
🟦 6. Entry Execution Filters
These define when the EA takes the trade on the 1-hour timeframe.
EXECUTE_1
Description:
Entry signal based on the cross of the 5 SMA over the 50 SMA on the 1H chart.
Triggers the first position once trend alignment + pullback conditions are met.
EXECUTE_2
Description:
Second validation for the limit entry using the same 5 SMA vs 50 SMA structure.
Ensures both entries follow the market direction cleanly.
📌 Important Backtesting Note
To get accurate and realistic results, backtesting must be done using the most recent 1-year data.
This EA adjusts its behavior based on the current market structure and the present directional environment, especially on XAUUSD. Gold changes its volatility profile regularly, so older historical data does not reflect today’s movement accurately.