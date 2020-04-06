PropFlow Gold EA

PropFlow Gold EA is a clean, rule-based trading algorithm designed specifically for prop-firm management and long-term personal accounts.

It does not use martingale, grid, dangerous averaging, or curve-fitted strategies.
Instead, it follows a directional, multi-timeframe structure:

  • Identifies daily bias (higher-timeframe direction)

  • Enters trades on the 1H pullback

  • Opens a second limit order to maximize pullback opportunities

  • Automatically adjusts risk based on volatility

This EA is built for traders who want consistency, safety, and simplicity


Why This System Works

1. No Martingale. No Grid. No Noise.

Only clean price-based logic with real market structure.

2. Stable on XAUUSD for Over a Decade

Gold price behavior repeats itself — daily bias + pullback entries have been reliable across market cycles.

3. Auto Risk Adjustment

Position size and stop-loss levels adapt to market volatility, giving you a smoother equity curve and better capital protection.

4. Simple, Repeatable Logic

The system avoids complicated indicators and instead uses average, repeatable price structures that have proven reliable in gold trading.

5. Designed for Prop-Firm Survival

The EA focuses on low drawdown, slow and steady growth, and consistent capital preservation.



🔒 Prop-Firm Safety Features

✔ Drawdown Protector

The EA opens two entries:

  • Entry 1: ~2% risk (default)

  • Entry 2: ~1% risk limit order (default)

Even if both stop losses hit in a single day, drawdown remains around 3%, keeping you safe under prop-firm rules.

Both values can be fully adjusted in settings.

✔ No Over-Trading

The EA waits for high-quality pullback setups only.

✔ No Overnight Explosive Risk

Trades follow structure, not random volatility



Important Reality Check

If you want an EA that:

❌ wins every day
❌ never loses
❌ doubles your money quickly

This EA is not for you.

This is a long-term, realistic system.

It will have:

  • Losing weeks

  • A losing month (rare but possible)

This is normal.
If you cannot handle real market behavior, EAs that use martingale or grid may look attractive—
but they usually end with a full account wipe.

If you want a solid, durable, long-term trading system, then this EA is built for you.


Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: Works on any timeframe

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (personal) / $5,000 (prop firm)

  • Risk Level: Auto-adjusting

  • Account Types: Prop-firm & personal

  • Setup: Plug & Play — No set files required

🔧 EA Parameters & Settings

Below are all the adjustable inputs included in the EA.
Each parameter is designed to keep prop-firm safety, account protection, and simple handling in mind.

🟦 1. Risk Management Parameters

LOT_1__Risk_percentage_acc

Description:
Percentage of the account balance risked on the first market entry.
This is the primary position and follows the main trend bias.

LOT_2__Risk_percentage_per_acc

Description:
Percentage of the account balance risked on the second entry (limit order).
Used to take advantage of the pullback after the first entry is placed.

🟦 2. Stop Loss Settings

SL_1

Description:
Stop-loss size (in points/pips) for the first entry.

SL_2

Description:
Stop-loss size (in points/pips) for the second entry (limit order).

🟦 3. Take Profit Settings

TP_1

Description:
Take-profit level (in points/pips) for the first entry.

TP_2

Description:
Take-profit level (in points/pips) for the second entry.

🟦 4. Pullback Limit Order Settings

PINDING_ORDER

Description:
Distance from the first entry to place the second limit order.
This allows the EA to catch market pullbacks safely.

pips_away_from_open_price

Description:
Minimum distance price must move away from the open price before the trailing stop-loss activates.
Used to secure early profits and reduce risk.

🟦 5. Trend Direction Filters

These filters identify the daily bias using the 1D timeframe.

TREND_FILTER_1

Description:
Primary trend filter based on the daily timeframe.
Helps the EA confirm overall market direction.

TREND_FILTER_2

Description:
Secondary trend filter used to strengthen directional confirmation on the daily chart.
Reduces false trades.

🟦 6. Entry Execution Filters

These define when the EA takes the trade on the 1-hour timeframe.

EXECUTE_1

Description:
Entry signal based on the cross of the 5 SMA over the 50 SMA on the 1H chart.
Triggers the first position once trend alignment + pullback conditions are met.

EXECUTE_2

Description:
Second validation for the limit entry using the same 5 SMA vs 50 SMA structure.
Ensures both entries follow the market direction cleanly.

📌 Important Backtesting Note

To get accurate and realistic results, backtesting must be done using the most recent 1-year data.

This EA adjusts its behavior based on the current market structure and the present directional environment, especially on XAUUSD. Gold changes its volatility profile regularly, so older historical data does not reflect today’s movement accurately.



