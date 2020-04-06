PropFlow Gold EA

prop-firm management

long-term personal accounts

is a clean, rule-based trading algorithm designed specifically forand

It does not use martingale, grid, dangerous averaging, or curve-fitted strategies.

Instead, it follows a directional, multi-timeframe structure:

Identifies daily bias (higher-timeframe direction)

Enters trades on the 1H pullback

Opens a second limit order to maximize pullback opportunities

Automatically adjusts risk based on volatility

This EA is built for traders who want consistency, safety, and simplicity





Why This System Works

1. No Martingale. No Grid. No Noise.

Only clean price-based logic with real market structure.

2. Stable on XAUUSD for Over a Decade

Gold price behavior repeats itself — daily bias + pullback entries have been reliable across market cycles.

3. Auto Risk Adjustment

Position size and stop-loss levels adapt to market volatility, giving you a smoother equity curve and better capital protection.

4. Simple, Repeatable Logic

The system avoids complicated indicators and instead uses average, repeatable price structures that have proven reliable in gold trading.

5. Designed for Prop-Firm Survival

The EA focuses on low drawdown, slow and steady growth, and consistent capital preservation.









✔ Drawdown Protector

The EA opens two entries:

Entry 1: ~2% risk (default)

Entry 2: ~1% risk limit order (default)

Even if both stop losses hit in a single day, drawdown remains around 3%, keeping you safe under prop-firm rules.

Both values can be fully adjusted in settings.

✔ No Over-Trading

The EA waits for high-quality pullback setups only.

✔ No Overnight Explosive Risk

Trades follow structure, not random volatility









If you want an EA that:

❌ wins every day

❌ never loses

❌ doubles your money quickly

This EA is not for you.

This is a long-term, realistic system.

It will have:

Losing weeks

A losing month (rare but possible)

This is normal.

If you cannot handle real market behavior, EAs that use martingale or grid may look attractive—

but they usually end with a full account wipe.

If you want a solid, durable, long-term trading system, then this EA is built for you.





Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Works on any timeframe

Minimum Balance: $500 (personal) / $5,000 (prop firm)

Risk Level: Auto-adjusting

Account Types: Prop-firm & personal

Setup: Plug & Play — No set files required