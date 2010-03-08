Korrect GBPAUD

GBP/AUD Smart Money Fibonacci EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for traders who understand structure, liquidity, and precision entries.

This EA focuses on one pair only (GBP/AUD) to ensure deep optimization, stable execution, and consistent behavior in live market conditions.

The strategy blends Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with Fibonacci retracement levels to identify institutional price zones and execute trades with favorable risk-to-reward.

Key Features

✔ Trades GBP/AUD only (pair-specific optimization)

✔ Smart Money Concepts (SMC) based logic

✔ Fibonacci retracement entry zones

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

✔ Dynamic trade management

✔ Works on MT5 only

✔ Suitable for live and demo accounts

✔ No dangerous money management techniques

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Pair: GBP/AUD (only)

Timeframes: H1 (strategy dependent)

Minimum Deposit: Depends on broker & lot size

Account Type: Standard





Get your copy today 🎯