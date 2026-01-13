Inspector MT5 J26

Inspector - Real-Time Performance and Drawdown Monitoring for MetaTrader



See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential performance tracking tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite.

What It Offers: Continuous real-time calculation and monitoring of your trading performance, drawdown, and key statistics across multiple time periods. The Inspector displays comprehensive metrics for daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance, keeping you informed of your trading results as they happen.

Key Benefits:

Gain instant self-awareness of current trading performance and drawdown levels

Track both absolute and relative results across different time periods

Automatic period resets (daily at midnight, weekly on Sunday, etc.)

Optional trading protection - automatically block new trades when performance or drawdown limits are reached

Essential for day traders managing numerous positions throughout the session

How It Works: Attach the Inspector to any chart and it immediately begins tracking all trades opened after activation. View real-time performance, drawdown percentages, and trading statistics organized by time period. Configure optional protection limits to pause trading when specific thresholds are hit, safeguarding your account during difficult periods. Works on all currency pairs and timeframes.

Documentation and Support

For detailed and personal support, feel free to contact us or leave a comment here. Find the complete documentation linked in our profile.