Forex 1 hour candle trader

5
This EA is completely private EA given after back-testing a particular strategy.
You can request to get the strategy by contacting the following number in WhatsApp +91 9567407508. 
You can contact in telegram too.
The EA basically takes trade on particular one hour candle breaks. 
You should use this EA only after attending a zoom meeting and a proper back-test.
Understand the rules and regulations of  your country while you trade in forex and other commodity.
Reviews 3
Koushik M
18
Koushik M 2024.03.10 15:30 
 

I have been using this tool for the past 5 months, and it has yielded excellent results. I recommend everyone to use this tool for optimal outcomes. I receive great support from Thej Karthiarath whenever we have any issues or concerns regarding tool usage. Therefore, I am very pleased with using this tool.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Pierangelo Mafrice
420
Pierangelo Mafrice 2025.08.15 23:11 
 

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summerX2
72
summerX2 2024.07.03 10:09 
 

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Koushik M
18
Koushik M 2024.03.10 15:30 
 

I have been using this tool for the past 5 months, and it has yielded excellent results. I recommend everyone to use this tool for optimal outcomes. I receive great support from Thej Karthiarath whenever we have any issues or concerns regarding tool usage. Therefore, I am very pleased with using this tool.

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