Forex 1 hour candle trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
This EA is completely private EA given after back-testing a particular strategy.
You can request to get the strategy by contacting the following number in WhatsApp +91 9567407508.
You can contact in telegram too.
The EA basically takes trade on particular one hour candle breaks.
You should use this EA only after attending a zoom meeting and a proper back-test.
Understand the rules and regulations of your country while you trade in forex and other commodity.
You can request to get the strategy by contacting the following number in WhatsApp +91 9567407508.
You can contact in telegram too.
The EA basically takes trade on particular one hour candle breaks.
You should use this EA only after attending a zoom meeting and a proper back-test.
Understand the rules and regulations of your country while you trade in forex and other commodity.
I have been using this tool for the past 5 months, and it has yielded excellent results. I recommend everyone to use this tool for optimal outcomes. I receive great support from Thej Karthiarath whenever we have any issues or concerns regarding tool usage. Therefore, I am very pleased with using this tool.