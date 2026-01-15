MERCURY TRADER EA





The Mercury Trader EA is an algorithmic trading program for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to operate on currency pairs. It specializes in EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY, using one-hour chart data. The program executes and manages trades based on its internal logic.





The EA is programmed to perform several functions. It can calculate trade size based on a user-defined percentage of account balance. It places stop loss and take profit orders with each trade. A trailing stop function may activate after a trade reaches a specified profit level. Pending orders are managed with an internal expiration timer. The program includes functionality to remember its state and resume managing open positions after a platform restart or loss of connection.





This program operates continuously and is typically run on a virtual private server (VPS). Its trading logic is designed for use in accounts with ECN or low-spread pricing models.





All trading involves risk. The performance of this automated trading program will vary based on market conditions, user settings, and broker execution. Past performance is not indicative of future results.





