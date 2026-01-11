Trend Vortex AI
Trend Vortex AI — an intelligent trend-following advisor for XAUUSD
Trend Vortex AI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) . The algorithm is based on the concept of institutional trend following and is designed to operate exclusively in favorable market conditions .
The advisor doesn't aim to trade constantly. During periods of uncertainty, flat trading, or increased risk, the system waits , preserving capital and entering the market only when there's confirmed directional movement.
How the strategy works
Trend Vortex AI is based on a multi-layered market analysis that combines trend, momentum, and volatility:
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis
The algorithm analyzes the market on several timeframes simultaneously.
Entering a trade is only possible if the trend direction on the senior and working periods matches .
Global trend filter
Exponential moving averages (EMA) on higher timeframes are used to determine the priority direction.
This allows you to follow large capital and avoid trading against the main movement.
Adaptive entry by volatility
The advisor automatically adjusts the sensitivity of inputs by analyzing:
-
ATR (Average True Range)
-
StdDev (Standard Deviation)
This reduces the number of false entries during periods of market noise and increased volatility.
Pulse filter
The built-in RSI filter prevents inputs:
-
in the overbought zone
-
in the oversold zone
-
when the impulse weakens
Thus, trades are opened only when there is sufficient momentum.
Risk management and capital protection
Trend Vortex AI takes a conservative approach to risk management :
-
Choose between a fixed lot and automatic risk calculation (%)
-
Each trade is accompanied by a real Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Smart Trailing Stop :
-
moving a position to breakeven
-
step-by-step profit support
-
-
Absence of dangerous capital management methods
The advisor does not use :
-
Martingale
-
Averaging
-
Order grid
-
Hedging
Advantages
✔ Trading strictly according to the trend
✔ Filtering out unfavorable market phases
✔ Adaptation to gold volatility
✔ Suitable for long-term stable operation
✔ Compatible with all account types
✔ Optimized for MT5 (new builds)
Main parameters
-
Lot Mode — fixed lot or risk as a % of the deposit
-
Risk Percent — the amount of risk per transaction
-
Stop Loss / Take Profit — protective levels in points
-
Smart Trailing – intelligent position tracking
-
Break Even — moving a trade to breakeven
-
Trend Filter TF — global trend timeframe
-
RSI/ATR Filters – Momentum and Volatility Filtering
All parameters are flexibly configurable and suitable for both manual optimization and testing in Strategy Tester.
Recommendations for use
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M15 or H1
-
Minimum deposit: from $100
-
Account type:
-
Hedging (recommended)
-
ECN/RAW with low spreads
-
-
Trading Hours: High Liquidity (London/New York)
Important
Trading results depend on the quality of quotes, broker conditions, and risk settings.
Before using on a real account, it is recommended to test the advisor in Strategy Tester and on a demo account .