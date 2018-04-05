DualVector Sentinel EA

Adaptive Dual-Position Trading Engine with Smart Risk Control

DualVector Sentinel EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed to operate consistently across changing market conditions using a dual-position execution model and strict risk discipline.

The EA evaluates price structure at the open of each new candle, identifies directional bias using Donchian Channel equilibrium, and deploys a dominant + counter position pair with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.

All trades are opened with full risk parameters defined at entry — ensuring transparent, broker-compliant execution without post-entry modification.

🔹 Core Trading Logic

Trades are evaluated and executed only on new candles

Directional bias is determined using the Donchian Channel midpoint

Two positions are opened per signal: Dominant position aligned with market bias Secondary position acting as a statistical counterbalance

Stop-Loss and Take-Profit are calculated using ATR-based volatility

No trailing stops, no delayed modifications, no execution ambiguity

🔹 Risk & Capital Protection

All trades are opened with predefined SL & TP

Integrated equity-to-balance watchdog to protect against abnormal conditions

Automatic position liquidation if risk thresholds are exceeded

Designed to comply fully with MQL5 Market validation rules

🔹 Execution & Stability

Netting-account compatible

No martingale, no grid, no averaging

No hedging dependency

No modification of open positions

Built for robust broker execution and long-term stability

🔹 Visual Dashboard

A clean on-chart dashboard displays:

Active symbol and timeframe

Number of open positions

Account equity, balance, and floating P/L

Current EA status and last action

This provides full transparency without interfering with execution.

🔹 Recommended Usage

Designed to work on multiple symbols

Optimizable per instrument and timeframe

Particularly suitable for volatile instruments (e.g., GOLD, indices, major FX pairs)

Best results achieved after parameter optimization per symbol

⚠️ Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.

Historical performance and strategy tester results do not guarantee future returns.

Proper risk management and parameter optimization are strongly recommended before live trading.