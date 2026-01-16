DualVector Sentinel EA
- Experts
- Bero Abdullah Skaf
- 버전: 3.30
- 활성화: 5
DualVector Sentinel EA
Adaptive Dual-Position Trading Engine with Smart Risk Control
DualVector Sentinel EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed to operate consistently across changing market conditions using a dual-position execution model and strict risk discipline.
The EA evaluates price structure at the open of each new candle, identifies directional bias using Donchian Channel equilibrium, and deploys a dominant + counter position pair with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.
All trades are opened with full risk parameters defined at entry — ensuring transparent, broker-compliant execution without post-entry modification.
🔹 Core Trading Logic
-
Trades are evaluated and executed only on new candles
-
Directional bias is determined using the Donchian Channel midpoint
-
Two positions are opened per signal:
-
Dominant position aligned with market bias
-
Secondary position acting as a statistical counterbalance
-
-
Stop-Loss and Take-Profit are calculated using ATR-based volatility
-
No trailing stops, no delayed modifications, no execution ambiguity
🔹 Risk & Capital Protection
-
All trades are opened with predefined SL & TP
-
Integrated equity-to-balance watchdog to protect against abnormal conditions
-
Automatic position liquidation if risk thresholds are exceeded
-
Designed to comply fully with MQL5 Market validation rules
🔹 Execution & Stability
-
Netting-account compatible
-
No martingale, no grid, no averaging
-
No hedging dependency
-
No modification of open positions
-
Built for robust broker execution and long-term stability
🔹 Visual Dashboard
A clean on-chart dashboard displays:
-
Active symbol and timeframe
-
Number of open positions
-
Account equity, balance, and floating P/L
-
Current EA status and last action
This provides full transparency without interfering with execution.
🔹 Recommended Usage
-
Designed to work on multiple symbols
-
Optimizable per instrument and timeframe
-
Particularly suitable for volatile instruments (e.g., GOLD, indices, major FX pairs)
-
Best results achieved after parameter optimization per symbol
⚠️ Important Notice
This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.
Historical performance and strategy tester results do not guarantee future returns.
Proper risk management and parameter optimization are strongly recommended before live trading.