DualVector Sentinel EA

DualVector Sentinel EA

Adaptive Dual-Position Trading Engine with Smart Risk Control

DualVector Sentinel EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed to operate consistently across changing market conditions using a dual-position execution model and strict risk discipline.

The EA evaluates price structure at the open of each new candle, identifies directional bias using Donchian Channel equilibrium, and deploys a dominant + counter position pair with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.
All trades are opened with full risk parameters defined at entry — ensuring transparent, broker-compliant execution without post-entry modification.

🔹 Core Trading Logic

  • Trades are evaluated and executed only on new candles

  • Directional bias is determined using the Donchian Channel midpoint

  • Two positions are opened per signal:

    • Dominant position aligned with market bias

    • Secondary position acting as a statistical counterbalance

  • Stop-Loss and Take-Profit are calculated using ATR-based volatility

  • No trailing stops, no delayed modifications, no execution ambiguity

🔹 Risk & Capital Protection

  • All trades are opened with predefined SL & TP

  • Integrated equity-to-balance watchdog to protect against abnormal conditions

  • Automatic position liquidation if risk thresholds are exceeded

  • Designed to comply fully with MQL5 Market validation rules

🔹 Execution & Stability

  • Netting-account compatible

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  • No hedging dependency

  • No modification of open positions

  • Built for robust broker execution and long-term stability

🔹 Visual Dashboard

A clean on-chart dashboard displays:

  • Active symbol and timeframe

  • Number of open positions

  • Account equity, balance, and floating P/L

  • Current EA status and last action

This provides full transparency without interfering with execution.

🔹 Recommended Usage

  • Designed to work on multiple symbols

  • Optimizable per instrument and timeframe

  • Particularly suitable for volatile instruments (e.g., GOLD, indices, major FX pairs)

  • Best results achieved after parameter optimization per symbol

⚠️ Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.
Historical performance and strategy tester results do not guarantee future returns.
Proper risk management and parameter optimization are strongly recommended before live trading.


필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변