XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4

Grok AI Pulse PRO is a smart Expert Advisor that combines classic technical analysis (RSI, Moving Average, ATR) with real AI confirmation using Grok (xAI).

The EA trades only high-quality setups, filters noise with AI confidence scoring, and automatically adapts risk based on account equity.

Designed for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto (BTCUSD).





🔹 Overview

Grok AI Pulse PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor that blends proven technical strategies with real artificial intelligence confirmation.

The EA generates trade signals using RSI and trend filters, then asks Grok AI to validate the trade context (trend, volatility, news risk).

Only trades with sufficient AI confidence are executed.

This approach significantly reduces low-quality entries and over-trading.

🔹 Strategy Logic

Technical Signal

RSI momentum confirmation

Trend filter using Moving Average

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

ATR trailing stop for trade protection

AI Confirmation (Optional)

Grok AI validates the signal

AI returns: DECISION (YES / NO) CONFIDENCE (0–100)

Trade opens only if confidence ≥ required threshold

Risk Management

Risk based on account equity

Automatic lot scaling as account grows

Symbol-specific AI confidence thresholds: BTCUSD → higher confidence XAUUSD → medium confidence Forex → lower confidence



Session Control

Trades only during London & New York sessions

Avoids low-liquidity hours

🔹 Key Features

✅ Real AI confirmation using Grok (xAI)

✅ RSI + Trend trading logic

✅ Equity-based risk management

✅ ATR-based SL, TP, and trailing stop

✅ AI confidence scoring

✅ One AI request per candle (safe & efficient)

✅ Session filter (London & NY)

✅ Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto

✅ VPS compatible

✅ No martingale

✅ No grid

✅ No over-trading

🔹IMPORTANT