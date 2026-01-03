🔹 Quantum Funded EA

Professional Prop-Firm Trading Framework for MT5

Quantum Funded EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed with one objective in mind:

strict capital protection and prop-firm compliance, without sacrificing consistency and execution quality.

Built as an institutional-style trading framework, Quantum Funded EA focuses on risk control first, then market opportunity — the same philosophy used by professional trading desks and proprietary trading firms.

- Core Philosophy

“Capital protection is not a feature — it is the strategy.”

Quantum Funded EA does not chase the market.

It trades only when conditions, volatility, trend, and risk limits align.

This EA is ideal for:

Prop firm challenges & funded accounts

Traders who value discipline over over-trading

Traders who want rules enforced automatically

- Key Features

✅ Advanced Risk Management (Prop-Firm Oriented)

Maximum Daily Loss control

Maximum Weekly Loss control

Maximum Overall Drawdown protection

Automatic trading suspension when limits are exceeded

Equity-based tracking (not balance manipulation)

🔐 Designed to protect your account when emotions fail.

- Professional Position Sizing

Fixed lot mode (recommended for prop firms)

Optional dynamic risk-based lot calculation

Minimum & maximum lot constraints

Broker-safe volume normalization

Margin availability check before every trade

- Trend & Volatility-Based Strategy

EMA trend detection

ATR-based volatility filtering

Trades only when volatility is within optimal ranges

Avoids low-quality market conditions

No random entries — only structured market participation.

- Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATR-based Stop Loss (adaptive to market conditions)

Configurable Risk-to-Reward ratio

Optional ATR-based trailing stop

Broker stop-level validation (no invalid stops)

- Trading Filters & Safety Controls

Spread filter (optional)

Slippage protection

Trading session filter

Friday close avoidance

Maximum simultaneous positions control

- Live Information Panel

Real-time equity tracking

Daily & weekly performance

Drawdown monitoring

Open positions overview

Trading permission status

Everything you need — directly on the chart.

- Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders preparing for prop firm challenges

✔ Funded traders who must respect strict risk rules

✔ Professionals who prefer controlled, rule-based systems

✔ Traders tired of emotional or over-optimized strategies

-----> Not designed for:

Martingale users

Grid strategies

High-frequency scalping

“Get rich quick” approaches

- Backtesting & Optimization

Quantum Funded EA is:

Fully compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester

Optimized for real trading conditions

Designed to behave consistently between tester and live environment

⚠️ Always test on demo before live deployment.

- Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M15 – H1

Symbols: Major FX pairs (low spread recommended)

Account Type: Prop firm / Raw spread / Low latency

Risk: Conservative (1% or less per trade)

- Risk Disclaimer (MQL5 Compliant)

Trading involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Quantum Funded EA is a risk-management-first trading tool, not a profit guarantee system.

Use responsibly and according to your broker’s conditions.

- About Quantum Funded

Quantum Funded develops professional-grade trading systems focused on:

Capital preservation

Institutional logic

Real-world trading constraints

Long-term sustainability

This EA reflects discipline, structure, and professional execution — not marketing hype.