Quantum Funded
- 专家
- rachid el jaafari
- 版本: 1.2
- 激活: 5
🔹 Quantum Funded EA
Professional Prop-Firm Trading Framework for MT5
Quantum Funded EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed with one objective in mind:
strict capital protection and prop-firm compliance, without sacrificing consistency and execution quality.
Built as an institutional-style trading framework, Quantum Funded EA focuses on risk control first, then market opportunity — the same philosophy used by professional trading desks and proprietary trading firms.
- Core Philosophy
“Capital protection is not a feature — it is the strategy.”
Quantum Funded EA does not chase the market.
It trades only when conditions, volatility, trend, and risk limits align.
This EA is ideal for:
-
Prop firm challenges & funded accounts
-
Traders who value discipline over over-trading
-
Traders who want rules enforced automatically
- Key Features
✅ Advanced Risk Management (Prop-Firm Oriented)
-
Maximum Daily Loss control
-
Maximum Weekly Loss control
-
Maximum Overall Drawdown protection
-
Automatic trading suspension when limits are exceeded
-
Equity-based tracking (not balance manipulation)
🔐 Designed to protect your account when emotions fail.
- Professional Position Sizing
-
Fixed lot mode (recommended for prop firms)
-
Optional dynamic risk-based lot calculation
-
Minimum & maximum lot constraints
-
Broker-safe volume normalization
-
Margin availability check before every trade
- Trend & Volatility-Based Strategy
-
EMA trend detection
-
ATR-based volatility filtering
-
Trades only when volatility is within optimal ranges
-
Avoids low-quality market conditions
No random entries — only structured market participation.
- Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
ATR-based Stop Loss (adaptive to market conditions)
-
Configurable Risk-to-Reward ratio
-
Optional ATR-based trailing stop
-
Broker stop-level validation (no invalid stops)
- Trading Filters & Safety Controls
-
Spread filter (optional)
-
Slippage protection
-
Trading session filter
-
Friday close avoidance
-
Maximum simultaneous positions control
- Live Information Panel
-
Real-time equity tracking
-
Daily & weekly performance
-
Drawdown monitoring
-
Open positions overview
-
Trading permission status
Everything you need — directly on the chart.
- Who This EA Is For
✔ Traders preparing for prop firm challenges
✔ Funded traders who must respect strict risk rules
✔ Professionals who prefer controlled, rule-based systems
✔ Traders tired of emotional or over-optimized strategies
-----> Not designed for:
-
Martingale users
-
Grid strategies
-
High-frequency scalping
-
“Get rich quick” approaches
- Backtesting & Optimization
Quantum Funded EA is:
-
Fully compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester
-
Optimized for real trading conditions
-
Designed to behave consistently between tester and live environment
⚠️ Always test on demo before live deployment.
- Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: M15 – H1
-
Symbols: Major FX pairs (low spread recommended)
-
Account Type: Prop firm / Raw spread / Low latency
-
Risk: Conservative (1% or less per trade)
- Risk Disclaimer (MQL5 Compliant)
Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Quantum Funded EA is a risk-management-first trading tool, not a profit guarantee system.
Use responsibly and according to your broker’s conditions.
- About Quantum Funded
Quantum Funded develops professional-grade trading systems focused on:
-
Capital preservation
-
Institutional logic
-
Real-world trading constraints
-
Long-term sustainability
This EA reflects discipline, structure, and professional execution — not marketing hype.