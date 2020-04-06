Quantum Funded

🔹 Quantum Funded EA

Professional Prop-Firm Trading Framework for MT5

Quantum Funded EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed with one objective in mind:
strict capital protection and prop-firm compliance, without sacrificing consistency and execution quality.

Built as an institutional-style trading framework, Quantum Funded EA focuses on risk control first, then market opportunity — the same philosophy used by professional trading desks and proprietary trading firms.

-  Core Philosophy

“Capital protection is not a feature — it is the strategy.”

Quantum Funded EA does not chase the market.
It trades only when conditions, volatility, trend, and risk limits align.

This EA is ideal for:

  • Prop firm challenges & funded accounts

  • Traders who value discipline over over-trading

  • Traders who want rules enforced automatically

- Key Features

✅ Advanced Risk Management (Prop-Firm Oriented)

  • Maximum Daily Loss control

  • Maximum Weekly Loss control

  • Maximum Overall Drawdown protection

  • Automatic trading suspension when limits are exceeded

  • Equity-based tracking (not balance manipulation)

🔐 Designed to protect your account when emotions fail.

-  Professional Position Sizing

  • Fixed lot mode (recommended for prop firms)

  • Optional dynamic risk-based lot calculation

  • Minimum & maximum lot constraints

  • Broker-safe volume normalization

  • Margin availability check before every trade

-  Trend & Volatility-Based Strategy

  • EMA trend detection

  • ATR-based volatility filtering

  • Trades only when volatility is within optimal ranges

  • Avoids low-quality market conditions

  No random entries — only structured market participation.

-  Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • ATR-based Stop Loss (adaptive to market conditions)

  • Configurable Risk-to-Reward ratio

  • Optional ATR-based trailing stop

  • Broker stop-level validation (no invalid stops)

-  Trading Filters & Safety Controls

  • Spread filter (optional)

  • Slippage protection

  • Trading session filter

  • Friday close avoidance

  • Maximum simultaneous positions control

-  Live Information Panel

  • Real-time equity tracking

  • Daily & weekly performance

  • Drawdown monitoring

  • Open positions overview

  • Trading permission status

Everything you need — directly on the chart.

-  Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders preparing for prop firm challenges
✔ Funded traders who must respect strict risk rules
✔ Professionals who prefer controlled, rule-based systems
✔ Traders tired of emotional or over-optimized strategies

----->  Not designed for:

  • Martingale users

  • Grid strategies

  • High-frequency scalping

  • “Get rich quick” approaches

-  Backtesting & Optimization

Quantum Funded EA is:

  • Fully compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester

  • Optimized for real trading conditions

  • Designed to behave consistently between tester and live environment

                            ⚠️ Always test on demo before live deployment.

-  Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M15 – H1

  • Symbols: Major FX pairs (low spread recommended)

  • Account Type: Prop firm / Raw spread / Low latency

  • Risk: Conservative (1% or less per trade)

-  Risk Disclaimer (MQL5 Compliant)

Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Quantum Funded EA is a risk-management-first trading tool, not a profit guarantee system.

Use responsibly and according to your broker’s conditions.

-  About Quantum Funded

Quantum Funded develops professional-grade trading systems focused on:

  • Capital preservation

  • Institutional logic

  • Real-world trading constraints

  • Long-term sustainability

                       This EA reflects discipline, structure, and professional execution — not marketing hype.


