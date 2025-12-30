EA Details

Guide to Using My Expert Advisor in MT5

If you’re planning to run my EA on a live or demo account, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know — from attaching it to the chart, to backtesting, prop firm usage, and getting support. 🚀







How to Run the EA on a Chart

The EA is designed to be simple to start with:





Open any chart in MetaTrader 5.

Drag the EA from the Navigator > Expert Advisors section onto the chart.

Enable algorithmic trading in your terminal.

You can attach the EA to any symbol and any timeframe. Internally, the EA detects what it needs and adapts to the chart conditions automatically, so you don’t have to worry about picking a “correct” timeframe.







For a more detailed step-by-step explanation with pictures, you can follow this blog:







Symbol & Timeframe Handling

You are free to use the EA on the instruments you like — major pairs, crosses, metals, indices or other CFD symbols, as long as your broker supports them in MT5. The EA:





Works on any timeframe (M1, M5, H1, H4, etc.).

Internally reads prices and conditions without depending on the visible timeframe.

Is suitable bot h for single-symbol setups and portfolios running multiple charts.

How to Change Symbols (Suffix / Prefix Example)

Trading instruments are managed from the EA Inputs. There you can write a list of symbols you want to trade, separated by commas (for example: XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD).







If your broker uses suffixes or prefixes such as:





EURUSD.m

EURUSD.pro

m.EURUSD

you should only enter the clean symbol name in the settings. For example:





If the broker symbol is EURUSD.m, you should input EURUSD in the EA. The EA automatically detects and attaches the correct suffix or prefix for trading, so there is no need to type the suffix yourself.







Backtesting in MT5

For testing the EA, it is strongly recommended to use the MT5 Strategy Tester. To get the most reliable results:





Select the testing mode “Every tick based on real ticks” whenever available.

Make sure your broker’s history is fully loaded for the symbols you want to test.

Use a stable server connection or VPS when running longer tests or optimizations.

If you want ready-made testing configurations (symbol, timeframe, date range, and tester settings), send me a message in MQL5 private chat and I can provide a prepared file or detailed instructions for testing this EA correctly.





Using the EA with Other Expert Advisors

You can run this EA together with other systems on the same MT5 account. To keep everything clean:





Always assign a different magic number to each EA instance.

Use separate magic numbers for different charts of the same EA if you want to track them individually.

With unique magic numbers, trade management remains organized and there is no conflict between positions opened by different strategies.







Set Files & Default Configuration

The EA comes with a default configuration that is suitable as a starting point for most accounts. In many cases, you can simply attach the EA and let it run with default settings.





Over time you may want to:





Adjust inputs for your broker’s conditions.

Optimize certain parameters to match spreads, swaps and session times.

If there are any additional set files, profiles or presets, they will be shared in my channels so you can download and apply them easily.







Prop Firm Usage & Risk Handling

The EA is designed to work well under typical prop firm rules, including funding challenges and funded accounts. The logic is built with a focus on controlled behavior and steady performance.





Internally, the EA uses a simple yet strong risk management approach. You can tune the overall risk level from the inputs if needed, and I can help you match the settings to your prop firm’s daily and overall drawdown conditions.





There is no fixed “best” deposit or risk level, because each trader and account is different. If you need help choosing a setup that fits your goals, feel free to contact me via MQL5 private chat.







Bonus, Gifts & Trial Version

Bonus / Gift: After purchase, you can contact me to receive information about any bonus EAs or extra tools that may be available at that time.

Trial Version: If you would like to try a version of the EA on a demo account for a few days, send me a message and we can arrange a suitable trial where possible.

All such details are shared directly through MQL5 messages so everything stays organized in one place.







Channels & Staying Updated

To follow news, examples, screenshots and set files: Telegram: To get the Telegram channel link, please contact me in MQL5 private chat and I will send it to you.

MQL5 Channel: The main channel for updates and announcements will be shared here:

How to Update the EA

From time to time, new versions are released with improvements, small fixes or additional options. Keeping your EA updated ensures you’re always using the latest logic.





When an update is available:





Download the new version from your MQL5 account.

Refresh or restart MT5 so the new build appears in the Navigator.

Replace the EA on your chart if needed, or simply re-attach it with your preferred settings.

You can follow this blog for more detailed instructions about updating EAs in MT5:







📌 Inputs Description trading symbol list:

Defines the symbols that the EA is allowed to trade. Symbols must be separated by commas. You should enter clean symbol names only (example: EURUSD instead of EURUSD.m), as the EA automatically detects broker suffixes and prefixes. main magic number setup:

Unique identifier used by the EA to manage its own trades. When running multiple EAs or multiple instances, each one must use a different magic number. ea order commentary:

Optional custom text that will be added to all orders opened by the EA. Useful for trade identification and history tracking. ftmo randomizer option activated:

Enables optional randomization logic for TP and SL behavior, designed for prop-style trading environments. max daily loss in balance currency to stop new orders:

Defines the maximum allowed daily loss measured in account currency. Once this value is reached, the EA will stop opening new trades for the rest of the day. set method for lot calculation:

Selects how the EA calculates position size based on the chosen risk management model. choose fixed lot size:

Specifies the fixed lot size used when fixed-lot trading is selected. forcing risk in all situations:

Forces the selected risk calculation method to be applied at all times without adjustment. maximum lot size setup:

Limits the maximum lot size that the EA is allowed to open. minimum lot size setup:

Defines the smallest lot size the EA can use when opening trades. max spread setup for trades:

Sets the maximum allowed spread for opening new trades. If the current spread exceeds this value, the EA will skip trade execution. closing time setup on friday:

Controls automatic trade handling before the weekend. Setting this value to -1 disables weekend closing logic. enable one trade per symbol:

Allows or restricts opening multiple trades on the same symbol. minimum distance between trades of the same pair:

Defines the minimum price distance required between consecutive trades on the same symbol. protect against thin liquidity conditions:

Adds an extra safety filter to avoid trading during weak or unstable market liquidity. backtest/live gap handling harmonizer:

Helps align EA behavior between backtesting and live trading during price gaps. set trading start time:

Defines the time when the EA is allowed to begin opening trades. set trading end time:

Defines the time when the EA stops opening new trades. ftmo-style guard (sl always attached):

Activates additional prop-style protections and trade handling rules. profit type setting:

Determines how profit targets are calculated, such as fixed value or percentage-based. total profit (usd) setting:

Sets the total profit target measured in account currency. total profit % setting:

Sets the total profit target as a percentage of account balance. toggle high impact news filter on/off:

Enables or disables filtering of high-impact economic news events. toggle medium impact news filter on/off:

Enables or disables filtering of medium-impact economic news events. toggle low impact news filter on/off:

Enables or disables filtering of low-impact economic news events. trading pause duration before news:

Defines how many hours the EA will stop trading before a news release. trading pause duration after news:

Defines how many hours the EA will stop trading after a news release. maximum drawdown allowed to restrict new trades:

Sets the maximum allowed drawdown percentage before the EA blocks new trades. close on drawdown option:

When enabled, the EA will automatically close open trades if the drawdown limit is reached.

🙂