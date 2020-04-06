📌Overview



BB Revert Pro is a fully automated mean-reversion Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade \price extremes using Bollinger Bands.

The robot identifies overbought and oversold market conditions and enters trades when price statistically deviates from its average, aiming for a return back to the mean.

This strategy is best suited for range-bound and consolidating markets, where price frequently oscillates between upper and lower volatility bands.