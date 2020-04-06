One Click B3 MT4

One Click B3 MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP

One Click B3 MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal.

One Click B3 MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP (20 custom instruments)


Trade management EA for MT4 that sets initial SL, manages trailing stop via an on‑chart TS button and places automatic TP for new positions. The EA works with all brokers; the user enters the exact names of up to 20 instruments in the PanelSymbols parameter (comma‑separated). If you need a version for 5 instruments, use the One Click B2 MT4 EA.


Main features


The EA is designed for hedging account types and works with all MT4 brokers that support hedging, managing multiple simultaneous positions on the same symbol. It works with a closed platform, so a 24‑hour VPS is recommended for continuous operation. The code is lightweight, creates virtually no CPU load and is optimized for minimal execution delays. Button panels can be positionedinal MT4, B_SL_TS_TP MT4, B_Pipsy MT4 and B_Asr MT4 and can be used on real and demo accounts by both beginner and advanced traders, for long‑term positions as well as scalping.


Two control panels


The main panel closes all positions or only profitable ones across all charts in the platform. The instruments panel works with up to 20 custom symbols defined in PanelSymbols (for example: “BTCUSD,US30,USTEC,DE40,XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCAD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,FTSE100,HK50,NQ100,SILVER,PLNUSD,COPPER,GER30,JP225,SP500”) and closes all positions or only profitable ones for each selected instrument on all its charts.


Automatic SL and Trailing Stop


Automatic SL activates after a position reaches a configurable profit in pips and sets the stop loss at breakeven plus an offset from the open price, with a sound alert when SL is placed. The TS button (green = TS ON, red = TS OFF) has configurable size (4 mm default), X and Y position, corner and colors, and its state is synchronized across all charts. Trailing uses configurable trigger and step values, minimum movement in pips and a time filter between modifications, while preserving previous SL and TP values during updates.


Auto TP


Auto TP automatically sets take profit on the first open position without TP. It does not reapply TP if the user removes it manually and is disabled together with the main EA switch. TP distance and activation are controlled via the EnableAutoTP and AutoTP_Pips parameters, with precise pip calculation for different instrument types. A sound alert confirms when TP is set.


Compatibility, reliability and usage


The EA supports hedging accounts on all MT4 brokers, uses GlobalVariables to synchronize EA and TS states across charts and automatically saves button positions, colors and states to INI files for full recovery after terminal restart. Commission settings are configured separately for each of the 20 instruments (Commission_1 to Commission_20) and are used when calculating net profit. The EA blocks excessive position modifications, tracks up to 100 tickets with modification history and generates sound alerts for key events such as SL, TP and position closing. It has zero OnTick lag, uses a one‑second timer for state synchronization without CPU load, provides configurable slippage control and works on any number of charts simultaneously with instant ChartEvent response to button clicks. To use it, attach the EA to charts of the selected instruments, enter up to 20 broker symbols in PanelSymbols, drag the panels to preferred locations, adjust colors and sizes and enable the TS button (green). The EA then automatically manages stop loss, trailing and take profit for already opened positions, providing a complete one‑click trade management solution.


InitialEnableEA – initial state of EA (true = enabled on startup).

TriggerPips – profit in pips to trigger initial take profit placement.

EnableAutoTP – enables automatic take profit setting for new orders.

AutoTP_Pips – profit in pips to trigger stop loss placement.

SL_Offset_Pips – offset in pips from open price for initial SL.

Slippage – maximum slippage allowed for order operations.

TrailingTriggerPips – trailing stop trigger distance in pips from current price.

TrailingMovePips – trailing stop distance in pips from current price.

MinSLMovePips – minimum SL movement required for trailing update.

MinSecondsBetweenTrailing – minimum seconds between trailing stop updates.

EnableTrailingStop – enables trailing stop functionality.

ColorOn – background color of TS button when trailing is enabled.

ColorOff – background color of TS button when trailing is disabled.

AnchorCorner – chart corner for anchoring the trailing stop button (0-3).

ButtonSize_mm – size of the TS button in millimeters.

ButtonPosX – horizontal position of the TS button in pixels.

ButtonPosY – vertical position of the TS button in pixels.

PosFileName – filename template for saving EA button position (%s = symbol).

StateFileName – filename template for saving EA button state (%s = symbol).

xOffsetLeft – X position offset for "Close Profit" main button.

yOffsetLeft – Y position offset for "Close Profit" main button.

xOffsetRight – X position offset for "Close All" main button.

yOffsetRight – Y position offset for "Close All" main button.

btnColorProfit – background color for "Close Profit" button.

txtColorProfit – text color for "Close Profit" button.

btnColorAll – background color for "Close All" button.

txtColorAll – text color for "Close All" button.

ButtonFontSizeMainPanel – font size for main panel buttons.

PanelSymbols – comma-separated list of symbols for panel buttons (up to 20).

PanelCorner – chart corner for panel positioning (0-3).

PanelX – horizontal position of panel in pixels.

PanelY – vertical position of panel in pixels.

PanelWidthMM – width of main panel buttons in millimeters.

PanelHeightMM – height of main panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonGapMM – vertical gap between panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonWidthMM – width of symbol panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonHeightMM – height of symbol panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonFontSizePanel – font size for symbol panel buttons.

ButtonTextColor – text color for symbol panel buttons.

ButtonCloseAllColor – background color for "Close All" symbol buttons.

ButtonCloseProfitColor – background color for "Close Profit" symbol buttons.

TS_TextColor – text color for the TS button.

PosX_1 to PosX_20 – custom X positions for panel buttons 1-20 (-1 = auto).

PosY_1 to PosY_20 – custom Y positions for panel buttons 1-20 (-1 = auto).

Commission_1 to Commission_20 – manual commission per lot for symbols 1-20.

Language – selects the application language (Polish, English, German, Russian, Spanish). 


A rare type of tool on MQL4 – focused on workflow, clean charts and risk management, not on “magic” entries. Designed for traders who know what they are doing and want the platform to execute their plan with minimal screen time. This tool lets you define your plan and position sizing, then safely take a break while the EA watches your trades. It protects open positions and takes profit when price stops moving in your intended direction and, when used on a VPS, can reliably manage trades across sessions. Discreet, low‑volume sounds report only what matters: new trades, SL/TP placement, trailing updates and Close All / Close Profit actions. During your normal day you do not need to stare at the chart – if you hear nothing, nothing important is happening; a short sound immediately tells you whether a trade was opened, modified or closed. The tool is also ideal for scalping: it can protect any number of open positions on any instrument and instantly close all trades on all symbols, or only on the selected symbol, the moment you decide.​

User, once you set the right parameters, the EA will protect ALL your open positions across ALL instruments automatically.

Most important - SL_Offset_Pips setting:

This determines how many pips FROM position opening the safe SL should be placed.

Include here the transaction cost + slippage.

Example for XAUUSD (1 Lot contract = 4.5 USD): safe distance = 25-30 pips.

Next - TriggerPips setting:

Distance FROM position opening when SL actually triggers.

This has BIG impact on slippage.

Example for XAUUSD (holding positions longer): safe value = 200-250 pips.

CRITICAL: ALL parameters MUST be IDENTICAL on EVERY chart of the SAME instrument.

Don't forget Commission_1/2/3/4/5... settings:

Enter the 1 Lot contract value in the correct position for each instrument (by order).


This is a trade management EA. It does not open trades by itself; all entries are opened manually or by other EAs, and this tool only manages existing positions.
おすすめのプロダクト
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
エキスパート
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
エキスパート
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
エキスパート
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
エキスパート
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
One Click B2 MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
エキスパート
One Click B2 MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B2 MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 4. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal. One Click B2 MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP (5 custom instr
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
エキスパート
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
エキスパート
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
エキスパート
エキスパートアドバイザー"発散進行» EAを動作させるには、コードベースセクションhttp：//wwwからインジケータをダウンロードする必要があります。 mql5. com/ru/code/32437-MQL4/Indicatorsフォルダーに配置します 推奨パラメータD1EUR/USD: TakeProfit-250;StopLoss-30;反対の信号で閉じる=false; このエキスパートアドバイザーは中期であり、D1期間の取引のみを対象としています。 EAは、ペアで作業するためによく選択されている二つの指標の発散信号に取引し、したがって、彼らは非常に便利である一つのペア内のアカウントを Expert Advisorはまた、電子メールアドレスにSMS通知を送信し、その通知を端末に表示するために提供します。 時間枠expert Advisorは、価格ノイズが多すぎるため、若いユーザーには適していません。Stop
One Click B MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
エキスパート
One Click B MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 4. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal. One Click B MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP Expert Advisor for
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
エキスパート
EAの戦略はスウィングトレードに基づいており、iPumpインジケーターによって計算された鋭いインパルスの後のエントリーがあります。 前述のように、EAには自動サポートで手動取引を開始する機能があります。 -下降トレンドの場合↓価格が修正された後に取引を開始し、資産が買われ過ぎゾーンに入り、トレンドに沿って販売します。 -上昇トレンド↑の場合、価格が修正的に下落した後に取引を開始し、資産が売られ過ぎゾーンに分類され、トレンドに沿って購入します。 選択した資産で取引する場合、アドバイザーはトレンドを考慮し、現在のトレンドに従ってのみ取引を開始します。不採算の取引は、停止と平均化の両方を使用して閉じることができます。2番目のオプションは確かにより収益性が高く、リスクも高くなります。 利点 さまざまなTFのレベルを分析するための組み込みレベルインジケーター チャート上で手動で平均化のレベルを選択する機能 多くのピラミッド型注文を開くことによって利益を増やす能力（注文数は自分で制御できます） iPumpインジケーターのリバースシグナルに基づいて、TPを％で設定するためのより多くの基準 「ハンド
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
エキスパート
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
エキスパート
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
エキスパート
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
エキスパート
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
エキスパート
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Ppm manager
Samuel Asrat Nadew
エキスパート
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
エキスパート
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
エキスパート
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
エキスパート
Titan AI（タイタンAI）—— 次世代型自動売買システム Titan AI は、 MX Robots の専門チームによって開発された次世代型の自動売買システムであり、最先端の人工知能技術と高度な金融知識を融合しています。 このEAは Real Tick（リアルティック） , MBP（Market by Price） , MBO（Market by Order） といった高品質な市場データでトレーニングされており、これらは機関投資家レベルのシステムでも使用されるデータ形式です。 そのため Titan AI は複数市場において一貫性のあるスマートな判断を実現します。 Titan AI は複数のAI戦略を同時に動作させる ポートフォリオ型トレードシステム として設計されています。 各戦略は異なる相場環境向けに最適化されており、最大限の利益と最小限のドローダウンを実現し、マージンコールの可能性をほぼゼロにします。 Titan AI 4All の起動と設定方法 Titan AI 4All は、 高度な自動化・機関投資家レベルの精度・簡易セットアップ を求めるトレーダーのために開発されました
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
エキスパート
Pingo Pingo は、外国為替市場での安定した安全な取引のために設計された、完全に自動化された取引ロボットです。 このアドバイザーは、厳格なリスク管理を重視し、マーチンゲール、グリッド、平均化などの危険な戦略を排除して設計されています。 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 仕組み Pingo は、インテリジェントなボラティリティ フィルターを使用して、価格パターンと短期的な市場動向を分析します。 ロボットはインパルスゾーンと修正ゾーンを識別し、高い成功確率と最小限のリスクで市場に参入します。 取引の決定は感情やトレーダーの介入なしに、アルゴリズムに従って厳密に行われます。 安全性と信頼性 マーチンゲール法 、 平均化法 、 危険なポジション管理法 は使用しない 動的ロットまたは固定ボリュームによるリスク管理 あらゆるブローカーおよびアカウントタイプに対応 主な機能 マーチンゲール 、 平均化 、 ロック 、 グリッド なしで動作します 正確な価格とボラティリティ分析アルゴリズムを使用 高速
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
エキスパート
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
エキスパート
Exp-TickSniper は、各通貨ペアのパラメーターを個別に自動的に選択する高速ティックスカルパーです。 EAは、ほぼ10年間のEAプログラミングで得られた経験に基づいて開発されました。 EAは、スマートトレーリングストップを使用し、現在の通貨ペアデータ、その相場、仕様、スプレッドに基づいて短期取引を実行します。 平均化戦略は、信号検出アルゴリズムによって引き起こされる損失を防ぐために使用されます。 オープンポジションが特定の損失を被った場合、ポジションを平均化する機能がトリガーされます。 極端な場合、TickSniperによって開かれたポジションにはストップロスが伴います。自動取引システムが最小利益を得ることができない場合、ポジションはストップロスによって1つずつクローズされます。 システムは、有利なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベル、平均ポジションの距離、トレーリングストップ距離などを自動的に定義します。 EAは、通貨ペアの仕様、現在の価格、および戦略の一部であるその他の要因から、これらのパラメーターに関するデータを取得します。 MetaTrader 5のフルバージョン
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
エキスパート
SNeox AI は、外国為替市場で安定した長期取引を実現する自動化された複数通貨取引ロボットです。 アドバイザーは、市場価格とボラティリティを分析するための実証済みのアルゴリズムを使用して開発されており、リスクを管理しながら慎重な取引を行うことに重点を置いています。 注目！ 新年のプロモーション：最初の15回のご購入で99ドル 次の15 - $159 最終価格: 229ドル 急いでこのオファーをご利用ください! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 取引商品: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDCHF ロボットは複数の通貨ペアを同時に処理できるため、取引操作の多様化が実現します。 動作原理: マーチンゲールの欠如 平均化の欠如 ロックの欠如 注文グリッドの欠如 すべての取引は、積極的な資本管理方法を使用せずに現在の市場状況を分析する独自のアルゴリズムに基づいて開始されます。 アドバイザーの機能: 正確な価格と市場の変動分析 高速注文実行に最適化 ドロ
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
エキスパート
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
作者のその他のプロダクト
One Click B MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
エキスパート
One Click B MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 4. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal. One Click B MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP Expert Advisor for
One Click B2 MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
エキスパート
One Click B2 MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B2 MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 4. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal. One Click B2 MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP (5 custom instr
Asia Session Levels MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2] Key features:   1. Precisi
Pips Label Last Trade MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2] Key features:   1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.   2. Calculates real‑time floatin
SL TP Toggle Button MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts. KEY FEATURES:   1 . EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON
Symbol Positions Panel MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][
One Click B MT5
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
エキスパート
One Click B MT5 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B MT5 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal. One Click B MT5— EA with Automatic SL + TS Button + Full Auto TP This EA works with brokers usi
Symbol Positions Panel
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
Positions Profit Monitor Indicator (MT5) The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with al
Asia Session Levels
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance. Main features Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time. Two modes: live session (High/Mid/L
Pips Label Last Trade
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing. ​ Main features Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically). ​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread p
SL TP Toggle Button
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
SL TP Toggle Button for MT5 Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts. Main purpose On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same stat
One Click B2 MT5
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
エキスパート
One Click B2 MT5 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B2 MT5 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal. One Click B2 MT5 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Auto TP (5 custom instrument
One Click B3 MT5
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
エキスパート
One Click B3 MT5 – Clean One-Click Transaction Management Panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B3 MT5 is a workflow-oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps the charts clean and gives you some powerful buttons to manage all your open positions: Close All, Close Profit, Single Symbol Control, Trailing Stop, and Automatic TP in – so you can focus on reading the price instead of clicking on the terminal. One Click B3 MT5 - EA with Auto SL, Trailing Stop Button & Auto TP (20 Custom In
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信