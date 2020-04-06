One Click B3 MT4

One Click B3 MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP

One Click B3 MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal.

One Click B3 MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP (20 custom instruments)


Trade management EA for MT4 that sets initial SL, manages trailing stop via an on‑chart TS button and places automatic TP for new positions. The EA works with all brokers; the user enters the exact names of up to 20 instruments in the PanelSymbols parameter (comma‑separated). 


Main features


EA works with all brokers and both on live and demo accounts. It is lightweight and optimized for minimal CPU load and fast performance. The button panels can be placed anywhere on the chart, each individually, with fully customizable colors, sizes, and fonts. The EA is compatible with indicators such as MT4 Terminal, B_SL_TS_TP MT4, B_Pipsy MT4, B_Asr MT4. It is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders and can be used for both long-term and scalping positions. Continuous operation with a 24-hour VPS is recommended.


Two control panels


The main panel closes all positions or only profitable ones across all charts in the platform. The instruments panel works with up to 20 custom symbols defined in PanelSymbols (for example: “BTCUSD,US30,USTEC,DE40,XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCAD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,FTSE100,HK50,NQ100,SILVER,PLNUSD,COPPER,GER30,JP225,SP500”) and closes all positions or only profitable ones for each selected instrument on all its charts.


Automatic SL and Trailing Stop


Automatic SL activates after a position reaches a configurable profit in pips and sets the stop loss at breakeven plus an offset from the open price, with a sound alert when SL is placed. The TS button (green = TS ON, red = TS OFF) has configurable size (4 mm default), X and Y position, corner and colors, and its state is synchronized across all charts. Trailing uses configurable trigger and step values, minimum movement in pips and a time filter between modifications, while preserving previous SL and TP values during updates.


Auto TP


Auto TP automatically sets take profit on the first open position without TP. It does not reapply TP if the user removes it manually and is disabled together with the main EA switch. TP distance and activation are controlled via the EnableAutoTP and AutoTP_Pips parameters, with precise pip calculation for different instrument types. A sound alert confirms when TP is set.


Compatibility, reliability and usage


The EA supports hedging accounts on all MT4 brokers, uses GlobalVariables to synchronize EA and TS states across charts and automatically saves button positions, colors and states to INI files for full recovery after terminal restart. Commission settings are configured separately for each of the 20 instruments (Commission_1 to Commission_20) and are used when calculating net profit. The EA blocks excessive position modifications, tracks up to 100 tickets with modification history and generates sound alerts for key events such as SL, TP and position closing. It has zero OnTick lag, uses a one‑second timer for state synchronization without CPU load, provides configurable slippage control and works on any number of charts simultaneously with instant ChartEvent response to button clicks. To use it, attach the EA to charts of the selected instruments, enter up to 20 broker symbols in PanelSymbols, drag the panels to preferred locations, adjust colors and sizes and enable the TS button (green). The EA then automatically manages stop loss, trailing and take profit for already opened positions, providing a complete one‑click trade management solution.


InitialEnableEA – initial state of EA (true = enabled on startup).

TriggerPips – profit in pips to trigger initial take profit placement.

EnableAutoTP – enables automatic take profit setting for new orders.

AutoTP_Pips – profit in pips to trigger stop loss placement.

SL_Offset_Pips – offset in pips from open price for initial SL.

Slippage – maximum slippage allowed for order operations.

TrailingTriggerPips – trailing stop trigger distance in pips from current price.

TrailingMovePips – trailing stop distance in pips from current price.

MinSLMovePips – minimum SL movement required for trailing update.

MinSecondsBetweenTrailing – minimum seconds between trailing stop updates.

EnableTrailingStop – enables trailing stop functionality.

ColorOn – background color of TS button when trailing is enabled.

ColorOff – background color of TS button when trailing is disabled.

AnchorCorner – chart corner for anchoring the trailing stop button (0-3).

ButtonSize_mm – size of the TS button in millimeters.

ButtonPosX – horizontal position of the TS button in pixels.

ButtonPosY – vertical position of the TS button in pixels.

PosFileName – filename template for saving EA button position (%s = symbol).

StateFileName – filename template for saving EA button state (%s = symbol).

xOffsetLeft – X position offset for "Close Profit" main button.

yOffsetLeft – Y position offset for "Close Profit" main button.

xOffsetRight – X position offset for "Close All" main button.

yOffsetRight – Y position offset for "Close All" main button.

btnColorProfit – background color for "Close Profit" button.

txtColorProfit – text color for "Close Profit" button.

btnColorAll – background color for "Close All" button.

txtColorAll – text color for "Close All" button.

ButtonFontSizeMainPanel – font size for main panel buttons.

PanelSymbols – comma-separated list of symbols for panel buttons (up to 20).

PanelCorner – chart corner for panel positioning (0-3).

PanelX – horizontal position of panel in pixels.

PanelY – vertical position of panel in pixels.

PanelWidthMM – width of main panel buttons in millimeters.

PanelHeightMM – height of main panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonGapMM – vertical gap between panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonWidthMM – width of symbol panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonHeightMM – height of symbol panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonFontSizePanel – font size for symbol panel buttons.

ButtonTextColor – text color for symbol panel buttons.

ButtonCloseAllColor – background color for "Close All" symbol buttons.

ButtonCloseProfitColor – background color for "Close Profit" symbol buttons.

TS_TextColor – text color for the TS button.

PosX_1 to PosX_20 – custom X positions for panel buttons 1-20 (-1 = auto).

PosY_1 to PosY_20 – custom Y positions for panel buttons 1-20 (-1 = auto).

Commission_1 to Commission_20 – manual commission per lot for symbols 1-20.

Language – selects the application language (Polish, English, German, Russian, Spanish). 


A rare type of tool on MQL4 – focused on workflow, clean charts and risk management, not on “magic” entries. Designed for traders who know what they are doing and want the platform to execute their plan with minimal screen time. This tool lets you define your plan and position sizing, then safely take a break while the EA watches your trades. It protects open positions and takes profit when price stops moving in your intended direction and, when used on a VPS, can reliably manage trades across sessions. Discreet, low‑volume sounds report only what matters: new trades, SL/TP placement, trailing updates and Close All / Close Profit actions. During your normal day you do not need to stare at the chart – if you hear nothing, nothing important is happening; a short sound immediately tells you whether a trade was opened, modified or closed. The tool is also ideal for scalping: it can protect any number of open positions on any instrument and instantly close all trades on all symbols, or only on the selected symbol, the moment you decide.​

User, once you set the right parameters, the EA will protect ALL your open positions across ALL instruments automatically.

Most important - SL_Offset_Pips setting:

This determines how many pips FROM position opening the safe SL should be placed.

Include here the transaction cost + slippage.

Example for XAUUSD (1 Lot contract = 4.5 USD): safe distance = 25-30 pips.

Next - TriggerPips setting:

Distance FROM position opening when SL actually triggers.

This has BIG impact on slippage.

Example for XAUUSD (holding positions longer): safe value = 200-250 pips.

CRITICAL: ALL parameters MUST be IDENTICAL on EVERY chart of the SAME instrument.

Don't forget Commission_1/2/3/4/5... settings:

Enter the 1 Lot contract value in the correct position for each instrument (by order).


This is a trade management EA. It does not open trades by itself; all entries are opened manually or by other EAs, and this tool only manages existing positions.
추천 제품
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
스마트 펀드 HFT EA로 거래 잠재력을 해제하세요! VPS 없음 / 설정 파일 없음 / 플러그 앤 플레이 즐기기 / 아래 쉬운 설정 비디오 확인 한정된 시간 동안 프로모션 가격 제 거래의 비밀을 공유하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다 – 스마트 펀드 EA. 수백 가지 도전을 완벽한 성공률로 정복했으며, 이제 여러분의 거래 게임을 한 단계 업그레이드할 차례입니다! 이 EA는 HFT 사용을 허용하는 프롭 회사의 HFT 도전을 통과하기 위해 설계되었습니다. HFT 사용이 허용되지 않는 도전/펀드 계정/실제 계정에서는 사용하지 마세요. 스마트 펀드 HFT EA가 돋보이는 이유: 도전 마스터리: 거의 모든 HFT 도전에서 수백 번의 도전을 성공적으로 완료하여 100%의 성공률을 확보했습니다. 단순한 도구가 아니라 검증된 파워하우스입니다. 최고의 간편함: 복잡한 설정이나 VPS 설정에 빠져들 필요 없습니다. 로드하고, 로트 크기를 조정한 다음 실행 버튼을 누르기만 하면 됩니다 - 최고의 간편함입니다.
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
EA의 전략은 스윙 트레이딩을 기반으로 하며 iPump 지표에 의해 계산된 날카로운 충동 이후의 항목이 있습니다. 앞서 언급했듯이 EA는 자동 지원으로 수동 거래를 열 수 있습니다. - 하락추세의 경우 ↓ 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매수 영역에 들어가 추세를 따라 매도합니다. - 상승 추세 ↑의 경우 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매도 영역에 빠지면 추세를 따라 매수합니다. 선택한 자산에서 거래할 때 고문은 추세를 고려하고 현재 추세에 따라 거래를 엽니다. 수익성이 없는 거래는 중지와 평균을 사용하여 마감할 수 있습니다. 두 번째 옵션은 확실히 더 수익성이 높지만 더 위험합니다. 장점 다양한 TF에 대한 레벨 분석을 위한 내장 레벨 표시기 차트에서 수동으로 평균화 수준을 선택하는 기능 많은 피라미드형 주문을 열어 이익을 배가할 수 있는 능력(주문 수는 스스로 제어할 수 있음) iPump 표시기의 역 신호를 기반으로 TP in% 설정에 대한 추가 기준 "손" 모
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Ppm manager
Samuel Asrat Nadew
Experts
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: 오늘의 성공이 내일의 결실이 될 것입니다. 기간 한정 슈퍼 할인! 가격이 인상되기 전에 마지막 2부를 299달러에 구매할 수 있습니다. 실시간 신호 > IC 마켓 리얼: Goldex AI 고위험 세트 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일: 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일을 받으려면 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요. 가격: 시작 가격은 $499이며 10회 판매할 때마다 $899씩 인상됩니다. 사용 가능한 사본 수: 2 Goldex AI - 신경망, 추세 및 가격 행동을 갖춘 고급 트레이딩 로봇. Goldex AI는 금의 지지선과 저항선을 돌파하는 가격 행동을 사용하여 뉴욕 시장의 움직임을 최대한 활용하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 얻는 고성능 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 이 로봇은 지능형 복구라는 전략을 가지고 있으, 손실이 발생한 후 활성화되고 더 큰 로타제를 열어 가능한 손실을 단시간에 복구하지만 사용자가 원할 경우 승수를 줄일 수 있습니다. Goldex AI에는 스마트 뉴스 필터가 내장되어 있어 중
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
Expert Advisor는 수익성이 없는 포지션을 회수하도록 설계된 시스템입니다.   작성자의 알고리즘은 손실 위치를 잠그고 여러 부분으로 분할하고 각 부분을 별도로 닫습니다. 손쉬운 설정, 하락 시 지연된 시작, 다른 Expert Advisors 잠금, 비활성화, 추세 필터링을 통한 평균화 및 손실 위치의 부분 마감이 하나의 도구에 내장되어 있습니다. 전체 그룹에서만 주문을 마감하는 그리드 전략과 달리 더 낮은 예금 부하로 손실을 줄일 수 있는 부분에서 마감 손실을 사용하여 손실과 함께 더 안전한 작업을 보장합니다. 주문이 복원되는 방법: 1 EA는 선택한 상품의 다른 창을 닫아 수익성이 없는 EA를 끕니다(선택 사항). 2 EA는 처리된 모든 주문에 대해 TakeProfit 및 StopLoss 수준을 재설정하고 해당 식별자가 있는 보류 주문을 삭제합니다. 3 EA는 수익성이 없는 주문의 일부를 충당하고 총 포지션 볼륨을 줄이기 위해 이익을 사용하기 위해 처리된 모든 수익성 있
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
업데이트 — 2025년 12월 2024년 11월 말, Aurum이 공식적으로 판매를 시작했습니다. 그 이후 뉴스 필터, 추가 보호 조건, 복잡한 제한 없이도 실제 시장 환경에서 꾸준히 운용되며 안정적인 성과를 유지해 왔습니다. Live Signal 1년간의 실전 운용은 이 트레이딩 시스템의 신뢰성을 명확하게 증명했습니다. 그리고 실제 데이터와 통계를 기반으로, 2025년 12월 대규모 업데이트가 진행되었습니다: 프리미엄 패널 전면 개편 및 모든 해상도에 최적화 확장된 거래 보호 시스템 추가 Forex Factory 기반의 강력한 뉴스 필터 추가 신호 정확도를 높이는 추가 필터 2종 추가 최적화, 실행 속도 및 전반적인 안정성 향상 손실 후 안전한 복구를 위한 Recovery 기능 추가 프리미엄 스타일의 새로운 차트 테마 적용 EA 소개 Aurum — 골드(XAU/USD) 전용 프리미엄 자동매매 EA Aurum은 금 시장에서 안정적이고 안전한 트레이딩을 위해 설계된 전문 자
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
고급 멀티 스캘핑 EA - 완전 자동 멀티페어 거래 시스템 - 꾸준한 성장과 함께 매우 안전합니다. 이 수익성 있는 스캘핑 EA는 현재 시장에서 가장 안정적인 시스템 중 하나입니다. 한 달에 약 70-100건의 거래가 이루어집니다. 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA Set_files를 다운로드하세요. USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA의 특징: - 추가 스프레드 설정. - 조정 가능한 변동성-적응형 손절매. - 롱/숏에 대한 SWAP 디스플레이. - 고정_SL 옵션. - 시스템은 안전하며 그리드나 마팅게일과 같은 위험한 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 각 주문에는 계정 보호를 위한 자체 SL이 있습니다. - 이 EA는 매우 사용자 친화적이며 외환 전문가와 초보자 모두 사용할 수 있습니다. -
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - 전문 금 스캘핑 전문가 자문가 XAU FLUX는 금 시장에서 빠르고 체계적인 거래를 위해 설계된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 일일 소폭 가격 변동에서 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 개발되었습니다. 주요 기능: XAU FLUX는 M1 및 M5 시간대에서 작동하는 고급 스캘핑 시스템을 사용하여 시장의 미세 기회를 평가합니다. EA는 시장 상황을 지속적으로 분석하여 적절한 진입점을 식별하고 자동으로 거래를 개시합니다. 리스크 관리 및 자본 보호: EA는 모든 오픈 포지션을 동적 추적 스탑 메커니즘으로 보호합니다. 이는 불리한 움직임 시 손실을 최소화하면서 이익을 확보합니다. 스프레드 제어 및 변동성 필터 덕분에 거래는 적합한 시장 조건에서만 실행됩니다. 계좌 성장 잠재력: XAU FLUX는 소규모 로트 사이즈로 시작하여 계좌를 꾸준히 성장시키는 데 이상적입니다. 매일 작은 수익을 누적하여 지속 가능한 장기 수익을 목표로 합니다. 공격적인 마틴게일이나 그리드
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
이 가격으로 남은 재고는 1/5 개뿐입니다 ---> 다음 가격 250$ // MT5 버전 Gold King AI는 강화 학습을 활용해 강력한 거래 알고리즘을 구축, 훈련, 평가, 배포하기 위해 특별히 설계된 오픈소스 Python 프레임워크인 TensorTrade를 사용하여 개발되었습니다. 이 알고리즘은 뉴욕 거래 세션 동안 작동합니다. 시장 분석을 통해 관심 영역을 식별한 후, 가격이 해당 수준에 도달하면 실행되는 대기 주문을 배치합니다. 이것은 이익을 확보하기 위해 추적 이익을 빠르게 활성화합니다. 또한 손실 거래 후 활성화되는 '스마트 리커버리'라는 두 번째 전략을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 전략은 손실을 일부 보상하기 위해 약간 더 큰 주문을 실행합니다. 참고로 신경망은 AI를 최신 상태로 유지하기 위해 4~5개월마다 최신 역사적 데이터를 사용하여 훈련됩니다. 이 로봇은 마틴게일이나 헤징과 같은 유해한 리스크 관리 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 모든 거래는 트레일링 이익 실현과
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (234% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 980$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
듀얼그리드 전문가 자문 DualGrid는 유연한 위험 관리, 고급 그리드 로직 및 철저하게 검증된 실행 동작을 제공하도록 설계된 멀티 전략 그리드 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 시장 상호 작용에 대한 서로 다른 접근 방식을 기반으로 개발된 두 가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 통합하여 트레이더가 다양한 위험 선호도와 거래 조건에 맞게 EA를 조정할 수 있도록 합니다. 구매 후 즉시 개인 메시지를 보내주시면 설정 파일과 사용 방법을 안내해 드리겠습니다. 실시간 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 5회 판매 후 가격이 급격히 인상됩니다!! 최종 가격은 $1800입니다. 전략 아키텍처 EA One – 지연 그리드(설정 가능한 마팅게일) 첫 번째 전략은 마틴게일 사용을 완벽하게 제어할 수 있는 지연 그리드 시스템입니다. 트레이더는 입력값을 통해 마틴게일을 직접 활성화하거나 완전히 비활성화할 수 있습니다. "Lots Multiply EA One" 입력값을 1로 설정하면 전략은 자동으로
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: 귀하의 거래, 우리의 기술 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 받으실 수 있습니다 가격: 가격은 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본: 4 금은 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 금융 상품 중 하나로, 정확한 거래, 심도 있는 분석 및 강력한 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. CyNera 전문가 조언자는 이러한 요소들을 통합하여, 최적의 금 거래를 위한 정교한 시스템으로 설계되었습니다. CyNera의 고급 전략과 기술은 경험이 풍부한 트레이더는 물론, 초보자도 금 거래에서 직면하는 독특한 도전과 기회를 극복할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CyNera는 금 시장의 복잡성에 맞춰 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션을 제공합니다. 적응적이고 지능적인 전략과 다중 시간대 분석, 자동 거래 조정, 정밀한 리스크 관리 등 고급 기능을 결합합니다. 이러한 적응성 덕분에 CyNera는 빠른 시장 변화에 대응하면서도 장기적인 자본 보호를 보장하는 다목적 도구가
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Asia Session Levels MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
지표
B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2] Key features:   1. Precisi
Pips Label Last Trade MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
지표
B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2] Key features:   1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.   2. Calculates real‑time floatin
SL TP Toggle Button MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
지표
B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts. KEY FEATURES:   1 . EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON
Symbol Positions Panel MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
지표
Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][
Symbol Positions Panel
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
지표
Positions Profit Monitor Indicator (MT5) The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with al
Asia Session Levels
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
지표
B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance. Main features Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time. Two modes: live session (High/Mid/L
Pips Label Last Trade
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
지표
B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing. ​ Main features Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically). ​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread p
SL TP Toggle Button
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
지표
SL TP Toggle Button for MT5 Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts. Main purpose On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same stat
One Click B3 MT5
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Experts
One Click B3 MT5 – Clean One-Click Transaction Management Panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B3 MT5 is a workflow-oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps the charts clean and gives you some powerful buttons to manage all your open positions: Close All, Close Profit, Single Symbol Control, Trailing Stop, and Automatic TP in – so you can focus on reading the price instead of clicking on the terminal. One Click B3 MT5 - EA with Auto SL, Trailing Stop Button & Auto TP (20 Custom In
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변