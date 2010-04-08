Position Sizer Order Assistant MT5

Version 2.60 Released

Position Sizer & Order Assistant MT5 is a semi-automatic trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. It calculates position size based on risk percentage and allows visual placement of Stop Loss, Entry, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart.

This tool helps traders maintain strict risk control and avoid manual calculation errors.

WHAT IT DOES

This EA does not trade automatically. It assists traders with:

  • Calculating position size based on specified risk percentage
  • Visually setting and adjusting SL / Entry / TP levels
  • Monitoring actual risk before order execution

All trading decisions are made by the user.

KEY FEATURES

  • Position sizing by risk percentage
  • Support for market and pending orders
  • Visual SL / Entry / TP placement on chart
  • Risk display in percentage and account currency
  • Risk zone highlighting (loss / profit areas)
  • Warning when risk exceeds target
  • Confirmation required for high-risk trades
  • Multi-timeframe support
  • Works with all MT5 trading instruments

HOW TO USE

  1. Attach the EA to a chart
  2. Click "New Order"
  3. Set SL, Entry, and TP levels by clicking on the chart
  4. Specify your desired risk percentage
  5. Review calculated position size
  6. Confirm order placement

IMPORTANT

  • This is not an automated trading strategy
  • No trades are executed without user confirmation
  • No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
  • No hidden restrictions or copy protection

SUITABLE FOR

  • Manual traders
  • Intraday and swing trading
  • Traders who follow strict risk management
  • Risk management education and discipline
