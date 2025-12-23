Position Sizer Order Assistant MT5
- Experts
- Konstantin Evseev
- Versione: 2.56
🔹 Short Description
Position Sizer & Order Assistant MT5 is a semi-automatic trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 designed to calculate position size based on risk and to place orders using visual Stop Loss, Entry, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart.
The assistant helps traders maintain strict risk control and avoid manual calculation errors.
🔹 Product Overview
This expert advisor does not trade automatically.
It assists traders in:
-
calculating position size based on a predefined risk percentage,
-
visually placing and adjusting SL / Entry / TP levels,
-
controlling actual risk before sending an order.
All trading decisions are made by the user.
🔹 Key Features
-
Position size calculation based on risk percentage
-
Market and pending order support
-
Visual SL / Entry / TP placement on chart
-
Risk display in percentage and account currency
-
Profit and loss zone visualization
-
Risk warning when target risk is exceeded
-
Mandatory confirmation for high-risk orders
-
Multi-timeframe support
-
Works with all MT5 trading instruments
🔹 How to Use
-
Attach the expert to a chart
-
Click New Order
-
Set SL, Entry, and TP levels using the mouse
-
Specify desired risk percentage
-
Review calculated position size
-
Confirm the order placement
🔹 Important Notes
-
This product is not a trading strategy
-
It does not open trades automatically
-
No martingale, grid, or averaging techniques
-
No hidden limitations or account restrictions
🔹 Suitable For
-
Manual traders
-
Intraday and swing trading
-
Traders focused on strict risk management
-
Educational and disciplined trading workflows