🔹 Short Description

Position Sizer & Order Assistant MT5 is a semi-automatic trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 designed to calculate position size based on risk and to place orders using visual Stop Loss, Entry, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart.

The assistant helps traders maintain strict risk control and avoid manual calculation errors.

🔹 Product Overview

This expert advisor does not trade automatically.

It assists traders in:

calculating position size based on a predefined risk percentage,

visually placing and adjusting SL / Entry / TP levels,

controlling actual risk before sending an order.

All trading decisions are made by the user.

🔹 Key Features

Position size calculation based on risk percentage

Market and pending order support

Visual SL / Entry / TP placement on chart

Risk display in percentage and account currency

Profit and loss zone visualization

Risk warning when target risk is exceeded

Mandatory confirmation for high-risk orders

Multi-timeframe support

Works with all MT5 trading instruments

🔹 How to Use

Attach the expert to a chart Click New Order Set SL, Entry, and TP levels using the mouse Specify desired risk percentage Review calculated position size Confirm the order placement

🔹 Important Notes

This product is not a trading strategy

It does not open trades automatically

No martingale, grid, or averaging techniques

No hidden limitations or account restrictions

🔹 Suitable For