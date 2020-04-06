Version 2.60 Released

Position Sizer & Order Assistant MT5 is a semi-automatic trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. It calculates position size based on risk percentage and allows visual placement of Stop Loss, Entry, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart.

This tool helps traders maintain strict risk control and avoid manual calculation errors.

WHAT IT DOES

This EA does not trade automatically. It assists traders with:

Calculating position size based on specified risk percentage

Visually setting and adjusting SL / Entry / TP levels

Monitoring actual risk before order execution

All trading decisions are made by the user.

KEY FEATURES

Position sizing by risk percentage

Support for market and pending orders

Visual SL / Entry / TP placement on chart

Risk display in percentage and account currency

Risk zone highlighting (loss / profit areas)

Warning when risk exceeds target

Confirmation required for high-risk trades

Multi-timeframe support

Works with all MT5 trading instruments

HOW TO USE

Attach the EA to a chart Click "New Order" Set SL, Entry, and TP levels by clicking on the chart Specify your desired risk percentage Review calculated position size Confirm order placement

IMPORTANT

This is not an automated trading strategy

No trades are executed without user confirmation

No martingale, grid, or averaging methods

No hidden restrictions or copy protection

SUITABLE FOR