روبوت Gold Sentinel AI هو ثمرة دمج بين خبرة تداول البرايس أكشن وأحدث تقنيات البرمجة الآلية. تم تصميمه خصيصاً ليتناسب مع تقلبات معدن الذهب (XAUUSD).

​المميزات الرئيسية:

​استراتيجية SMC: يعتمد الروبوت على تحديد مناطق كسر الهيكل (BOS) للدخول مع الاتجاه القوي فقط.

​إدارة صارمة للمخاطر: لا يستخدم الروبوت نظام المارتينجال أو الهيدج، كل صفقة لها وقف خسارة وهدف محدد.

​نظام ملاحقة الأرباح: مزود بتقنية Trailing Stop لحجز الأرباح وتأمين الصفقات مع تحرك السعر.

​فلتر الأخبار: نظام ذكي يتجنب التداول في أوقات التذبذب العالي (الأخبار القوية).

​لوحة بيانات تفاعلية: داشبورد احترافي يظهر لك حالة السوق والأداء لحظة بلحظة.

​الإعدادات الموصى بها:

​الزوج: XAUUSD (الذهب).

​الفريم: M15 أو H1.

​الحساب: ECN أو Raw Spread للحصول على أفضل تنفيذ.

​Second: English Description (Title: Gold Sentinel AI)

​Short Description:

Professional Gold EA based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Break of Structure (BOS). No Martingale, No Grid.

​Full Description:

Gold Sentinel AI is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It utilizes high-probability setups based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify market reversals and trend continuations with precision.

​Key Features:

​BOS Strategy: Enters trades only when a confirmed Break of Structure occurs, ensuring you trade with the institutional momentum.

​Safety First: Strict risk management with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade. NO dangerous methods like Martingale or Grid.

​Dynamic Trailing Stop: Protects your profits by automatically trailing the stop loss as the market moves in your favor.

​Built-in News Filter: Protects your capital by pausing trading during high-impact economic news.

​Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of account profit and EA status directly on your chart.

​Recommendations:

​Symbol: XAUUSD.

​Timeframe: M15 or H1.

​Account Type: ECN or low spread accounts are highly recommended.