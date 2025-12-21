Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator
- Indicatori
- Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
- Versione: 1.77
- Attivazioni: 5
Harmonic Confluence Pro is a comprehensive Harmonic Pattern Scanner & Signal Indicator. It is designed to assist manual traders by automatically detecting high-probability harmonic setups and filtering them with advanced Price Action and Confluence zones.
Unlike basic indicators that only draw triangles, this tool acts as a complete trading assistant. It calculates Entry, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels based on structure and volatility, displaying them clearly on your chart with Buy/Sell Arrows and informative labels.
🌟 Key Features
1. Massive Pattern Library
The indicator scans for over 40 types of harmonic patterns, covering every market condition:
-
Classic Patterns: Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher, Shark, 5-0.
-
Advanced & Exotic: Black/White Swan, Navarro 200, Leonardo, Nen Star, 3-Drives.
-
Exclusive Series: Supports the TOTAL, BG, and NN pattern series.
-
Customization: You can individually enable or disable specific patterns to suit your trading style.
2. "Confluence" Filtering System
Filters out low-quality patterns using a multi-factor confirmation system:
-
Candlestick Confirmation: Checks for Reversal Candles (Pinbar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star) at the D-Point.
-
Zone Filters: Validates patterns against Supply & Demand Zones and Support/Resistance levels.
-
Oscillator Filters: Optional filtering with RSI, Stochastic, and Divergence to ensure the market is Overbought/Oversold before signaling.
3. Clear Trading Signals
-
Visuals: Draws the complete pattern geometry, PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone), and projects Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, and TP3 lines.
-
Arrows: Displays large, clear Buy/Sell arrows at the confirmed entry point.
-
Labels: Shows precise price levels for SL and TP targets directly on the chart.
4. Professional Dashboard & Alerts
-
Graphic Panel: An on-chart dashboard showing the current symbol status and detected patterns.
-
Real-time Alerts: Never miss a setup. Supports Pop-up Alerts, Mobile Push Notifications, and Sound Alerts.
⚙️ Input Parameters Overview
🔔 Notification Settings
-
Inp_Use_Alert / Push / Sound: Enable or disable specific alert types.
⚙️ Pattern Configuration
-
Pattern Toggles: Individual switches for every pattern type (e.g., in_show_Gartley , in_show_Bat , in_show_WhiteSwan ).
-
Pattern Strictness: Adjust the accuracy tolerance for pattern detection.
-
Swing Settings: Customize the sensitivity of the ZigZag/Swing detection ( Inp_MajorSwingLookback ).
🎯 Filters & Triggers
-
Candle Patterns: Enable filters for Pinbar, Engulfing, Doji, etc.
-
Zone Filters: Toggle Supply/Demand or S/R Zone filtering logic.
-
Oscillators: Settings for RSI and Stochastic filters (Overbought/Oversold levels).
📊 Visuals & Dashboard
-
Inp_Show_Dashboard: Show or hide the info panel.
-
Color Settings: Fully customizable colors for patterns, zones, and signal lines.
💡 How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to your chart (Recommended Timeframes: H1, H4 for reliability, or M15 for scalping).
-
Wait for a Harmonic Pattern to complete.
-
The indicator will wait for a confirmation trigger (like a reversal candle).
-
Once confirmed, a Signal Arrow and SL/TP Lines will appear, and you will receive an alert.
-
Place your manual trade using the provided levels.
Disclaimer: This is a technical analysis indicator used to identify potential trading setups. It does not place trades automatically. Past performance is not indicative of future results.