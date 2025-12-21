BLao Trading Assistant

B'LAO Trading Tool - Professional Order Execution & Management Tool
Welcome to B'LAO Trading Tool– the ultimate trading assistant designed to make your execution intuitive, precise, and lightning-fast.

🌟 Featured: Smart Risk & Position Sizing
Visual Risk Calculation: Determine your trade size instantly by using the Crosshair tool.

Dynamic Volume Scaling: Simply select your entry and drag to your desired Stop Loss level; the tool automatically calculates the exact Volume (Lot size) based on your pre-defined maximum risk.
Precision Planning: No more manual math or external calculators; plan your risk directly on the chart before entering.

Key Features:
Precision Trade Execution:
One-Click Trading: Instant BUY/SELL buttons for immediate market entry.
Pending Order Support: Dedicated buttons for Buy Limit and Sell Limit to capture strategic pullbacks.

Advanced Protection & Automation:
Break-even: Automatically move your Stop Loss to the entry point to secure your capital.
Auto TP/SL Mode: Toggle automated Take Profit and Stop Loss assignment for every new position.
Merge TP/SL: Synchronize exit levels across multiple open trades for unified management.

Bulk Operations & Efficiency:
Take Profit All / Stop Loss All: Close or modify all positions instantly with a single click.
Grid Order: Deploy grid strategies efficiently to manage market volatility.
Delete Order / Clear Input: Quickly dọn dẹp pending orders or reset input fields to maintain a clean workspace.

Real-Time Dashboard & Analytics:
The B'LAO panel provides a comprehensive overview of your current exposure:
Live P/L Tracking: Monitor Profit and Loss in real-time USD.
Exposure Metrics: View Total Lots and your Average Price for all open positions.
Account Sync: Integrated Magic Number tracking to ensure the tool manages only the specific trades you intend.

Why choose B'LAO? Designed with a focus on ergonomics and speed, the B'LAO interface uses high-contrast visual cues to reduce cognitive load. It empowers you to act on market opportunities with confidence, eliminating manual errors and enhancing your risk management discipline.

