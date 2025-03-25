LastStand type11 Rocket

Key Features:
 Advanced Pivot-Point Strategy

  • Automatic detection of daily Pivot Points

  • Strategic entry using S1/S2/S3 and R1/R2/R3 levels

  • Instant placement of BuyStop/SellStop orders on breakout confirmation

 Auto-Spacing Entry System

  • Intelligent order spacing algorithm prevents cluster entries

  • Customizable distance parameters

 Smart Risk Management

  • Auto MM: Progressive lot sizing based on account equity growth

  • Dynamic SL/TP: Automatically adjusts to nearest pivot levels

  • DD Filter: Real-time drawdown protection with emergency stop

Recommended Usage:

  • Minimum Account: $100 (Cent accounts supported)

  • Optimal Pairs: XAUUSD

    Risk Disclaimer:
    While featuring multiple protection layers, Forex trading carries inherent risks. We recommend:

    • Starting with demo account testing

    • Avoiding high-impact news events



    More from author
    LastStand Type1
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Experts
    Hello my friends. This Expert Advisor is based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Heiken_Ashi indicator. The input parameters are optimized for EURCAD H1. - magics = magic number - Lots = Lots - CloseMethod = Method to Close order          - TP-SL-TSL (if set SL and TP = 0 it will open and close by signal)         - MartinBuyOrSell = Open and Martingale oneway         - MartinBuyandSell = Open and Martingale twoway  - TP = take profit (point) - SL = stoploss (point) - tsl = trailing stop - martin_Plus =
    LastStand NonGridHero
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Hello all friends What I will present today is a grid system that doesn't have grid. Its work is Open to buy and sell at the same time. Or choose to open either side in the settings. The weakness of this system is that when the graph runs one way for a long time, it is very damaged. I have prepared a function for reducing damage.Details about how to set up according to the youtube link.
    LastStand Type3 TheWinner
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is based on ForexMiracle System (MA,BB,MACD,ADX,STO). Follow the trend...no Martingale.. . need technical analysis skill Input Parameters :  - Magics = 1234; - Lots = 0.01;   - maxStopLevel = 700; - autoTPbyATR = true; - TP = 100; - autoSLbyBollinger = true; - SL = 50; - trailingStop = 0; - CutByEngulf = true; - Friday_Rest = true; - Indicator_Setting = "| ^_^ | ^3^ | ^v^ |"; - MAmega_Setting = "----------------------------"; - MA_Setting = "----------------------------"; - B
    LastStand Type4 Ronin
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Experts
    The Binary Option System "SMA5 + Price Action" Hello fellow investors. I experimented with Binary Option trading and brought in some popular trading systems to make this EA. This is my EA name "Laststand Type4 Ronin" . I won't tell you what this trading system really does.If you want to know, please test it yourself. About setting up my EA click that youtube link. 
    LastStand Type5 RiverFlow
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Experts
    LastStand_Type5_RiverFlow This EA has two components. This makes it possible to trade in two different ways. You can choose one at a time. - This EA uses support and resistance levels. - This EA uses trend trading indicators including heiken ashi and MACD. using the EA and setting variables Can be seen in a YouTube video clip. . "Please do a test before purchasing. to reduce your investment risk"
    LastStand Type6 ledFarm
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Experts
    Write this EA for my own use. but decided to sell it as well . The EA has a wide variety of uses. Can be set as you wish. But please understand that profits depend on the capabilities of EA users. Not just the EA alone. I try to reduce the difficulty of use. Make EA easier to use and more friendly to investors. I want everyone to try the demo before actually buying it. To make sure this EA is right for you or not. ... About setting up my EA click that youtube link. 
    LastStand Ai1 Oracle
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Experts
    This program uses a two-time frame trading system. Use a large time frame to set the direction. and small time frames to find trading entry points.As for the AI, the perceptron method is used.Please try the demo before you actually buy it. Disclaimer - Trading has large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest. - Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures, options or cu
    LastStand Type7 Excalibur
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Experts
    Disclaimer – Trading has large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures, options or currencies. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed herein. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future res
    LastStand Type8 Manager
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Utilities
    This EA is made for manual trading. It cannot open orders by itself. But it can help close orders according to the conditions that are placed, for example, the profit meets the target or the loss reaches the specified value. so that after opening the order manually, you don't have to waste time watching Don't worry that the investment will be damaged too much . The EA can display an identity message after finishing the job as well. It can display both numbers and letters, but if you don't want t
    LastStand Type9 TheUltimate
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Experts
    This EA is suitable for trading when the market is strong. In full auto mode There are no wasted open orders. By opening orders using buy stops and sell stops. The nature of the sideways graph does not respect the moving averages. If the price crosses the moving average in the other direction, the pending price will be deleted. . in semi-auto mode Will allow investors to define the zone they want to play in. When the price enters the zone where you want to sell and there is a reversal candlesti
    LastStand Type10 Titan
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor utilizes a Parabolic SAR trading system on lower timeframes to determine entry points and measure the distance for placing pending orders. It also employs Heiken Ashi on higher timeframes to establish the trend direction for placing pending orders. The EA supports both Martingale and non-Martingale strategies. Give it a try with a backtest! . Disclaimer - Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose: The developer does not constitute an offer or solicitation to trade fu
    LastStand Type12 Sniper
    Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
    Experts
    LastStand Type12 Sniper Expert Advisor based on Supertrend indicator LastStand Type12 Sniper is an expert advisor that automates trade entries using Supertrend indicator signals. It is designed to support multiple execution styles and risk management preferences. Main Features: Trade entries based on Supertrend indicator Option to use Stop Loss and Take Profit based on indicator range Customizable Risk:Reward ratio per trade (e.g., 1:2, 1:3) Optional Martingale mode Adjustable Supertrend parame
