LastStand type11 Rocket
- Experts
- Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Key Features:
✅ Advanced Pivot-Point Strategy
-
Automatic detection of daily Pivot Points
-
Strategic entry using S1/S2/S3 and R1/R2/R3 levels
-
Instant placement of BuyStop/SellStop orders on breakout confirmation
✅ Auto-Spacing Entry System
-
Intelligent order spacing algorithm prevents cluster entries
-
Customizable distance parameters
✅ Smart Risk Management
-
Auto MM: Progressive lot sizing based on account equity growth
-
Dynamic SL/TP: Automatically adjusts to nearest pivot levels
-
DD Filter: Real-time drawdown protection with emergency stop
Recommended Usage:
-
Minimum Account: $100 (Cent accounts supported)
-
Optimal Pairs: XAUUSD
Risk Disclaimer:
While featuring multiple protection layers, Forex trading carries inherent risks. We recommend:
-
Starting with demo account testing
-
Avoiding high-impact news events