Trendline TakeProfit EA MT5

A robot that real-time supervise your open position and close it once the price level touches (or is close to touch) a previously selected trendline.

You don't have to constantly watch your open position and wait for the proper time to close it. It automatically does this entire process and gives you time to spot new market opportunities.

It can be attached to multiple charts and assist multiple open positions at the same time.

Setup steps



Draw a trendline on chart (using your mouse) Allow MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal Auto Trading (Algo Trading) (Ctrl+E) option Load (Attach to Chart) the EA Click the trendline (left mouse button) Update the Assistant and Target input parameters as desired (or use the default ones) Click the Enable button



Input parameters (editable)

Assistant Action - Close

- Close Position ticket - The open position ticket number (this can be found in Toolbox -> Trade -> Open positions list view-> "Ticket" column that corresponds to position's row)

- The open position ticket number (this can be found in Toolbox -> Trade -> Open positions list view-> "Ticket" column that corresponds to position's row) Deviation - Maximal deviation from the current price (in points). This can be any value between 0 and 50. The default value is 0 and the step is 1. Detailed information can be found here

- Maximal deviation from the current price (in points). This can be any value between 0 and 50. The default value is 0 and the step is 1. Detailed information can be found here Notifications - While in an enabled state, if this checkbox is selected, the Assistant will send a confirmation push notification to your mobile device once the target price is reached and the position is closed

Target Tolerance - It allows you to set a lower / upper take profit target price level (a few points below / above the trendline's current price level). This can be any value between -500 and 500. The default value is +/- 30 (+30 in case that the trendline is below the current ask price; -30 in case that the trendline is above the current bid price) and the step is 10

Informational parameters (not editable)

Instrument

Symbol - The chart symbol

- The chart symbol Period - The chart period

- The chart period Ask price - The chart symbol's ask price

- The chart symbol's ask price Bid price - The chart symbol's bid price





Trendline

Time - The current market watch

- The current market watch Price - The trendline's price level at the current market watch





Assistant Status - The Assistant's current status (Enabled / Disabled)

Target Price - The price level the open position will be closed at for a support trendline: Target price = Trendline price + Tolerance



for a resistance trendline: Target price = Trendline price - Tolerance Points to - The remaining points to Target price level for a support trendline: Points to = Ask price - Target price



for a resistance trendline: Points to = Target price - Bid price

Important Before enabling the EA you have to turn on the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal "Auto Trading (Algo Trading)" (Ctrl+E) option. This allows EA to automatically close a position. Detailed information can be found here.

The EA is reinitialized once the chart's period is changed (the EA needs to be re-enabled for the newly selected period).

Before using the Notifications feature you have to setup your MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal and your MetaTrader 5 Android and /or MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad accordingly. Detailed information can be found here.

The Trendline and Target price levels evolve in time depending on the trendline's slope.

The Target price is marked on chart by a target icon. While the Assistant is disabled the target icon is blue. The icon turns red while the Assistant gets enabled.

Wisely set a Target Tolerance. It allows you to target a more realistic take profit price level.



