Trendline TakeProfit EA MT5

A robot that real-time supervise your open position and close it once the price level touches (or is close to touch) a previously selected trendline.

You don't have to constantly watch your open position and wait for the proper time to close it. It automatically does this entire process and gives you time to spot new market opportunities.

It can be attached to multiple charts and assist multiple open positions at the same time.

Setup steps

  1. Draw a trendline on chart (using your mouse)
  2. Allow MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal Auto Trading (Algo Trading) (Ctrl+E) option
  3. Load (Attach to Chart) the EA
  4. Click the trendline (left mouse button)
  5. Update the Assistant and Target input parameters as desired (or use the default ones)
  6. Click the Enable button


Input parameters (editable)


Assistant

  • Action - Close
  • Position ticket - The open position ticket number (this can be found in Toolbox -> Trade -> Open positions list view-> "Ticket" column that corresponds to position's row)
  • Deviation - Maximal deviation from the current price (in points). This can be any value between 0 and 50. The default value is 0 and the step is 1. Detailed information can be found here
  • Notifications - While in an enabled state, if this checkbox is selected, the Assistant will send a confirmation push notification to your mobile device once the target price is reached and the position is closed

Target

  • Tolerance It allows you to set a lower / upper take profit target price level (a few points below / above the trendline's current price level). This can be any value between -500 and 500. The default value is +/- 30 (+30 in case that the trendline is below the current ask price; -30 in case that the trendline is above the current bid price) and the step is 10


Informational parameters (not editable)


Instrument

  • Symbol - The chart symbol
  • Period - The chart period
  • Ask price - The chart symbol's ask price
  • Bid price - The chart symbol's bid price

Trendline

  • Time - The current market watch
  • Price - The trendline's price level at the current market watch

Assistant

  • Status - The Assistant's current status (Enabled / Disabled)

Target

  • Price - The price level the open position will be closed at

    • for a support trendline: Target price = Trendline price + Tolerance
    • for a resistance trendline: Target price = Trendline price - Tolerance

  • Points to - The remaining points to Target price level
    • for a support trendline: Points to = Ask price - Target price
    • for a resistance trendline: Points to = Target price - Bid price

Important

  • Before enabling the EA you have to turn on the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal "Auto Trading (Algo Trading)" (Ctrl+E) option. This allows EA to automatically close a position. Detailed information can be found here.
  • The EA is reinitialized once the chart's period is changed (the EA needs to be re-enabled for the newly selected period).
  • Before using the Notifications feature you have to setup your MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal and your MetaTrader 5 Android and /or MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad accordingly. Detailed information can be found here.
  • The Trendline and Target price levels evolve in time depending on the trendline's slope.
  • The Target price is marked on chart by a target icon. While the Assistant is disabled the target icon is blue. The icon turns red while the Assistant gets enabled.
  • Wisely set a Target Tolerance. It allows you to target a more realistic take profit price level.


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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