BLao Trading Assistant

B'LAO Trading Tool - Professional Order Execution & Management Tool
Welcome to B'LAO Trading Tool– the ultimate trading assistant designed to make your execution intuitive, precise, and lightning-fast.

🌟 Featured: Smart Risk & Position Sizing
Visual Risk Calculation: Determine your trade size instantly by using the Crosshair tool.

Dynamic Volume Scaling: Simply select your entry and drag to your desired Stop Loss level; the tool automatically calculates the exact Volume (Lot size) based on your pre-defined maximum risk.
Precision Planning: No more manual math or external calculators; plan your risk directly on the chart before entering.

Key Features:
Precision Trade Execution:
One-Click Trading: Instant BUY/SELL buttons for immediate market entry.
Pending Order Support: Dedicated buttons for Buy Limit and Sell Limit to capture strategic pullbacks.

Advanced Protection & Automation:
Break-even: Automatically move your Stop Loss to the entry point to secure your capital.
Auto TP/SL Mode: Toggle automated Take Profit and Stop Loss assignment for every new position.
Merge TP/SL: Synchronize exit levels across multiple open trades for unified management.

Bulk Operations & Efficiency:
Take Profit All / Stop Loss All: Close or modify all positions instantly with a single click.
Grid Order: Deploy grid strategies efficiently to manage market volatility.
Delete Order / Clear Input: Quickly dọn dẹp pending orders or reset input fields to maintain a clean workspace.

Real-Time Dashboard & Analytics:
The B'LAO panel provides a comprehensive overview of your current exposure:
Live P/L Tracking: Monitor Profit and Loss in real-time USD.
Exposure Metrics: View Total Lots and your Average Price for all open positions.
Account Sync: Integrated Magic Number tracking to ensure the tool manages only the specific trades you intend.

Why choose B'LAO? Designed with a focus on ergonomics and speed, the B'LAO interface uses high-contrast visual cues to reduce cognitive load. It empowers you to act on market opportunities with confidence, eliminating manual errors and enhancing your risk management discipline.

推荐产品
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5
Abdullah Alhariri
指标
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 – 回撤、扩展和枢轴点 (Pivot Points) Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 是一款先进的技术分析工具，可自动检测市场摆动点，并在图表上绘制完整的斐波那契回撤、扩展和枢轴点结构。 该指标将几个独立的系统组合成一个统一的分析工具： 枢轴点 (Fibonacci 模式) 枢轴点用于根据前一期的价格范围确定潜在的支撑和阻力区域。 该指标使用 斐波那契枢轴点 ，这些点是应用斐波那契比率计算得出的，并应用于前期的最高价 (High)、最低价 (Low) 和收盘价 (Close)。 枢轴点的时间周期可以手动设置，也可以根据以下逻辑自动设置： 日内交易 ≤ 5 分钟 → 4 小时 5–45 分钟 → 1 日 45 分钟–4 小时 → 1 周 日线 → 1 月 周线 → 3 月 月线 → 12 月 用户也可以手动选择任何更高的时间周期。 斐波那契回撤水平 (自动) 斐波那契回撤可帮助交易者在回调期间确定潜在的支撑/阻力区域。 该指标自动扫描图表，检测摆动低点/高点，并绘制所有主要回撤水平： 23.6%、38
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Support n Resistance MT5
Pavel Verveyko
指标
The indicator plots flexible support and resistance levels (dots). A special phase of movement is used for construction. Levels are formed dynamically, that is, each new candle can continue the level or complete it. The level can provide resistance or support to the price even where it is no longer there. Also, support and resistance levels can change roles. The importance of levels is affected by: the amount of time the level is formed and the number of touches. The significance of these lev
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
指标
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
指标
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Smart Trend Pullback PRO MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
指标
Tittle : Smart Trend Pullback PRO MT5 Professional trend pullback indicator with adaptive logic for Forex & Indices. Designed to capture high-probability continuation trades while avoiding noise.   Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0 Works on   Forex + Indices Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: UseHTFTrend = true UseVolumeFilter = false Fast EMA = 20 Slow EMA = 50Timeframes to recommend: Forex
Kst pro tools
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Overview KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST) . It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading , thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic. This indicator shows only meaningful momentum , exactly when it matters. Indicator Components KST Line (blue) Measures the true strength of market momentum Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate
BTFX Pivot Points
Bradley Thomas Farrington
指标
The BTFX Pivot Points is an indicator which calculates the Support and Resistance levels for each day. By using this indicator the pivot levels point out clear targets to aim for. The resistance levels are shown in purple above the silver pivot line. The support levels are shown in Orange and can be found below the silver pivot line. This indicators works very well when used with The BTFX Daybreak Indicator. For a more in depth explanation of these indicators please watch the Youtube video attac
PivotMaster Pro
Lee Saetbyeol
指标
PivotMaster Pro – The Ultimate Multi-Level Pivot Indicator Overview PivotMaster Pro is a professional-grade pivot indicator designed for traders who rely on precision and clarity. It automatically plots Classic Pivots and DeMark Pivots , along with previous day’s Open, High, Low and current day’s Open , giving you a complete view of market structure at a glance. Key Features Displays both Classic Pivot Points and DeMark Pivot Lines Shows Previous Day OHLC and Current Day Open levels Works on an
Dorian
Ivan Simonika
指标
The Dorian indicator is an intuitive tool for determining the current market trend. It is based on a simple visualization in the form of two-color lines, which makes it convenient for use by both beginners and experienced traders. This indicator not only helps determine the direction of the trend, but also serves as a valuable advisor for making decisions about entering the market or closing positions. Due to its simplicity and effectiveness, Dorian is recommended for traders of any experience
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
指标
棘手的发现和频率稀缺是最可靠的交易方案之一。该指标使用您喜欢的振荡器自动查找并扫描常规和隐藏的发散。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 容易交易 发现常规和隐藏的分歧 支持许多知名的振荡器 根据突破实现交易信号 显示适当的止损和获利水平 可配置的振荡器参数 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 按条形过滤大小差异 实现绩效统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 为了提供广阔的市场前景，可以使用不同的振荡器在同一张图表中多次加载该指标，而不会产生干扰。该指标支持以下振荡器： RSI CCI MACD OSMA 随机 动量 很棒的振荡器 加速器振荡器 威廉姆斯百分比范围 相对活力指数 由于差异可能会扩大很多，尤其是在外汇市场中，因此该指标产生了转折：它在等待交易突破之前等待donchian突破确认差异。最终结果是带有非常可靠的交易信号的重新粉刷指示器。 输入参数 幅度：用于寻找差异的之字形周期 振荡器-选择要加载到图表的振荡器。 突破期-交易信号的突破期，以柱为单位。 发散类型-启用或禁用发散类型：隐藏，常规或两者。 最小散度单位为条形-最小散度单位为条形
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Colored Levels and Boxes MT5 n
Faran Ataeiraveshti
实用工具
该软件工具旨在简化以您选择的五种可自定义颜色创建水平趋势线和矩形的过程。 在 MT5 中绘制精确的水平趋势线可能具有挑战性，但使用此指标，您可以轻松地以适合您偏好的颜色创建它们。 此外，我们的工具还可以清晰显示与您绘制的水平线相关的价格水平。 我们重视您的反馈，并希望您发现该工具成为满足您交易需求的宝贵资产。 请随时与我们分享您的想法。 .......................................................................................... ..........................................................................................
Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
KO PARTNERS LTD
指标
Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
LastStand type11 Rocket
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
专家
Key Features:   Advanced Pivot-Point Strategy Automatic detection of daily Pivot Points Strategic entry using S1/S2/S3 and R1/R2/R3 levels Instant placement of BuyStop/SellStop orders on breakout confirmation   Auto-Spacing Entry System Intelligent order spacing algorithm prevents cluster entries Customizable distance parameters   Smart Risk Management Auto MM: Progressive lot sizing based on account equity growth Dynamic SL/TP: Automatically adjusts to nearest pivot levels DD Filter: Rea
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
指标
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT5 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
指标
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT5与扫描仪指标结合了零滞后移动平均线 (ZLMA) 和标准指数移动平均线 (EMA)，为交易者提供了市场动量和关键价格水平的全面视图。此外，扫描仪和警报功能使交易者能够轻松跟踪多个货币对和时间框架的信号，从而增强发现交易机会的能力。 See more MT4 version at:     Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT4 with Scanner See more products at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ndhsfy/seller 主要特点
Fast trade detector
Andrey Gladyshev
指标
Fast Trade Detector (FTD) -  Самый правдивый индикатор, который показывает истинное настроение Большого Игрока.  На бирже есть Игрок, у которого есть всё для того, чтобы быть в первых рядах в книге торговых  приказов (биржевом стакане). Эти сделки как индикатор рыночного настроения сильного игрока. Вы поймёте, что всё не совсем так, как представляли раньше. Вам откроются алгоритмы и стратегии  крупного участника рынка.  Исполнение индикатора в виде гистограммы в подвале графика. Гистограмма п
Big Players
Cesar Afif rezende Oaquim
指标
Nade com os grandes ou evite-os a todo custo. Com esse indicador, a escolha é sua! Indicador por coloração de barras, com respostas simples se os "grandes" estão negociando ou não. Saiba quando agir se o mercado está calmo ou agitado, de forma simples, pelo valor de retorno do indicador ou pela aparência das barras. Indispensável indicador para a construção do seu robô ou para seu setup. Resultado do Indicador: 0 - 5. Participantes do mercado: 0 e 1 = Big Players! 2 e 3 = Dia normal. 4 e 5 = Mo
Trendline TakeProfit EA MT5
Rares Bogdan Marinescu
实用工具
A robot that real-time supervise your open position and close it once the price level touches (or is close to touch) a previously selected trendline. You don't have to constantly watch your open position and wait for the proper time to close it. It automatically does this entire process and gives you time to spot new market opportunities. It can be attached to multiple charts and assist multiple open positions at the same time. Setup steps D raw   a trendline on chart  (using your mouse) Allow
Range Predictor MT5
Suvashish Halder
指标
Introducing the   Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges!   Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor   brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time,   predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range   forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the   Range Predictor   is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the ma
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
指标
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Four MA on OBV
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
5 (1)
指标
Four MA on OBV - 您的终极交易指南！ 通过 Four MA on OBV 指标释放您的交易潜力。此强大的指标专为MetaTrader 5平台设计，将四个移动平均线与平衡交易量（OBV）相结合，提供精确可靠的信号。 技术特点: 四个移动平均线: 集成简单、指数、平滑和线性移动平均线，进行详细的趋势监控。 OBV分析: 利用OBV检测在价格变化前的交易量变化，识别理想的进场和出场点。 可自定义设置: 根据您的交易策略调整参数，获得更大的灵活性和控制力。 实时提醒: 即时收到重大变化通知，允许快速和明智的操作。 主要优势: 信号精确度: 先进的假信号过滤，只提供最佳机会。 易于使用: 直观的界面，适合初学者和有经验的交易员。 收益提升: 通过优化您的交易决策来提升收益。   为什么选择Four MA on OBV？ 信任和可靠性: 采用先进算法开发，并经过广泛测试，以确保一致的结果。 专属支持: 访问我们的专业支持团队，解答您的所有问题，并最大化您的交易体验。 明智投资: 使用真正与众不同的指标来改变您的交易策略。 通过 Four MA on OBV 改变您的金融市场之旅。
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
专家
PR EA - 吞没形态交易系统 自动识别吞没形态，均线确认信号 PR EA是一款MetaTrader 5专家顾问，专门用于识别并交易看涨/看跌吞没形态，并通过移动平均线过滤确认信号。优化适用于30分钟图表，同时兼容M15和H1时间框架。 核心功能: 形态识别 - 精准检测有效的吞没K线形态 趋势确认 - 238周期SMA过滤器（参数可调） 风险管理 - 自定义止损、止盈 + 可选追踪止损 时间框架优化 - 专为M30图表设计（兼容M15/H1） 仓位控制 - 同一时间仅持有一个仓位 推荐设置: 最佳表现：M30时间框架 不建议使用：高于H1的时间框架 自定义选项: 可调整交易手数 灵活设置止损/止盈值 追踪止损功能 均线周期调节 点差过滤，避免低效执行 适合以下交易者: 偏好自动K线形态交易 需要均线确认的反转策略 波段交易（30分钟-1小时图表） 规则明确的交易系统 "通过均线确认的吞没形态交易信号" MT5专用 • 需MetaTrader 5平台 • 兼容所有经纪商
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
指标
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
指标
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
指标
該指標是我們每天使用的最常見的指標，包括我們最常用的策略，ICT和SMC，交易所開盤和收盤時發生的止損限額和流動性限額，以及帶有斐波那契和放大和縮小的交易所交易量，以及您想要看到的最常見操作，例如選擇您想要看到的交易所走勢並拉動您想要的全波那契那，都是自動操作您想要的交易。我 100% 確信，一旦您學會使用此指標分析所有類型的交易，您將再也無法離開它。 該指標是我們每天使用的最常見的指標，包括我們最常用的策略，ICT和SMC，交易所開盤和收盤時發生的止損限額和流動性限額，以及帶有斐波那契和放大和縮小的交易所交易量，以及您想要看到的最常見操作，例如選擇您想要看到的交易所走勢並拉動您想要的全波那契那，都是自動操作您想要的交易。我 100% 確信，一旦您學會使用此指標分析所有類型的交易，您將再也無法離開它。
RSI Arrows Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
指标
RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
指标
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Candlestick Patterns with Alerts MT5
Peter Mueller
4.25 (4)
指标
With this easy to set up indicator you can display and set alerts for the following candlestick formations: Bull Breakout, Bear Breakout, Hammer, Pin, Bullish Engulfing, Bearish Engulfing. Input parameters: ShortArrowColor: The color of the Arrows, displaying a Bearish candle formation LongArrowColor: The color of the Arrows displaying a Bullish candle formation BullishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert BearishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert Pin:  Disabled/Enabled/Enabledw
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
实用工具
Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
AI Trade Analyzer 是一款以指标格式实现的智能市场分析工具。该程序在图表上可视化信号，并帮助交易者根据技术指标和新闻背景评估市场情况。 主要功能： 1.技术分析： 支持流行指标：EMA（短/长）、一目均衡表、ADX、RSI、MACD、随机指标、ATR、布林带、枢轴点、斐波那契。 识别趋势、分歧和关键水平。 2. 有新闻背景的工作经历： 根据指定的参数（时间范围、日期）接收经济事件。 考虑到宏观经济数据可能对市场产生的影响。 3.自动化和可定制性： 通过计算潜在切入点、SL 和 TP 形成分析结论。 根据既定参数解释信息的能力来评估市场状况。 4.多语言支持： 结果可以以俄语、英语、德语和印尼语显示。 5.灵活的接口： 用户可以使用控制键（键盘上的箭头）更改分析块窗口的位置和大小，以根据他们的喜好调整显示。 重要的： 为了使指标正常工作，您需要在参数中输入外部 API 的访问密钥（例如，OpenAI API 和新闻服务）。 该产品未开通交易。这是一个辅助分析工具。 所有参数和界面均为全英文。 所有计算均在终端内部进行。该 API 通过 WebRequest 使用，并经用户
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 多功能智能交易助手 集成超过 66 项专业功能的智能交易面板，帮助您更高效、更安全、更精确地进行交易。 这款多功能交易助手集成了 风险管理、自动下单、仓位控制、市场分析 等核心功能， 让交易者能够更轻松地管理订单、减少失误，并提升整体交易效率。无论是新手还是专业交易员， 都能通过它显著提升操作体验。 为什么选择这款交易助手 一键下单与智能管理，提高交易执行速度 自动 计算仓位大小与风险比例 ，精准控制资金 支持 智能订单系统： 网格、OCO、隐藏止盈止损、虚拟挂单 强大的 仓位管理功能： 部分平仓、保本、移动止损、自动平仓 内置 市场分析模块： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、交易时段 支持多品种管理与详细 交易统计分析 重要事件 推送与 Telegram 通知 主要功能（66+） 风险管理模块： 自动计算最佳仓位 交易管理模块： 止盈止损、保本、11 种移动止损模式、部分平仓 智能订单系统： 网格策略、OCO、隐藏挂单、虚拟止损 市场分析工具： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、会话时段显示 绩效与监控： 盈亏、回撤、胜率、资金管理、过
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
实用工具
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   是一款基于   Smart Money Concepts（SMC）   开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析   反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示   兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号   以及   自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的   实时信号与提醒功能   可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备   指标功能   和   信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------  免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造
Layer Master Grid Trader MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (3)
实用工具
Layer Master：MT5 专业网格交易工具 50% DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY - BE QUICK!!! 使用 Layer Master 改变您的网格交易 - 专为专业交易者设计的最直观、最强大的订单管理工具包。 MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 精准掌握网格交易 Layer Master 彻底改变了您下达和管理网格交易的方式。借助我们的可视化界面，您可以： 立即部署数百个订单 轻松管理多个头寸 精准控制风险 实时监控性能 核心功能 高级订单管理 Layer Master 工具箱可帮助交易者一键部署多个订单。它可以让您绘制可视化区域图，以便精确下达网格订单。 Layer Master 支持所有订单类型（买入/卖出止损、买入/卖出限价），并通过提供实时价格水平和点差显示帮助您了解您的仓位 专业风险管理 我们通过可视化止损和获利管理、一键盈亏平衡功能、总风险计算、目标利润监控和批量仓位修改执行（更改止损、获利甚至部分退出）帮助交易管理风险。
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
作者的更多信息
BLao Gold
Quang Thi Dinh
专家
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
筛选:
huy nguyen
18
huy nguyen 2025.12.21 10:26 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

回复评论