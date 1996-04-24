Burst Scalp

Burst Scalp - Professional Trading Assistant EA

Transform Your Trading Workflow with AI-Powered Precision

Burst Scalp is a comprehensive trading management tool designed for active traders who demand precision, speed, and control. Whether you're scalping indices, trading forex pairs, or managing swing positions, this EA streamlines your entire trading process from analysis to execution.

🎯 Key Features

Smart Position Sizing

  • Visual Pip Measurement: Click two points on your chart to measure exact entry-to-stop distance
  • Risk-Based Calculation: Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk amount and pip distance
  • Math Operations: Built-in calculator lets you modify values on-the-fly (divide, multiply, add, subtract)
  • Multi-Asset Support: Works flawlessly on Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto

One-Click Trade Execution

  • BUY/SELL Buttons: Execute trades instantly with pre-calculated position sizing
  • Automatic Stop Loss: SL set at your measured distance
  • Smart Take Profit: Configurable risk-to-reward ratio (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, or custom)
  • Toggle TP On/Off: Perfect for both scalping and swing trading styles

Advanced Position Management

  • Manage Position: Close 50% of your position and move SL to break even with one click
  • Trailing Stop Loss: Activate intelligent trailing that maintains your SL distance while trailing every 0.5x of that distance
  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Handles all broker filling modes (FOK, IOC, RETURN) automatically

EMA/VWAP Cross Alerts

  • Never Miss a Setup: Get notified when 9 EMA approaches or crosses Daily VWAP
  • Multi-Channel Alerts: Popup, push notifications to mobile, and email alerts
  • Configurable Threshold: Set how close (in pips) triggers an alert
  • Smart Cooldown: Prevents alert spam while keeping you informed

Professional UI Dashboard

  • Clean, Modern Design: Works on any chart color scheme
  • Template-Friendly: Saves with your chart templates
  • Intuitive Layout: All controls organized logically
  • Real-Time Status: Clear feedback on every action

🚀 Perfect For:

  • Scalpers managing multiple quick trades
  • Day Traders who need fast execution
  • Swing Traders using trailing stops
  • Risk-Conscious Traders who calculate every position
  • Multi-Market Traders switching between assets

⚙️ Fully Customizable Settings

Trading Parameters:

  • Default Risk Amount (default: $100)
  • Enable/Disable Take Profit
  • Risk:Reward Ratio (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, or any custom ratio)

Alert Settings:

  • Enable/Disable Cross Alerts
  • Alert Threshold (pips)
  • Push Notifications to Mobile
  • Email Notifications
  • Popup Alerts
  • Cooldown Period

📊 How It Works

Setup Your Trade:

  1. Click "Start Measure"
  2. Click your entry point on chart
  3. Click your stop loss point
  4. Pip distance calculated automatically
  5. Enter your risk amount (or use default)
  6. Lot size calculates in real-time

Execute:

  1. Click BUY or SELL
  2. Position opens with SL and TP set
  3. Trade executed at calculated lot size

Manage:

  1. Click "Manage Position" to take 50% profit and move SL to breakeven
  2. Click "Trail" to activate intelligent trailing stop
  3. Let the EA protect your profits automatically

💡 Unique Advantages

No Manual Calculations: Everything computed automatically ✅ Visual Measurement: See exactly what you're trading ✅ Built-in Calculator: Modify values with +, -, *, / operations ✅ Template Support: Loads perfectly from saved templates ✅ Multi-Broker Compatible: Works with any broker, any asset ✅ Clean Code: Professional, optimized, and reliable ✅ No DLL Dependencies: Pure MQL5, no external libraries ✅ Real-Time Monitoring: Trails stops and alerts continuously

📈 Trading Workflow Example

Scalping US30:

  1. 9 EMA crosses VWAP → Alert received on phone
  2. Measure 20-point stop loss on chart
  3. EA calculates 0.50 lot size for $100 risk
  4. Click BUY → Position opens with 20pt SL, 60pt TP (1:3 R:R)
  5. Price moves 10 points → Click "Manage Position"
  6. 50% closed at profit, remaining 50% at breakeven
  7. Click "Trail" → Remaining position trails automatically
  8. Full automation, zero stress

🎨 Interface Highlights

  • 2x2 Button Grid: BUY, SELL, Manage Position, Trail
  • Real-Time Status: Always know what's happening
  • Color-Coded Feedback: Green for success, red for errors, yellow for warnings
  • Responsive Design: Works on any screen size
  • Dark Theme: Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Language: MQL5
  • Dependencies: None (uses standard MQL5 libraries)
  • Chart Types: All
  • Timeframes: All
  • Assets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Stocks
  • Execution: Market orders with customizable deviation
  • Position Management: Full position control with partial closes

📦 What You Get

  • Burst Scalp EA (.ex5)
  • Full source code (.mq5)
  • Comprehensive user guide
  • Free updates
  • Support via MQL5 messaging

🛡️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Burst Scalp is a tool to assist your trading decisions, not an automated trading system. Always practice proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

🎁 Special Launch Offer

Get Burst Scalp today and take control of your trading workflow. Professional-grade tools shouldn't be complicated - they should make your life easier.

Download Now and Trade Smarter, Not Harder.

📞 Support

Questions? Feature requests? Contact us through MQL5 messaging or leave a comment. We're committed to making Burst Scalp the best trading assistant on the market.

Version: 1.00
Updated: January 2026
Developer: Orikri Tim-Efobi


