Battle Gold EA

⚔️ Battle Gold EA Professional Trading System for XAUUSD

Powered by 3 Independent Trading Engines

Don't Let the Market Control Your Trading.

Let Battle Gold EA Work for You.

Gold (XAUUSD) offers some of the most attractive trading opportunities in the financial markets.

However, it is also one of the most volatile trading instruments.

One major economic news release...

One false breakout...

Or one emotional trading decision...

...can turn a profitable trade into a loss within minutes.

Battle Gold EA was developed to remove emotions from trading and replace them with a disciplined, intelligent, and fully automated trading system.

Designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, Battle Gold EA combines three independent trading engines, intelligent market filters, and professional risk management into one complete automated trading solution.

NOTE:
- Recommended settings are available in the comments section.
- This EA performs optimally when run according to risk management rules and established trading hours
Why Choose Battle Gold EA?

Most Expert Advisors rely on a single trading strategy.

When market conditions change, their performance often changes as well.

Battle Gold EA takes a different approach.

Powered by three independent trading engines, each engine operates independently with its own trading logic, parameters, and risk settings.

This unique architecture enables Battle Gold EA to adapt more effectively to changing market conditions than conventional single-strategy Expert Advisors.

Our goal is simple.

Trade Smarter. Filter Better. Control Risk.

Three Trading Engines. One Mission.

Finding High-Quality Trading Opportunities.

Each trading engine has its own independent configuration, including:

✔ Unique Magic Number

✔ Individual Timeframe

✔ Entry Logic

✔ Maximum Open Positions

✔ Trailing Stop Settings

✔ Timeout Management

✔ Independent Risk Settings

This architecture allows Battle Gold EA to execute multiple trading approaches within a single automated system without interference between engines.

Smarter Market Analysis

Battle Gold EA never enters the market based on a single signal.

Before opening any position, the system performs multiple layers of market validation using:

✅ Breakout Detection

✅ Trend Analysis

✅ Momentum Confirmation

✅ Swing High & Swing Low Detection

✅ RSI Filter

✅ H1 EMA Trend Filter

✅ ATR Volatility Filter

✅ Trading Session Filter

✅ Maximum Spread Filter

Trades are executed only when all predefined conditions have been satisfied.

Because the quality of each trade is always more important than the quantity of trades.

Built on One Philosophy

Protect Your Capital First. Profits Will Follow.

Battle Gold EA is designed not only to identify trading opportunities but also to help protect the stability of your trading account.

Integrated protection features include:

🛡 Portfolio Equity Protection

🛡 Daily Profit Target

🛡 Margin Level Protection

🛡 Correlation Guard

🛡 Maximum Basket Lot Control

🛡 Grid Kill Switch

🛡 Basket Cooldown

🛡 Maximum Lot Protection

🛡 Trading Hour Filter

🛡 Friday Auto Close

Because protecting your capital is the foundation of long-term trading success.

Intelligent Position Management

Opening a trade is only the beginning.

Battle Gold EA continuously monitors every open position and manages it automatically using:

✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✔ Basket Management

✔ Partial Close

✔ Floating Profit Monitoring

✔ Timeout Close

This allows traders to manage positions efficiently without constant manual supervision.

Flexible Money Management

Every trader has a different risk profile.

That's why Battle Gold EA offers multiple money management options, including:

• Fixed Lot

• Automatic Lot Calculation Based on Account Balance

• Exponential Lot Progression

• Maximum Lot Protection

All parameters can be customized to match your personal trading style and risk tolerance.

Professional Trading Dashboard

All essential trading information is displayed directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart.

Monitor in real time:

• Balance

• Equity

• Daily Profit

• Current Spread

• Margin Level

• Market Trend

• ATR Status

• Trading Engine Status

• Active Positions

Everything you need is displayed in one clear and easy-to-read dashboard.

How Battle Gold EA Works

STEP 1

Market Analysis

STEP 2

Trend & Momentum Validation

STEP 3

Trade Execution

STEP 4

Automatic Position Management

STEP 5

Risk Protection

STEP 6

Trade Exit

Every step is executed automatically according to predefined trading rules.

Recommended Environment

Trading Symbol

XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Timeframe

M5

VPS

Highly Recommended

Who Is Battle Gold EA For?

Battle Gold EA is ideal for traders who:

✔ Focus on trading XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Prefer fully automated trading

✔ Value disciplined risk management

✔ Use a VPS for uninterrupted trading

✔ Need flexible trading parameters

✔ Want a professional Expert Advisor that is easy to configure and use

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Battle Gold EA guarantee profits?

No.

Like any trading system, trading always involves risk.

Battle Gold EA is designed to help traders implement a disciplined and structured trading approach. It is not designed to guarantee profits.

Is Battle Gold EA suitable for beginners?

Yes.

The EA comes with recommended setup file, allowing beginners to get started quickly.

Experienced traders can customize all major parameters according to their own trading strategies.

Can I run Battle Gold EA on a VPS?

Yes.

A VPS is highly recommended to ensure stable 24/7 operation and uninterrupted trade execution.

Can I customize the risk settings?

Absolutely.

Money management, lot sizing, trading filters, and all major trading parameters can be fully customized.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involve substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Battle Gold EA is an automated trading tool that executes trades based on predefined algorithms and user-configurable parameters.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.

⚔️ Battle Gold EA

3 Engines. One Mission. Smarter Gold Trading. Better Risk Control.


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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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OVERVIEW  : Trendlock_EA — The Next Level Automated Trading Powered by AI   is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed using Artificial Intelligence  It is designed to produce consistent, disciplined, and measurable trading decisions across various financial instruments such as FOREX | GOLD | BITCOIN | US_INDICES . The Trendlock_EA algorithm focuses on long-term stability without using high-risk strategies that can damage an account. Note : - Please contact me after purchase to get
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