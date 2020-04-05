⚔️ Battle Gold EA

Professional Trading System for XAUUSD

Powered by 3 Independent Trading Engines

Don't Let the Market Control Your Trading.

Let Battle Gold EA Work for You.

Gold (XAUUSD) offers some of the most attractive trading opportunities in the financial markets.

However, it is also one of the most volatile trading instruments.

One major economic news release...

One false breakout...

Or one emotional trading decision...

...can turn a profitable trade into a loss within minutes.

Battle Gold EA was developed to remove emotions from trading and replace them with a disciplined, intelligent, and fully automated trading system.

Designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, Battle Gold EA combines three independent trading engines, intelligent market filters, and professional risk management into one complete automated trading solution.

NOTE:

- Recommended settings are available in the comments section.

- This EA performs optimally when run according to risk management rules and established trading hours



Why Choose Battle Gold EA?

Most Expert Advisors rely on a single trading strategy.

When market conditions change, their performance often changes as well.

Battle Gold EA takes a different approach.

Powered by three independent trading engines, each engine operates independently with its own trading logic, parameters, and risk settings.

This unique architecture enables Battle Gold EA to adapt more effectively to changing market conditions than conventional single-strategy Expert Advisors.

Our goal is simple.

Trade Smarter. Filter Better. Control Risk.

Three Trading Engines.

One Mission.

Finding High-Quality Trading Opportunities.

Each trading engine has its own independent configuration, including:

✔ Unique Magic Number

✔ Individual Timeframe

✔ Entry Logic

✔ Maximum Open Positions

✔ Trailing Stop Settings

✔ Timeout Management

✔ Independent Risk Settings

This architecture allows Battle Gold EA to execute multiple trading approaches within a single automated system without interference between engines.

Smarter Market Analysis

Battle Gold EA never enters the market based on a single signal.

Before opening any position, the system performs multiple layers of market validation using:

✅ Breakout Detection

✅ Trend Analysis

✅ Momentum Confirmation

✅ Swing High & Swing Low Detection

✅ RSI Filter

✅ H1 EMA Trend Filter

✅ ATR Volatility Filter

✅ Trading Session Filter

✅ Maximum Spread Filter

Trades are executed only when all predefined conditions have been satisfied.

Because the quality of each trade is always more important than the quantity of trades.

Built on One Philosophy

Protect Your Capital First. Profits Will Follow.

Battle Gold EA is designed not only to identify trading opportunities but also to help protect the stability of your trading account.

Integrated protection features include:

🛡 Portfolio Equity Protection

🛡 Daily Profit Target

🛡 Margin Level Protection

🛡 Correlation Guard

🛡 Maximum Basket Lot Control

🛡 Grid Kill Switch

🛡 Basket Cooldown

🛡 Maximum Lot Protection

🛡 Trading Hour Filter

🛡 Friday Auto Close

Because protecting your capital is the foundation of long-term trading success.

Intelligent Position Management

Opening a trade is only the beginning.

Battle Gold EA continuously monitors every open position and manages it automatically using:

✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✔ Basket Management

✔ Partial Close

✔ Floating Profit Monitoring

✔ Timeout Close

This allows traders to manage positions efficiently without constant manual supervision.

Flexible Money Management

Every trader has a different risk profile.

That's why Battle Gold EA offers multiple money management options, including:

• Fixed Lot

• Automatic Lot Calculation Based on Account Balance

• Exponential Lot Progression

• Maximum Lot Protection

All parameters can be customized to match your personal trading style and risk tolerance.

Professional Trading Dashboard

All essential trading information is displayed directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart.

Monitor in real time:

• Balance

• Equity

• Daily Profit

• Current Spread

• Margin Level

• Market Trend

• ATR Status

• Trading Engine Status

• Active Positions

Everything you need is displayed in one clear and easy-to-read dashboard.

How Battle Gold EA Works

STEP 1

Market Analysis

↓

STEP 2

Trend & Momentum Validation

↓

STEP 3

Trade Execution

↓

STEP 4

Automatic Position Management

↓

STEP 5

Risk Protection

↓

STEP 6

Trade Exit

Every step is executed automatically according to predefined trading rules.

Recommended Environment

Trading Symbol

XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Timeframe

M5

VPS

Highly Recommended

Who Is Battle Gold EA For?

Battle Gold EA is ideal for traders who:

✔ Focus on trading XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Prefer fully automated trading

✔ Value disciplined risk management

✔ Use a VPS for uninterrupted trading

✔ Need flexible trading parameters

✔ Want a professional Expert Advisor that is easy to configure and use

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Battle Gold EA guarantee profits?

No.

Like any trading system, trading always involves risk.

Battle Gold EA is designed to help traders implement a disciplined and structured trading approach. It is not designed to guarantee profits.

Is Battle Gold EA suitable for beginners?

Yes.

The EA comes with recommended setup file, allowing beginners to get started quickly.

Experienced traders can customize all major parameters according to their own trading strategies.

Can I run Battle Gold EA on a VPS?

Yes.

A VPS is highly recommended to ensure stable 24/7 operation and uninterrupted trade execution.

Can I customize the risk settings?

Absolutely.

Money management, lot sizing, trading filters, and all major trading parameters can be fully customized.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involve substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Battle Gold EA is an automated trading tool that executes trades based on predefined algorithms and user-configurable parameters.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.

⚔️ Battle Gold EA