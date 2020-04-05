Battle Gold EA
- Experts
-
Gerry Anggriawan🧭 About Me:
Hello, I'm Gerry, a trader and Expert Advisor (EA) developer focusing on automating trading strategies across several financial instruments such as Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, the US Index, and other volatile assets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Powered by 3 Independent Trading Engines
Let Battle Gold EA Work for You.
Gold (XAUUSD) offers some of the most attractive trading opportunities in the financial markets.
However, it is also one of the most volatile trading instruments.
One major economic news release...
One false breakout...
Or one emotional trading decision...
...can turn a profitable trade into a loss within minutes.
Battle Gold EA was developed to remove emotions from trading and replace them with a disciplined, intelligent, and fully automated trading system.
Designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, Battle Gold EA combines three independent trading engines, intelligent market filters, and professional risk management into one complete automated trading solution.
|NOTE:
- Recommended settings are available in the comments section.
- This EA performs optimally when run according to risk management rules and established trading hours
Most Expert Advisors rely on a single trading strategy.
When market conditions change, their performance often changes as well.
Battle Gold EA takes a different approach.
Powered by three independent trading engines, each engine operates independently with its own trading logic, parameters, and risk settings.
This unique architecture enables Battle Gold EA to adapt more effectively to changing market conditions than conventional single-strategy Expert Advisors.
Our goal is simple.
Trade Smarter. Filter Better. Control Risk.
Finding High-Quality Trading Opportunities.
Each trading engine has its own independent configuration, including:
✔ Unique Magic Number
✔ Individual Timeframe
✔ Entry Logic
✔ Maximum Open Positions
✔ Trailing Stop Settings
✔ Timeout Management
✔ Independent Risk Settings
This architecture allows Battle Gold EA to execute multiple trading approaches within a single automated system without interference between engines.
Battle Gold EA never enters the market based on a single signal.
Before opening any position, the system performs multiple layers of market validation using:
✅ Breakout Detection
✅ Trend Analysis
✅ Momentum Confirmation
✅ Swing High & Swing Low Detection
✅ RSI Filter
✅ H1 EMA Trend Filter
✅ ATR Volatility Filter
✅ Trading Session Filter
✅ Maximum Spread Filter
Trades are executed only when all predefined conditions have been satisfied.
Because the quality of each trade is always more important than the quantity of trades.
Protect Your Capital First. Profits Will Follow.
Battle Gold EA is designed not only to identify trading opportunities but also to help protect the stability of your trading account.
Integrated protection features include:
🛡 Portfolio Equity Protection
🛡 Daily Profit Target
🛡 Margin Level Protection
🛡 Correlation Guard
🛡 Maximum Basket Lot Control
🛡 Grid Kill Switch
🛡 Basket Cooldown
🛡 Maximum Lot Protection
🛡 Trading Hour Filter
🛡 Friday Auto Close
Because protecting your capital is the foundation of long-term trading success.
Opening a trade is only the beginning.
Battle Gold EA continuously monitors every open position and manages it automatically using:
✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop
✔ Basket Management
✔ Partial Close
✔ Floating Profit Monitoring
✔ Timeout Close
This allows traders to manage positions efficiently without constant manual supervision.
Every trader has a different risk profile.
That's why Battle Gold EA offers multiple money management options, including:
• Fixed Lot
• Automatic Lot Calculation Based on Account Balance
• Exponential Lot Progression
• Maximum Lot Protection
All parameters can be customized to match your personal trading style and risk tolerance.
All essential trading information is displayed directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart.
Monitor in real time:
• Balance
• Equity
• Daily Profit
• Current Spread
• Margin Level
• Market Trend
• ATR Status
• Trading Engine Status
• Active Positions
Everything you need is displayed in one clear and easy-to-read dashboard.
STEP 1
Market Analysis
↓
STEP 2
Trend & Momentum Validation
↓
STEP 3
Trade Execution
↓
STEP 4
Automatic Position Management
↓
STEP 5
Risk Protection
↓
STEP 6
Trade Exit
Every step is executed automatically according to predefined trading rules.
Trading Symbol
XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Recommended Timeframe
M5
VPS
Highly Recommended
Battle Gold EA is ideal for traders who:
✔ Focus on trading XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Prefer fully automated trading
✔ Value disciplined risk management
✔ Use a VPS for uninterrupted trading
✔ Need flexible trading parameters
✔ Want a professional Expert Advisor that is easy to configure and use
Does Battle Gold EA guarantee profits?
No.
Like any trading system, trading always involves risk.
Battle Gold EA is designed to help traders implement a disciplined and structured trading approach. It is not designed to guarantee profits.
Is Battle Gold EA suitable for beginners?
Yes.
The EA comes with recommended setup file, allowing beginners to get started quickly.
Experienced traders can customize all major parameters according to their own trading strategies.
Can I run Battle Gold EA on a VPS?
Yes.
A VPS is highly recommended to ensure stable 24/7 operation and uninterrupted trade execution.
Can I customize the risk settings?
Absolutely.
Money management, lot sizing, trading filters, and all major trading parameters can be fully customized.
Forex and CFD trading involve substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Battle Gold EA is an automated trading tool that executes trades based on predefined algorithms and user-configurable parameters.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.