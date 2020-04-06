LF CoreX Pro
LF CoreX EURUSD Edition – Professional Trend Following EA
LF CoreX EURUSD Edition is a professional automated trading robot designed to exploit market trends with precision and discipline.
It is based on a multi-timeframe trend following logic, entering trades exclusively in the direction of the dominant market flow.
The robot is optimized exclusively for the EURUSD pair, where it has demonstrated its strongest performance during testing, including a high Sharpe Ratio, reflecting a balanced relationship between return and risk.
🔹 Operating Príncipe
* Advanced trend analysis through multi-timeframe alignment
* Internal market filters to enhance signal quality
* Disciplined entries with no overtrading
* Structured position management
* Strict risk control
🔹 Key Features
* ✔ Strategy: Advanced Trend Following
* ✔ Symbol: EURUSD only
* ✔ Recommended timeframes: M15 / H4
* ✔ Automated risk management
* ✔ Dynamic Risk/Reward
* ✔ Integrated trend and volatility filters
* ✔ Optimized mono-asset approach
* ✔ No martingale, grid, or hedging
🔹 LF CoreX Philosophy
LF CoreX is a range of mono-asset trading robots, each deeply optimized for a specific market.
This approach provides greater signal consistency, improved market structure adaptation, and increased overall stability.
LF CoreX EURUSD Edition is the first robot in this series.
🔹 Who is this robot for?
* Intermediate to advanced traders
* Users seeking a specialized, disciplined, and robust EA
* Traders aiming to automate a professional trend following strategy
* Personal accounts or prop firms (within risk management rules)
🔹 Usage Recommendations
* Test the robot on a demo account before live trading
* Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution
* Adjust risk according to account size
* Avoid periods of extreme volatility during major economic news
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
LF CoreX EURUSD Edition does not guarantee profits and must be used with proper risk management.
---