LF CoreX Pro

LF CoreX EURUSD Edition – Professional Trend Following EA

‎LF CoreX EURUSD Edition is a professional automated trading robot designed to exploit market trends with precision and discipline.

‎It is based on a multi-timeframe trend following logic, entering trades exclusively in the direction of the dominant market flow.

‎The robot is optimized exclusively for the EURUSD pair, where it has demonstrated its strongest performance during testing, including a high Sharpe Ratio, reflecting a balanced relationship between return and risk.

‎ 🔹 Operating Príncipe

‎* Advanced trend analysis through multi-timeframe alignment

‎* Internal market filters to enhance signal quality

‎* Disciplined entries with no overtrading

‎* Structured position management

‎* Strict risk control

‎ 🔹 Key Features

‎* ✔ Strategy: Advanced Trend Following

‎* ✔ Symbol: EURUSD only

‎* ✔ Recommended timeframes: M15 / H4

‎* ✔ Automated risk management

‎* ✔ Dynamic Risk/Reward

‎* ✔ Integrated trend and volatility filters

‎* ✔ Optimized mono-asset approach

‎* ✔ No martingale, grid, or hedging

‎🔹 LF CoreX Philosophy

‎LF CoreX is a range of mono-asset trading robots, each deeply optimized for a specific market.

‎This approach provides greater signal consistency, improved market structure adaptation, and increased overall stability.

‎LF CoreX EURUSD Edition is the first robot in this series.

‎ 🔹 Who is this robot for?

‎* Intermediate to advanced traders

‎* Users seeking a specialized, disciplined, and robust EA

‎* Traders aiming to automate a professional trend following strategy

‎* Personal accounts or prop firms (within risk management rules)

‎ 🔹 Usage Recommendations

‎* Test the robot on a demo account before live trading

‎* Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution

‎* Adjust risk according to account size

‎* Avoid periods of extreme volatility during major economic news

‎ ⚠️  Disclaimer

‎Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

‎LF CoreX EURUSD Edition does not guarantee profits and must be used with proper risk management.

‎---

