LF CoreX EURUSD Edition – Professional Trend Following EA ‎ ‎LF CoreX EURUSD Edition is a professional automated trading robot designed to exploit market trends with precision and discipline. ‎It is based on a multi-timeframe trend following logic, entering trades exclusively in the direction of the dominant market flow. ‎ ‎The robot is optimized exclusively for the EURUSD pair, where it has demonstrated its strongest performance during testing, including a high Sharpe Ratio, reflecting a balanced relationship between return and risk. ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ 🔹 Operating Príncipe ‎ ‎* Advanced trend analysis through multi-timeframe alignment ‎* Internal market filters to enhance signal quality ‎* Disciplined entries with no overtrading ‎* Structured position management ‎* Strict risk control ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ 🔹 Key Features ‎ ‎* ✔ Strategy: Advanced Trend Following ‎* ✔ Symbol: EURUSD only ‎* ✔ Recommended timeframes: M15 / H4 ‎* ✔ Automated risk management ‎* ✔ Dynamic Risk/Reward ‎* ✔ Integrated trend and volatility filters ‎* ✔ Optimized mono-asset approach ‎* ✔ No martingale, grid, or hedging ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎🔹 LF CoreX Philosophy ‎ ‎LF CoreX is a range of mono-asset trading robots, each deeply optimized for a specific market. ‎This approach provides greater signal consistency, improved market structure adaptation, and increased overall stability. ‎ ‎LF CoreX EURUSD Edition is the first robot in this series. ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ 🔹 Who is this robot for? ‎ ‎* Intermediate to advanced traders ‎* Users seeking a specialized, disciplined, and robust EA ‎* Traders aiming to automate a professional trend following strategy ‎* Personal accounts or prop firms (within risk management rules) ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ 🔹 Usage Recommendations ‎ ‎* Test the robot on a demo account before live trading ‎* Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution ‎* Adjust risk according to account size ‎* Avoid periods of extreme volatility during major economic news ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ⚠️ Disclaimer ‎ ‎Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ‎LF CoreX EURUSD Edition does not guarantee profits and must be used with proper risk management. ‎ ‎---