Hexagon Gold

Special Discount50% for the first 5 Users: 150$ then the price will increase to 300$ again



Overview

Hexagon Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on a disciplined fusion of technical wave analysis, Fibonacci-based grid execution, and AI-assisted decision filtering. Designed from the ground up for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold), it operates across multiple timeframes and adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions — without requiring manual intervention.

The system does not rely on indicators alone. It reads market structure, measures wave momentum in ATR multiples, and filters entries through a volume-spike detection layer before committing any position. Every decision is calculated, not guessed.

Structure

Hexagon Gold operates in two distinct layers that work in tandem:

1. Main Grid The primary engine. On each new bar, the EA detects the most recent confirmed swing high and swing low, defines the dominant wave direction, and waits for price to retrace to the 23.6% Fibonacci level before opening the first position. If price continues against the trade, reinforcement entries are placed systematically at the 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, and 78.6% levels — each filtered through wave strength and volume conditions.

2. Reversal Grid When the main grid is fully deployed and the position remains in floating loss, the system activates Reversal Mode. It waits for the market to form a new wave in the opposite direction, then opens a calculated counter-position sized to cover the existing loss plus the target profit in a single move. The reversal lot is computed dynamically based on wave range and tick value — not a fixed multiplier.

Both layers share a unified profit target. The system closes all positions the moment combined profit reaches the defined threshold.

Core Advantages

  • Wave-First Logic — Entries are based on confirmed structural swings, not lagging crossovers or arbitrary signal lines. The EA reads where the market actually moved, then positions accordingly.
  • ATR-Calibrated Tolerance — Entry zones are defined as a percentage of the Average True Range, making the system self-adjusting to current volatility. It behaves consistently whether the market is quiet or expanded.
  • Volume Spike Filter — Reinforcement levels are skipped automatically when an abnormal volume spike is detected alongside an oversized candle. This prevents the grid from adding into momentum moves — one of the most common failure points in grid systems.
  • Dynamic Reversal Sizing — The reversal lot is not arbitrary. It is calculated from the actual floating loss, the expected wave range, and the instrument's tick value to ensure the counter-position is proportional to what is needed to recover and profit.
  • Dual Protection Layer — Two independent risk controls operate simultaneously:
    • Drawdown Protection (%): Closes all positions if equity drawdown from peak exceeds a user-defined percentage threshold.
    • Max Loss ($): Closes all positions if total floating loss exceeds a fixed dollar amount, regardless of account size. Both can be enabled independently or together.
  • Timeframe Flexibility — Wave lookback and swing sensitivity parameters auto-adjust for M5, M15, and H1, maintaining consistent behavior across all three.
  • Zero Manual Intervention Required — Once attached to a chart, the EA manages the full cycle: detection, entry, reinforcement, reversal, and exit.

Main Features

Feature Detail
Wave Detection Swing high / swing low with configurable lookback and sensitivity
Entry Logic Fibonacci 23.6% retracement from confirmed wave
Grid Levels Up to 5 levels: 23.6% · 38.2% · 50.0% · 61.8% · 78.6%
Reversal System Activated after full grid deployment with floating loss
Lot Calculation Dynamic — wave strength × volume ratio multiplier
Volume Filter Spike detection using tick volume vs. rolling average
Profit Target Combined P/L across all open positions (main + reversal)
Drawdown Protection Equity-based % threshold from peak
Max Loss Protection Fixed dollar threshold — independent of account size
Timeframes Supported M5 · M15 · H1 (auto-calibrated parameters)
Dashboard Real-time panel: wave, grid status, P/L, DD, volume, balance
Platform MetaTrader 5
Execution Market orders with configurable slippage tolerance

Recommended Use

Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold Spot)

Hexagon Gold was designed, calibrated, and tested exclusively on Gold. The instrument's characteristic behavior — defined swing structures, strong intraday trends followed by sharp retracements, and high ATR-to-spread ratio — makes it the ideal environment for this system's wave-grid approach.

Can it trade other instruments? Yes. The logic is instrument-agnostic and will function on currency pairs, indices, and crypto pairs. However, the following should be understood before deploying on other markets:

  • Parameters such as BaseLot , TargetProfit , MaxLoss , and MaxSpread were tuned for Gold's price scale and typical daily range. These must be recalibrated for each new instrument.
  • Currency pairs (e.g. EURUSD) move in significantly smaller pip ranges — the grid spacing and lot sizing will behave differently without adjustment.
  • High-volatility instruments such as crypto pairs may cause rapid multi-level grid deployment. Ensure drawdown protection is appropriately set.

Recommended starting configuration for Gold:


BaseLot              = 0.02

UseTrailing          = true

TrailActivate        = 2.0      

TrailDistance        = 2.0      

UseFixedTP           = false

EnableDD             = false

UseMaxLoss           = true

MaxLoss              = 20.0

UseVolatilityFilter  = true

MinATRPercent        = 0.12

Timeframe            = M5


**On the volatility threshold:** `MinATRPercent = 0.12` was chosen after comparing the ATR-to-price ratio of profitable versus unprofitable historical periods across three years. It is the balance point — lower values trade more in quiet markets (more losses), higher values miss profit in active markets. Leaving it at 0.12 is recommended.


**On account size:** the dollar values — especially `BaseLot` and `MaxLoss` — are calibrated together and scale with account size. On a larger or smaller account, adjust both proportionally to keep the same risk profile.


**A note on Max Loss:** during violent price moves, slippage or gaps can occasionally cause a cycle to close slightly beyond the Max Loss level. It is a strong risk control, not an absolute hard stop.


Risk Disclosure

Grid-based systems carry inherent risk during sustained trending moves against the grid direction. No automated system eliminates market risk. Use appropriate position sizing relative to account capital, and always test parameter changes on a demo account before applying them to a live environment.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Gold Falcon
Ibrahim Nasif Naiem
Experts
Special Discount50% for the first 5 Users: 250$ then the price will increase to 450$ again!!!!! When you purchase the EA Contact me to send you the MT4 Edition for free!!!! Gold Falcon — Adaptive ATR Trading Engine for XAUUSD Gold Falcon is an advanced Expert Advisor designed primarily for trading XAUUSD using an adaptive combination of price-wave analysis, ATR-based market conditions, controlled grid reinforcement, and structural recovery management. The EA does not rely on a fixed indicator c
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