Gold Algo AI

ONLY USE BELOW SETTINGS - SUPER IMPORTANT 

Works Only for GOLD Trading. Dont try with other pairs as this optimized for Gold Trading.

Only works with M1 Chart

Account Balance ($) Lot Size
2,000 0.01
4,000 0.02
6,000 0.03
8,000 0.04
10,000 0.05
12,000 0.06
14,000 0.07
16,000 0.08
18,000 0.09
20,000 0.10


Maximum Drawdown we can expect is 25% and SL may hit 2-3 times in an year. 

SL/TP logic Inbuilt. Adjust lotsize accordingly as you grow your capital.

Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis