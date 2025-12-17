Gold Algo AI

ONLY USE BELOW SETTINGS - SUPER IMPORTANT

Works Only for GOLD Trading. Dont try with other pairs as this optimized for Gold Trading.

Only works with M1 Chart

Account Balance ($) Lot Size 2,000 0.01 4,000 0.02 6,000 0.03 8,000 0.04 10,000 0.05 12,000 0.06 14,000 0.07 16,000 0.08 18,000 0.09 20,000 0.10







Maximum Drawdown we can expect is 25% and SL may hit 2-3 times in an year.

SL/TP logic Inbuilt. Adjust lotsize accordingly as you grow your capital.