Gold Algo AI
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Deepu Eyyani Krishna Kumar Krishna Kumar Eyyani Mohanan
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
ONLY USE BELOW SETTINGS - SUPER IMPORTANT
Works Only for GOLD Trading. Dont try with other pairs as this optimized for Gold Trading.
Only works with M1 Chart
|Account Balance ($)
|Lot Size
|2,000
|0.01
|4,000
|0.02
|6,000
|0.03
|8,000
|0.04
|10,000
|0.05
|12,000
|0.06
|14,000
|0.07
|16,000
|0.08
|18,000
|0.09
|20,000
|0.10
Maximum Drawdown we can expect is 25% and SL may hit 2-3 times in an year.
SL/TP logic Inbuilt. Adjust lotsize accordingly as you grow your capital.